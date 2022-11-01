Read full article on original website
Bobcat spotted in Westfield using crosswalk
A bobcat was seen in Westfield Monday by a resident who was surprised to see the animal using a crosswalk.
thesuffieldobserver.com
100 Years Ago in Suffield
Selected from the pages of the Windsor Locks Journal and lightly annotated by Wendy Taylor, Kent Memorial Library. Passengers on the northbound trolley car at Tracy’s switch…, were treated to the unusual sight of a wood fox in the meadow near the tracks. The fox was evidently running ahead of a pack of hounds, as their baying could be heard in the distance. The fox did not seem at all nervous, but stopped and looked over the trolley passengers who were watching him.
westernmassnews.com
Traffic at a standstill on Mass. Pike following tractor trailer fire
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to the Mass. Pike Wednesday night for reports of a tractor trailer fire. According to the West Springfield Fire Department, crews from West Springfield and Westfield are on scene near mile marker 43.4 on the eastbound side of the roadway. Officials said that...
Longmeadow Planning Board discuss rebuilding Maple Center Shopping Plaza
It's been a year since a fire destroyed Armata's Market in Longmeadow. Town residents came together Wednesday night to discuss rebuilding the site.
fox61.com
Luna Pizza expands to tasty bar bites for new Connecticut location
Luna Pizza is in West Hartford and just opened in Wethersfield. The new location is part of a bar, which expands the menu to bar bites.
thesuffieldobserver.com
A Celebration and Tribute to One of Suffield’s Own
September 15 was a big day for the Phelps-Hatheway House. The weather was lovely, perfect for an outdoor event to honor the memory and celebrate the generosity of Astrid Hanzalek. After a reception, complete with refreshments, on the lawn to the north of the house, the guests assembled in the barn to hear about the bronze plaque being prepared in appreciation for all Astrid has done for the Phelps-Hatheway House, for Connecticut Landmarks, and for historic preservation in general. An illustrated dedication panel commemorating her support was available for viewing. The final locations in the barn for both had not yet been determined.
thesuffieldobserver.com
Last Month to Enter Photos
The Trees for Suffield photo contest is coming to a close. November 23, the day before Thanksgiving is the last day to enter the contest. Don’t let the month pass without submitting at least one photo showcasing our town’s trees. Whether you are a life-long resident or new...
thesuffieldobserver.com
Suffield Observations
Towards the edge of our yard is a stream surrounded by brush and trees that cuts us off from a tiny strip of our property and access to a farm road. Last summer’s drought dried up the stream and provided an opportunity. I blazed a path through the stream bed to the farm road, this time without sinking my mower into the mud. The two sides of the property were connected. I just had to build a bridge for the evitable flow of water.
thesuffieldobserver.com
West Suffield Congregational Church Holiday Bazaar
WSCC will once again be participating in the Christmas in Suffield event on Saturday, November 5 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Kick off the holiday season and join us for lunch or take it to go. There will be a variety of homemade soups sure to please any palate and will include fresh bread, coffee and dessert. The Bazaar will also include a bake sale, attic treasures, jewelry and many amazing raffle baskets. Come join us for some warmth, hospitality and holiday shopping. The church is located at 1408 Mountain Road in West Suffield.
This Berkshires Town Makes List of Top 5 Festive Christmas Towns in America
As we have hit November, the holiday season is upon us. It's that time of year to put away the Halloween decorations and switch them out for Christmas decorations. Perhaps for this Christmas, maybe you need a new destination to venture to for the holiday season. If that's the case, one of the 'Top 5 Festive Christmas Towns in America' is here! It's not just in the state of Massachusetts, but it's here in the Berkshires.
Family gathering for ‘grand closing’ in final days at Westfield’s Mama Cakes
WESTFIELD — One of the most popular bakeries in Greater Westfield announced over the weekend on social media that it will shut its doors for good after more than 11 years in business. Mama Cakes, best known for their specialty cupcakes, will close up shop on Elm Street on...
Wednesday Warrior: CT organization makes life-long promise to families of fallen Bristol officers
(WTNH) — When a first responder makes the supreme sacrifice, they leave behind a family. This is something Connecticut just witnessed, as Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy of the Bristol Police Department were laid to rest. Known as the club with a heart, The Hundred Club of Connecticut is committed to helping the […]
thesuffieldobserver.com
SWC to Make Blankets
With cold weather on the way, Suffield Woman’s Club (SWC) has plans to put together fleece blankets for children in need. At the club’s November 14 meeting at Father Ted Hall, members will gather around tables to cut and knot fleece fabric into warm and cozy blankets for kids.
Chez Josef in Agawam will soon be up for auction
Bidding begins November 16th for this public auction to hand the reins to a property that has meant a lot to many.
thesuffieldobserver.com
Church Redevelopment Proposed
A major redevelopment of the St. Joseph Church property on South Main Street was discussed by its proposer with the Planning and Zoning Commission at their October 3 meeting. If his plans can be carried out, all three buildings will be converted to house apartments, with no change to their external appearance. The proposal would not require approval from the Historic District Commission.
thesuffieldobserver.com
Annual Harvest Crafts Fair
The Suffield Fire Department Auxiliary will host the return of their Annual Crafts Fair on Saturday, November 5, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Center Firehouse, 73 Mountain Rd. (Rte 168). Craftsmen and local artisans from the area will be displaying numerous items of interest such as jewelry,...
40-Year-Old Connecticut ‘Message In A Bottle’ Found in North Carolina
Stefanie Marco Lantz was a 9-year-old little girl from Glastonbury, Connecticut on a trip to Martha's Vineyard with her family 40 years ago in 1982 when this whole thing started. We found a little bit of information on Facebook, but then found a podcast on Connecticut Public Radio by Chion...
fox61.com
New England Christmas Festival coming to Mohegan Sun
The New England Christmas Festival is coming to Mohegan Sun on Nov. 4-6. Shop small with hundreds of artisans in attendance.
Bristol Police Officers honored with “Back the Blue Ride” in Farmington
In Farmington, Connecticut, hundreds took part in the "back the blue ride" to honor the two fallen Bristol Police Officers and the surviving officer on Sunday.
westernmassnews.com
CAUGHT ON CAM: Woman warning of scam after wallet’s stolen at Chicopee parking lot
In August, Governor Baker and the other New England governors wrote to President Biden with their concerns about supplies and prices this winter. Town by Town: Boys & Girls Club event, rec shop opening, and Día de los Muertos. Updated: 6 hours ago. Western Mass News is taking you...
