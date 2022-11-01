Read full article on original website
coastalreview.org
Nonprofit abandons Eagle Island purchase agreement
The nonprofit Unique Places to Save is terminating the purchase agreement with a Mooresville real estate development company for 82 acres on Eagles Island, adjacent to the USS North Carolina battleship across from downtown Wilmington. The Chapel Hill-based organization announced this summer plans to raise the $16 million needed to...
WECT
Leland awarded $666,623 for pedestrian improvements
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Leland has been awarded $666,623 in grant funding from the Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization for US Highway 17 pedestrian crossing safety improvements. This project is one of six transportation projects which received a combined total of $3.25 million from the WMPO.
carolinajournal.com
Treasurer focuses on eastern NC towns in Tuesday press conference
N.C. State Treasurer Dale Folwell discussed issues surrounding several towns in the state Tuesday during his monthly “Ask Me Anything” virtual press conference. Folwell said he had concerns about Winnabow, Brunswick County, wanting to be incorporated as a town. “Winnabow did make an application to the Local Government...
WECT
LGC questions Winnabow’s incorporation request, votes against request
WINNABOW, N.C. (WECT) - Efforts for the unincorporated area of Brunswick County known as Winnabow face a new setback after the Local Government Commission voted against a request to issue a statement from the LGC for community’s attempt to incorporate into the Town of Winnabow. Members of the community...
foxwilmington.com
Wilmington City Council approves use of over $1.4 million in ARPA funding
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington City Council unanimously approved the use of $1,450,000 in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) at its meeting on Nov. 1. The city council stated that Wilmington has allocated $25.9 million in ARPA funding, referred to as the Coronavirus State and...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New strand of businesses coming to Leland next month
LELAND, NC (WWAY)– “Ploof Road Business Park” is under construction and located on Ploof Road in Leland. It includes 19 standalone warehouse and office buildings. Each offer 5,000 square feet of space. Each property will have its own paved and fenced in storage yard. Laurence Nadeau, Commercial...
WECT
Brunswick County encourages residents and businesses to shine green lights in support of veterans
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office hosting supply drive to assist Hurricane Ian victims in Florida. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has announced that a supply drive to assist those in Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian. Country star Dillion Carmichael to headline benefit concert for local paramedic. Updated:...
publicradioeast.org
More information expected this month about PFAS contamination in southeastern North Carolina wells
The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality will hold a community information meeting in southeastern North Carolina at the end of the month to update information on private well sampling underway for PFAS contamination in Columbus, New Hanover, Brunswick, and Pender Counties. Staff will also answer questions from the public...
wunc.org
PFAS evidence piling up, putting polluters on notice
A thousand residents living in the Cape Fear region have PFAS in their bloodstream, according to the long-awaited results of a blood-sampling study performed by local researchers. On Oct. 18, researchers from NC State University announced the results of a multi-year study that involved analyzing blood samples of 1,020 participants...
coastalreview.org
Groundbreaking set for new visitor center, lab at Fort Fisher
A groundbreaking ceremony is set to take place at Fort Fisher State Historic Site at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 to mark the start of construction of a new visitor center and conservation lab for the Underwater Archaeology Branch of the Office of State Archaeology. Located at 1610 Fort Fisher...
foxwilmington.com
Longtime member of Calabash Fire Department Board of Directors dies
CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) – The Calabash Fire Department announced that its President of the Board of Directors, Jennings D. Edge, passed away on November 2. Edge joined the board in 1984 and became its president in 1999. He played a major role in the department’s growth from a small volunteer organization to a robust combination department with two stations and 44 career and volunteer members that protect Calabash, Carolina Shores and the southern portion of Brunswick County.
coastalreview.org
Webinar, meetings set on PFAS blood test results
The GenX Exposure Study team has planned a webinar and multiple in-person community meetings on recently released blood per and poly-fluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, results. The GenX Exposure Study is measuring GenX and other PFAS exposure in people living near the Cape Fear River Basin, the drinking water source for numerous North Carolina communities.
WECT
Construction begins on Hanover Pines Nature Park in New Hanover County
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Construction has begun on the 40-acre Hanover Pines Nature Park. Referred to as a “passive park,” the space will focus on activities that don’t require special facilities. These include trails for hiking, biking, walking and outdoor classrooms. “Passive recreation is typically unorganized, unstructured,...
columbuscountynews.com
Board Denies Byrd Statement
Despite his claims to the contrary, Commissioner Giles “Buddy” Byrd never shared a secret recording of then-Sheriff Jody Greene with his fellow commissioners, the county said today in a press release. A story on a Wilmington television station Monday focused on Byrd’s criticism of Greene’s continuing campaign for...
The State Port Pilot
Fishing: More cool mornings are slipping in on us
As we ease into November, there have been a few chilly mornings and more days are starting out cool. Sure, there have been a few mornings that approached cold, but the days warmed quickly and we’ve enjoyed a nice fall so far. It should stay nice, but we have to remember we live on the N.C. coast and things can change quickly.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NCDOT provides update on Leland road construction
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Road work remains constantly ongoing around the Cape Fear, with several projects taking place in the Leland area. According to the NCDOT, work continues on US North and South near US 74. The northbound work has been completed, with the southbound work expected to be finished by the end of this week.
coastalreview.org
Brunswick Library to host ‘Crow’ author Barbara Wright
The Brunswick County Library is hosting Barbara Wright at its next Author Talk set for 4 p.m. Friday. To be held in in the Southwest Brunswick Branch Library in Carolina Shores, the discussion is part of the National Endowment for the Arts Big Read 2022-23. Wright will discuss her most...
travellens.co
16 Best Restaurants in Sunset Beach, NC
Sunset Beach is a small town in North Carolina’s Brunswick County along the Atlantic Coast. The town's very small population makes it a great destination for a relaxed and quiet family vacation. It’s also a great stopover if you’re visiting the major cities of North Carolina; you get access...
whqr.org
'Black Lives Do Matter' mural to relocate following change to land-use code
In September, council held a heated debate on the mural, and ultimately voted to remove it from its current location by the end of the year. Installed in the wake of the George Floyd protests in 2020, the mural was originally intended to stand for a year, but was given a one-year extension in 2021.
Cape Fear Area in North Carolina Preps for Wawa Invasion
There are Wawa stores proposed for the Cape Fear area in North Carolina, reports Brenna Flanagan and the Port City Daily staff. The targeted areas are Brunswick and New Hanover counties. Scott James, a transportation planning engineer confirmed two Wawas were in the works. “They are not close to final,”...
