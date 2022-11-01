Read full article on original website
Related
Dunkin' Releases Tiny Donut Boxes Full of Chocolates
The chain is expanding its partnership with Frankford Candy for its most donut-like chocolates yet.
CNET
Halloween Deals at Baskin-Robbins, Dunkin', Chipotle and More
Halloween season is here, and even if you're too old to go trick-or-treating (like there is such a thing), you can still snag great deals from some of your favorite quick-service eateries. Trick-or-treating as we know it didn't become a Halloween custom in the US until the 1930s. The tradition...
TikTok Is 'Literally Crying' Over The Real Dunkin' Halloween Donuts
Don't get us wrong, donuts are good every day of the year, but there's just something extra special about holiday donuts. And when it comes to Dunkin's spooktacular menu items, we know we're in for a real treat. Per a Dunkin' press release from mid-October, the Halloween menu features two...
12tomatoes.com
Employee Reveals Behind-The-Scenes Look At McDonald’s McRib
The McRib is a polarizing sandwich, for sure. There are many who love it and there are many who find it to be distasteful. It’s fun to see where everyone lands on it once it makes its yearly return. It is only around for a limited time only, which leads to some very funny conversations. If you have ever wondered how this sandwich is made, this is your chance to learn more.
12tomatoes.com
Dad Mistakes Hand Towels For Marshmallows At Fancy Restaurant
When this woman and her father were at a fancy restaurant recently, the most hilarious thing happened. This man decided that the hand towel at his table looked like a marshmallow and tried to start eating it!. We wish that we were joking about this one but it is 100...
Woman Swears Adding This to Your Toilet Tank Will Keep the Bowl Fresh and Clean
What an easy hack for a great smelling bathroom!
This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ for Thinning Hair Thanks to the ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ — Get It for Only $9 Today
Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand typically costs just between $14 to $32 based on the size. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However, now, you...
10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke
If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Find: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity BillImportant: If...
Thrillist
Taco Bell Is Giving Out Free Cheesy Gordita Crunches for the Next 2 Weeks
November is a month culinarily associated with turkey and stuffing and cranberry sauce and, if you celebrate National Sandwich Day, sandwiches. Taco Bell has none of these things. (Though, there are some hot dog sandwich-loving individuals who might argue a taco is a sandwich.) With those significant (not real) obstacles...
11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree might not be the first place you think of when it comes to purchasing your groceries, but you might want to add it to your rotation, or you'll miss out on great grocery deals. Also: 9...
A Twitter employee shared a picture of his boss in a sleeping bag and mask on the office floor, illustrating Elon Musk's new hardcore work culture
A Twitter employee shared a photo appearing to show his boss asleep on the office floor. His boss said in response that her team was "pushing round the clock to make deadlines." Insider previously reported that some staff have been asked to work 24/7 since Elon Musk's takeover. A Twitter...
I tried Taco Bell's new loaded nacho fries, and they're so good I want to order them every day
Taco Bell's newest dish features seasoned fries topped with grilled steak, cheddar cheese, and a delicious new hot sauce from TRUFF.
McDonald's Is Now Officially Selling Krispy Kreme Doughnuts
McDonald's may have started as a burger restaurant, but these days, the chain seems almost as famous for its Egg McMuffins and hashbrowns as it is for the lunch and dinner items on the menu. McDonald's breakfast items have become modern classics, and back in 2015, the chain even started serving breakfast all day (via USA Today), though unfortunately for dinnertime McGriddles fans, McDonald's suspended its all-day breakfast in 2020.
I used to work at Trader Joe's. Here are 8 things I buy from the chain every fall.
From pumpkin pancake mix and Vermont maple syrup to broccoli-cheddar soup and sweet-and-savory chicken, there are lots of great autumn products.
Taco Bell's Enchilada-Style Burrito Is Making A Limited Time Comeback
Taco Bell has been around for decades, so as you might imagine, the menu has gone through some major changes over the years. There are plenty of discounted Taco Bell menu items that people think should make a comeback. Recently, the chain gave customers the chance to vote on which mega fan-favorite to bring back.
Martha Stewart's Tip For Making The Best Thanksgiving Stuffing
Thanksgiving is a time for gathering, giving thanks, and gobbling up as much delicious food as we can stomach. No Thanksgiving is complete without a turkey, but for many people, the side dishes are the main event. According to Newsweek, Americans choose stuffing as their number-one side dish for the annual feast.
buckinghamshirelive.com
You can get cheap Krispy Kreme doughnuts just by pulling a face
Krispy Kreme is on a mission to inspire and reward the nation in the art of pulling spooky faces with Tiree Dawson, runner-up in the annual World Gurning Championships. Krispy Kreme is rewarding Brits who pull fiendish faces with a discount of up to 30% on their favourite doughnut dozen in Krispy Kreme shops.
Wichita Eagle
Taco Bell Adds an Exciting New Twist to Menu
Fast-food across all brands focuses on one thing and that’s efficiency. Being fast at producing their menu items is as important as product quality. While ordering food solely based on speed suits some, it doesn’t bode well for all. The food usually tastes ok, its ability to make a lot of it and quickly is still the key to business models.
iheart.com
Oprah Drops Favorite Things 2022 - Check It Out
It's HERE! Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 and this year the focus is on local, woman owned, small business and much more!. Honestly this is the first year that I've seen a lot of affordable gifts for everyone on the list. Clearly there are a few pricey items like a $900 espresso machine and a $700 pizza stone, but most of the pricey items are understandably under the kitchen gadget section.
Comments / 0