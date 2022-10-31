ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pilots Drop Road Match 1-0 to USF

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. -- The Portland Pilots dropped their match on the road to the San Francisco Dons 1-0. Portland dropped to 11-3-4 overall and 5-3-0 in WCC action following the defeat. How it Happened. Portland kept San Francisco off the scoreboard in the first half before giving up the...
Pilots to Play Exhibition Against Warner Pacific Prior to Season Start

PORTLAND, Ore. – Portland Pilots women's basketball will see their first action of the 2022-23 season on Wednesday, Nov. 2 when they welcome the Warner Pacific Knights to the Chiles Center for an exhibition game. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. The Pilots are coming off a highly successful...
Pilots Continue Conference Play at Home Against Gonzaga

PORTLAND PILOTS (9-14, 2-10 WCC) • The Pilots continue WCC play this week at home against the Gonzaga Bulldogs. • The match will take place in the Chiles Center on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 1 p.m. ABOUT THE PILOTS. • Megan Burton enters her third year as the head coach...
No. 25 Pilots Host Broncos For Final Home Match of Regular Season

#25 PORTLAND PILOTS (10-2-3, 4-1-0 WCC) Santa Clara Broncos (4-4-5, 1-1-3 WCC) • The Pilots will be back home for their home regular season finale and senior night against the Santa Clara Broncos. • The two teams play on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m., with the match set to...
(RV) Pilots Begin Final Week of Regular Season Against Dons

(RV) PORTLAND PILOTS (11-2-4, 5-2-0 WCC) San Francisco Dons (6-5-6, 1-3-3 WCC) Place: San Francisco, Calif. Last: @POR 1, @USF 0 (2021) • The Pilots are one the road for their final week of regular season action, starting with a match against the San Francisco Dons. • They'll play on...
Zelic, Pethybridge Head to ITA Fall National Championships

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – The Portland women's tennis doubles team of Iva Zelic and Sally Pethybridge will cap an impressive fall season this week at the ITA Fall National Championships held at the Barnes Tennis Center. Zelic and Pethybridge qualified for the 32-team doubles draw by reaching the finals...
