The Fight on the Tower Balcony
Astounding Stories of Super-Science, January 1930, by Astounding Stories is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Phantoms of Reality - Chapter XI:. Astounding Stories of Super-Science, January 1930: Phantoms of Reality - CHAPTER XI. The Fight on the...
My Role to Play
Astounding Stories of Super-Science, January 1930, by Astounding Stories is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Phantoms of Reality - Chapter X: My Role to Play. Astounding Stories of Super-Science, January 1930: Phantoms of Reality - CHAPTER X....
The Outline of History: Being a Plain History of Life and Mankind by H. G. Wells - Table of Links
The Outline of History: Being a Plain History of Life and Mankind by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon!. Title: The Outline of History: Being a Plain History of Life and Mankind. Author: Herbert George Wells. H.H. Johnston.
Chapter V. THE STILLNESS
The War of the Worlds, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. V. THE STILLNESS. My first act before I went into the pantry was to fasten the door between the kitchen and the scullery. But the pantry was empty; every scrap of food had gone. Apparently, the Martian had taken it all on the previous day. At that discovery I despaired for the first time. I took no food, or no drink either, on the eleventh or the twelfth day.
Smithonian
The Forgotten Sisters Who Pioneered the Historical Novel
If one were to pinpoint the precise moment the Porter sisters experienced the pinnacle of literary fame, it would likely be the year 1814. By then, Jane and Anna Maria Porter were in their late 30s and living together outside London. They’d published 17 books, including several international bestsellers, and gained reputations as two very different paragons of feminine talent. Jane’s looks and personality proved a tall, dark and serious contrast to Maria’s, as light, bright and sparkling. With no more than a charity-school education, the sisters had grown up nurturing each other’s ambitions, editing each other’s writing and turning themselves into household names.
crimereads.com
Please Allow Me To Introduce Myself: On The Origins of the Devil
For as long as humans have been able to tell one another stories, there have been tales of malevolent and chaotic spirits. The world was full of distressing events that people could not understand—whether it was famine by blights or deaths from mysterious internal causes. To explain life’s most fearful elements, cultures worldwide developed the idea of superhuman beings that sometimes preyed on humanity and engineered misfortunes. As a means of countering these malicious forces, many invoked protection from benevolent gods through prayers and rituals. Such early spiritual traditions also helped uphold the social order: whenever there was conflict, those in power could put the blame on demons.
THE REVERSION OF THE BEAST FOLK
The Island of Doctor Moreau, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. XXI. THE REVERSION OF THE BEAST FOLK. In this way I became one among the Beast People in the Island of Doctor Moreau. When I awoke, it was dark about me. My arm ached in its bandages. I sat up, wondering at first where I might be. I heard coarse voices talking outside. Then I saw that my barricade had gone, and that the opening of the hut stood clear. My revolver was still in my hand.
My Utopian Self
A Modern Utopia, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. My Utopian Self. It falls to few of us to interview our better selves. My Utopian self is, of course, my better self—according to my best endeavours—and I must confess myself fully alive to the difficulties of the situation. When I came to this Utopia I had no thought of any such intimate self-examination.
A Death More Hideous
Astounding Stories of Super-Science April 1931, by Astounding Stories is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Four Miles Within - Chapter V: A Death More Hideous. Quade was there first. When they burst out of a narrow crevice,...
The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 63
The Palmer Method of Business Writing, by A. N. Palmer is part of the HackerNoon Books series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Lesson 63. It is truly interesting to watch the development and improvement in figure practice in a class where the work is well and systematically done. Two weeks should be devoted to this practice and there should be frequent reviews.
Are you haunted by ghosts of the past and phantoms of your future? Welcome to the spooky realm of hauntology
Do you believe in ghosts? Every year, Halloween serves up the usual images of spooks, skeletons and witches – but these ideas aren’t just the domain of fiction or trick-or-treating. There is also a philosophical concept that embraces ghosts. It is called “hauntology”, and it might just make you a believer. The word hauntology was invented by the French philosopher Jacques Derrida for his 1993 lecture Spectres of Marx. Derrida was a whimsical guy, and the words “hauntology” and “ontology” both sound identical when spoken in French. Ontology is the philosophical study of existence and being, dating back as far as...
THE RED ROOM
The Plattner Story, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. THE RED ROOM. CAN assure you,” said I, “that it will take a very tangible ghost to frighten me.” And I stood up before the fire with my glass in my hand.
Adventures in the Ghost World
Astounding Stories of Super-Science April 1931, by Astounding Stories is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. VOL. VI, No. 1 - The Ghost World. My whole attention was focused upon the strange beings. The Ghost World. By Sewell...
BBC
Liverpool Biennial to explore catastrophe and aliveness
Liverpool Biennial will return in 2023 with more than 30 artists exploring "the thread between catastrophe and aliveness", its organisers have said. The 12th edition of the UK's "largest free art festival" will be curated by South African artist Khanyisile Mbongwa and run from June to September 2023. The event...
maloriesadventures.com
A Life of Exploration and Adventure
Some of my oldest memories of excitement and joy come from exploring anything I could. Now, being a young girl in Virginia, it was hard to find any great exploration accomplishments, but perhaps, my first memory of exploration comes from crawling through the tiny sewers from one side of the street to another at my cousin’s house. I should have known right then and there, when I was fully comfortable at just four or five crawling on my belly military style past cobwebs and gunk through those dark tunnels, that I was meant for a life of adventure.
BIOLOGY
Ann Veronica A Modern Love Story, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. BIOLOGY. January found Ann Veronica a student in the biological laboratory of the Central Imperial College that towers up from among the back streets in the angle between Euston Road and Great Portland Street. She was working very steadily at the Advanced Course in Comparative Anatomy, wonderfully relieved to have her mind engaged upon one methodically developing theme in the place of the discursive uncertainties of the previous two months, and doing her utmost to keep right in the back of her mind and out of sight the facts, firstly, that she had achieved this haven of satisfactory activity by incurring a debt to Ramage of forty pounds, and, secondly, that her present position was necessarily temporary and her outlook quite uncertain.
thelitbuzz.com
Unchained (Unquiet Series Book 3) by Kay Camden
Genre: New Adult, Paranormal thriller, Native American fiction, Contemporary romance. Kay Camden brings us to a heart pounding ending with the third and final book of her Unquiet Series Unchained. This apocolyptic tale weaves together mankind’s past and future into a present battle for the fate of the world as we know it. Waapokina, an Indian woman who lived hundreds of years before and died, along with her younger sister Ciinkawia, a violent death at the hands of the white man, was brought back to life in the twentieth century by The Silent One. She existed in this new life as a vigilante, baiting the dregs of society and taking their lives to feed the demon their evil souls in exchange for the promise to raise her sister. But meeting Mick, a 20-something, working class mechanic who holds down a second job in a convenience store to help support his single-mother sister and her three kids, changes both their futures. Mick was willing to give his life to save her so she gave up her powers to give him an existance as a Thunder-being. Now that same Mighty Eagle may be the only creature capable of stopping an engorged demon of the underworld, determined to raise an undead army of Native Americans to destroy humanity forever.
When Pope Gregory IX Declared War Against Cats
Pope Gregory IX, head of the catholic church, suspected that cats were Satan's companions and that Lucifer was lodged inside the cats. Due to this, he declared war on cats, prompting the Vatican to kill them.
