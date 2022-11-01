September 15 was a big day for the Phelps-Hatheway House. The weather was lovely, perfect for an outdoor event to honor the memory and celebrate the generosity of Astrid Hanzalek. After a reception, complete with refreshments, on the lawn to the north of the house, the guests assembled in the barn to hear about the bronze plaque being prepared in appreciation for all Astrid has done for the Phelps-Hatheway House, for Connecticut Landmarks, and for historic preservation in general. An illustrated dedication panel commemorating her support was available for viewing. The final locations in the barn for both had not yet been determined.

SUFFIELD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO