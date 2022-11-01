ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
103.9 The Breeze

Need a Turkey for Thanksgiving in the Capital Region? Be Thankful For This Deal

With Halloween officially in the rear-view window, the next major holiday on the calendar is Thanksgiving. For sports fans, Thanksgiving is a top-tier holiday. You can gather with family and friends, and have an excuse to eat, drink and watch football all day. It's encouraged that you mix a nap into the proceedings at some point, and when it's all over, you can eat the leftovers the next day.
ALBANY, NY
Q 105.7

Legenadary Saratoga Springs Restaurant And Hotel Will Close In 2023

A Spa City mainstay will be closing for good in the New Year. Saratoga Springs is not only a great place to live, but a destination city for so many when it comes to arts, entertainment, and great food. It is also a prime destination to get married with a myriad number of great venues to tie the knot. One of those venues that has hosted that special day for so many, not to mention so many great meals for diners over the years, will be shutting down soon.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
autodealertodaymagazine.com

McGovern Auto Group Opens Luxury Dealerships in Albany, NY

The McGovern Auto Group, which operates almost two dozen dealerships across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and New York, announced the opening of Jaguar Land Rover Albany and McGovern Volvo Cars Albany. The opening of the two new dealerships deepens McGovern’s presence in New York state, adding to the company’s existing Ferrari...
ALBANY, NY
mylittlefalls.com

Halloween in Little Falls

The evening started out great – warm, with a few sprinkles, but before the 7 o’clock hour, the rain showed up and was coming down pretty hard. However, the chicken still had plenty of time to cross the road as a large group of trick-or-treaters walked the streets. And yes…my favorite costume of the night was the chicken.
LITTLE FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

HEAP applications open for eligible New Yorkers

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – While the recent trend of milder weather suggesting otherwise, winter is right around the corner, and with it will come higher heating bills. Tuesday marked the beginning of the application process for the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP), which can help eligible New Yorkers keep their heat on. “We do expect […]
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Sobriety check leads to deadly crash in Saratoga County

A stop at a sobriety check point Saturday night ended with a deadly crash. State Police told us this occurred just after 10 p.m. in Moreau. Vincent Mancuso, 23, of Fort Edward stopped at the check point, spoke to an officer, and then sped off. Police say they followed him...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy