Fortune

McDonald’s workers are begging customers to stop ordering adult Happy Meals, a nostalgic marketing ploy: ‘New adult Happy Meals are killing me’

McDonald's employees are venting on social media after the fast food company announced a new Adult Happy Meal promotion. People really want their adult Happy Meals, and it’s stressing out McDonald’s frontline staff. On Monday, McDonald’s started selling Happy Meals—normally targeted to children—to adult customers. And, like the...
Mashed

The Unexpected Food A Customer Supposedly Ordered At McDonald's

Big Macs and fries are typically what usual patrons associate with McDonald's, but this customer in Louisville, Kentucky ordered something that wasn't only unusual, but it wasn't even on the menu. In the past, there have been instances where McDonald's locations have received some pretty interesting preparation requests. Some include burgers without any of their ingredients and half-cut fries (via Business Insider).
LOUISVILLE, KY
Distractify

Little Caesars Worker Crushes Customer’s Pizza, Curses Him Out in Viral TikTok

When you order food from a well-known brand, you usually have an idea of what you're going to get and an expectation. For instance, if you saved up some cash and went to Nobu for a special occasion, you'd be pretty upset if the Chilean sea bass ended up tasting like tilapia from Red Lobster, and you'd probably have every right to be angry about that.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Woman disgusted at McDonald's after being 'given cheeseburger without the burger'

A McDonald's customer says she was left hungry and let down after ordering a late night snack from the fast-food giant. The woman claims to have ordered the £1.19 burger last night (October 11). While she was initially looking forward to the treat, her mood quickly changed when she...
ohmymag.co.uk

McDonald's customer horrified and upset after finding this inside burger

It's already hard enough to have dietary restrictions. It’s even worse when food brands seemingly introduce vegan or vegetarian inclusive options, only for customers to be disappointed by the taste or even worse, feel duped when their dietary requirements are not respected. As reported by The Star, a 25-...
shefinds

3 Things You Should Never Buy At The Grocery Store Because They’re So Bad For Your Overall Health

Whether you show up at the grocery store with a list on hand or not, it seems like things never go exactly according to plan. You forget to buy the butter, you splurge on an expensive bottle of wine… or you come home with bags filled with snacks and processed foods you hadn’t planned on buying. Unfortunately, many of those unexpected add-ons we throw into our cart on a grocery trip can have serious consequences on our health, which is why it’s so important to shop mindfully and be aware of the items that may take a toll on your body.
Insider

I've been on 110 cruises. Here are 10 things I always pack.

I've been on 110 cruises, so I've learned a thing or two about what to pack for a trip to sea. It's important to have all your travel documents as well as a list of any medications you're on. I think it's worth taking up space in your bag with...

