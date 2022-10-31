My eyes are sore and puffy from the smoke. I breathe in, also smoke. The air is thick with it and I’m amazed that I’m allowed to be here. I am so, so close to the Northern Terminus, only 3 miles away, yet I’m still convinced for some reason I won’t make it. Yesterday hiking from Harts Pass to Windy Pass, I had seen flames, a tree on fire, smoke plumes rising into the air, close to the trail, and floating away to make ironically beautiful sunsets and red tinged clouds. The drive from Mazama to Seattle can only be described as smokey. The drive from Seattle to Manning Park, we had seen the red glow of fire next to the trail. My injury aches and protests at me, it has done for over 1000 miles now. I tell myself, just get to the terminus, it doesn’t matter what happens after. I dare not believe that I am going to actually get there. So, so many obstacles, logistics, wild fires, 2 trips out of the country. I am in Canada now. For the first time since starting the Pacific Crest Trail, I walk South. I walk South towards the United States. It is only when I am 0.3 miles away, I start to cry. I realise that I will get to to the Northern Terminus. The tears are of relief, pride, gratitude but most of all, heartbreak. I hear my friends cheering ahead. They had made it. Finally my moment comes. I am in awe. There is monument 78 and next to it, is this wooden monument which every single hiker dreams of seeing, dreams of touching. A closure, that not only had I succeeded in my thru hike, but for now, my journey had ended, and then the tears of a broken heart started and I put my arms around the cold wooden statue and cried and cried and cried, longing for it to not be over. I had made it.

