Pan Continental Curling Championships: Scores, time, schedule, tv channel and more for 2022 tournament

NBC Sports
2022 World Gymnastics Championships TV, live stream schedule
New look U.S. gymnastics teams headline the world championships in Liverpool, England, live on Peacock this week. For the first time in a decade, the U.S. women compete in a global championships team event without Simone Biles, who is on an indefinite, perhaps permanent, break from competition. Suni Lee, who succeeded Biles as Olympic all-around champion in Tokyo, is also sitting out elite competition this year.
ng-sportingnews.com
What Australia needs to qualify for T20 World Cup semi-finals: Old foe England the key to progression
Australia's qualification hopes for the T20 World Cup semi-finals on home soil aren't solely in their own hands with old foe England set to have a say. A thrashing against New Zealand in their opening match has significantly complicated Australia's route to the last four of the tournament - with only the top two progressing in each group.
Putin's rumored god-daughter, who fled Russia, said she could be 'in big trouble' and was cut off from friends and family
A prominent Russian media star who fled the country posted saying she is in "big trouble." Ksenia Sobchak, who has family ties to Putin, was confirmed last week as being in Lithuania. She has since posted about a media backlash and said she was cut off from her loved ones.
The White House says North Korea is secretly sending a 'significant' amount of artillery shells to Russia, but it won't fix Russia's problems
North Korea is secretly sending a "significant" amount of artillery shells to Russia, the US said. Shipments are being disguised to seem as if they're going to the Middle East and North Africa. The National Security Council's John Kirby said this won't change the course of the Ukraine war. North...
North Korea’s Launch of a Suspected ICBM Backfires
North Korea’s Thursday morning launch of a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) looks to have failed, according to South Korean officials. The new type of ICBM, which was launched from the suburbs of Pyongyang, appears to have failed in flight after the propellant and warhead sections separated, defense sources told South Korean media. “North Korea’s ICBM launch is presumed to have ended in failure,” the South Korean military said, according to the Yonhap news agency. Japanese defense minister Yasukazu Hamada said the long-range missile flew for around 460 miles before it “disappeared” from radar over the Sea of Japan around 680 miles from the Japanese coast. The missiles sparked emergency shelter warnings in Japan, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida calling the launches “outrageous and absolutely intolerable.”Read it at The Guardian
Diesel Shortage Will Hit These Seven States the Hardest
The Southeast is seeing the most acute challenges, one of the country's major fuel supply and logistics companies wrote.
airlive.net
ALERT An Israeli female soldier is on the ground in Iran, in touch with Mossad, after her flight made an emergency landing
An Israeli soldier landed in Iran for few hours after a Civil plane do emergency landing in Shiraj. A female IDF soldier was on a plane that was forced to conduct an emergency landing in Iran last Thursday, the military revealed on Wednesday. The pilot of the flight had fallen...
‘Final Destruction’: Russia Threatens Norway With Ugly Fallout
Russia announced Wednesday that it views Norway’s work with other countries in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as provocative, warning that Norway’s efforts to bolster its military in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this year will likely be the death knell for Oslo-Moscow relations moving forward.
The world's five nuclear superpowers are 'on the brink of a direct armed conflict' which will have 'catastrophic consequences', Russia warns
The world's five nuclear superpowers are 'on the brink of a direct armed conflict' which will have 'catastrophic consequences', Russia has warned. The Kremlin said on Wednesday that avoiding a nuclear clash between the world's nuclear powers was its first priority, but accused the West of 'encouraging provocations with weapons of mass destruction'.
Rising tensions between 2 of NATO's biggest militaries are driving fears of the first war between alliance members
Greece and Turkey are two of NATO's oldest members, but being allies has done little to ease the longstanding tensions between them.
Chinese Official Was Giving a Routine COVID Briefing. Then Someone Noticed Her Earrings.
A Chinese official landed in hot water after her posh outfit at a press conference went viral and sparked an online debate about appropriate attire for civil servants. Li Shaoli, an official from Hohhot, the capital of China’s Inner Mongolia region, hosted a press briefing Saturday on the city’s COVID outbreak. She detailed the authorities’ measures to properly sterilize patients’ apartments, including discarding their bedding and refrigerated food as medical waste.
A COVID wave of BQ infections that started in New York has already reached California. It’s about to engulf the rest of the nation, experts say
When it comes to COVID, New York is experiencing a wave of highly transmissible, immune-evasive BQ infections—and it’s the epicenter of a national wave, experts say. BQ variants represented a third of reported New York cases as of Monday—and 15% of cases in California, according to data from GISAID, an international research organization that tracks changes in COVID and the flu virus.
programminginsider.com
Rolex Paris Masters 2022 Live: TV Coverage
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. Here you will know the Paris Masters 2022 live coverage, schedule, streaming guide, top seeds, and more. The 2022 Rolex Paris Masters is a professional tennis event under the ATP Tour. The men’s exclusive indoor hard-court tennis event will begin on October 31st.
lastwordonsports.com
Alex de Minaur: Three Keys to his Win Over Daniil Medvedev at the ATP Paris Masters
Alex de Minaur of Australia stunned fourth seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia 6-4 2-6 7-5 in the second round at the ATP Paris Masters on Wednesday. It was a big setback for the 26-year-old Russian, who arrived in the French capital fresh from his triumph in Vienna and was one of the pre-tournament favourites in Paris. It was a gruelling encounter, lasting for two hours and 45 minutes, as the 23-year-old Australian registered his first ever win against a top-five player. But what were the keys to the match.
NBC Sports
Sakkari edges Pegula, Sabalenka beats Jabeur at WTA Finals
FORT WORTH, Texas — Maria Sakkari couldn’t help but smile a wide smile after taking a pair of tiebreakers to edge Jessica Pegula across more than two hours of big-hitting baseline action in front of a sparse crowd as round-robin singles play began at the WTA Finals. Sure,...
I left NYC and moved to Rio de Janeiro – now I live in a huge apartment and can pay my student loans
Carla Vianna moved from a Manhattan studio to a two-bedroom apartment in Rio. Cheaper living costs mean she's paid back $9,000 of her student loan.
Daily Briefing: 'I will very, very, very probably'
Trump teases 2024 run and more news to start your Friday.
Rival Koreas scramble warplanes in extension of tensions
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea scrambled about 80 military aircraft, including advanced F-35 fighter jets, on Friday after tracking about 180 flights by North Korean warplanes inside North Korean territory in what appeared to be a defiant show of strength. North Korea’s mobilization of warplanes came after it test-fired around 30 ballistic missiles over the previous two days, including an intercontinental ballistic missile on Thursday that triggered evacuation warnings in Japan, in an angry response to ongoing joint exercises by hundreds of U.S. and South Korea military planes. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the North Korean...
