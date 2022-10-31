ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tyla

People are calling Netflix series similar to Harry Potter the 'best series ever'

If you're a Harry Potter fan in need of a new series to watch, then good news, because one of Netflix's shows has been hailed as 'the best series ever'. Okay, okay, that might be a big statement when taking into account shows like Stranger Things and Gossip Girl, but that's at least the opinion of some fans who have taken to social media to express their love for the series.
wegotthiscovered.com

DC just canceled a hugely popular hero’s movie, and yet nobody’s mourning it

DC has just quietly axed another upcoming solo movie for a popular comic book character, but the odd thing is this one seems to have avoided inflaming angry fans. Reams of DC projects have been canned as part of the massive Warner Bros. Discovery turnover, and each disappointing announcement has earned the ire of once loyal lovers of the franchise. Except the latest, it seems, although perhaps its the easily missed method by which the news was announced that’s allowed it to fly under the radar.
GamesRadar

Stephen King reveals the new horror movie he "wishes" he had written

Stephen King has praised new horror movie Fall and says that he wishes he'd written it himself. "FALL (Amazon Prime, maybe others): Tight, terrific, and very, very scary. Reminded me a bit of DUEL. Wish I'd written it," King tweeted (opens in new tab). The survival thriller follows two adrenaline...
ComicBook

Harry Potter Star Robbie Coltrane's Cause of Death Revealed

Earlier this month, Robbie Coltrane, the Scottish actor beloved for his role as Hagrid in the Harry Potter film franchise, died at the age of 72 and now, his cause of death has been revealed. According to a report from TMZ, Coltrane died from multiple organ failure attributed to several health issues. The report cites Coltrane's death certificate which notes that the actor was dealing with heart issues as well as sepsis, a lower respiratory infection, and had previously been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes. Coltrane had dealt with health issues for some time and had utilized a wheelchair since 1999 due to osteoarthritis and pain.
tatler.com

Experts stunned by ‘extremely rare’ piece of clothing made by Queen Elizabeth I

An 'extremely rare' 500-year-old textile piece made by Elizabeth I and her Ladies in Waiting was discovered on an episode of Antiques Roadshow this weekend. Author and lecturer Hilary Kay was reportedly left ‘stunned’ after she was presented with a 16th-century bedspread and pillowcases as well as an ivory silk satin sleeve and sleeve support.
ScreenCrush

‘Green Lantern’ TV Series Loses Stars and Writer

This might not be the blackest night for Green Lantern fans — remember that movie? — but it sure ain’t the brightest day either. After several years of development, it looks like the Green Lantern TV series that was supposed to be headed to HBO Max is instead going back to the drawing board. The Hollywood Reporter says the series has just lost its original showrunner, Seth Grahame-Smith, after he had already written scripts for eight episodes of the show. In addition the two actors previously cast in the series, Finn Wittrock as Guy Gardner and Jeremy Irvine as Alan Scott, are no longer with the series. While the show isn’t totally dead, that means it’s lost one of its main creators and both of its lead stars.
In Style

Cassandra Peterson on Elvira's Legacy, Goth Glam, and Feminine Power

In her New York Times bestselling autobiography, Yours Cruelly, Elvira, Cassandra Peterson details her renaissance from showgirl to the magnificent witch we all love: Elvira. She gets deep about her life and uses her brutally honest voice to discuss everything from family, sexual assault, and her rise to fame. Peterson bravely lets us peek behind the illusive curtain of her most famous character. And for the first time, we get to see the real her — an inspiring and beautiful woman all on her own.
wegotthiscovered.com

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO wants to make more ‘Harry Potter’ films with J.K. Rowling

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav not only wants to pump out more Harry Potter content, but also bring back the ever-controversial J.K. Rowling to do so. During a Q3 earnings call, the chief executive spoke with interest of making even more films from the Wizarding World and with the intent of bringing Rowling back into the fold, despite the diminishing returns of the Fantastic Beasts films. Speaking on the future of Warner Bros. franchises, Zaslav remarked on the importance of this big brand films hitting overseas markets.
IGN

A Christmas Story Christmas - Official Trailer

From Warner Bros. Pictures and HBO Max comes the family comedy A Christmas Story Christmas, the long-awaited follow-up to annual holiday favorite, A Christmas Story. This time, Ralphie is all grown up and must deal with Christmas and all that comes with it…as a dad. Peter Billingsley returns to the role that has made kids of all ages anticipate Christmas morning like no other.
ComicBook

Fantastic Beasts 4 and 5, Harry Potter Spinoffs Reportedly Stalled at Warner Bros. Discovery

The Harry Potter franchise is in a very challenging spot at the moment, due in large part to the rhetoric of author and creator J.K. Rowling. In addition to consumers taking issue with Rowling, it also appears as though the franchise is stuck in the mud at Warner Bros. Discovery, despite that fact that CEO David Zaslav admitted this week he wants to continue building the on-screen Wizarding World with Rowling.
coaster101.com

Universal Studios Hollywood Attractions Ranked!

It’s been a couple of years since any of the Coaster101 team visited Universal Studios Hollywood, but several of us fixed that recently. So before Super Nintendo World opens and upends this in 2023, we decide it’s time for a 2022 ranking of all of the attractions at Universal Studios Hollywood!
FLORIDA STATE
Polygon

Every new movie and show coming to Disney Plus in November

Disney Plus launched in 2019 with most of Disney’s back catalog, but the platform still hasn’t reached maximum capacity just yet. In addition to original content, like the currently airing Andor series, there is a host of older movies and shows that trickle onto Disney Plus each month.

