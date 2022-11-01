ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffield, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesuffieldobserver.com

100 Years Ago in Suffield

Selected from the pages of the Windsor Locks Journal and lightly annotated by Wendy Taylor, Kent Memorial Library. Passengers on the northbound trolley car at Tracy’s switch…, were treated to the unusual sight of a wood fox in the meadow near the tracks. The fox was evidently running ahead of a pack of hounds, as their baying could be heard in the distance. The fox did not seem at all nervous, but stopped and looked over the trolley passengers who were watching him.
SUFFIELD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Traffic at a standstill on Mass. Pike following tractor trailer fire

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to the Mass. Pike Wednesday night for reports of a tractor trailer fire. According to the West Springfield Fire Department, crews from West Springfield and Westfield are on scene near mile marker 43.4 on the eastbound side of the roadway. Officials said that...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
thesuffieldobserver.com

A Celebration and Tribute to One of Suffield’s Own

September 15 was a big day for the Phelps-Hatheway House. The weather was lovely, perfect for an outdoor event to honor the memory and celebrate the generosity of Astrid Hanzalek. After a reception, complete with refreshments, on the lawn to the north of the house, the guests assembled in the barn to hear about the bronze plaque being prepared in appreciation for all Astrid has done for the Phelps-Hatheway House, for Connecticut Landmarks, and for historic preservation in general. An illustrated dedication panel commemorating her support was available for viewing. The final locations in the barn for both had not yet been determined.
SUFFIELD, CT
thesuffieldobserver.com

Last Month to Enter Photos

The Trees for Suffield photo contest is coming to a close. November 23, the day before Thanksgiving is the last day to enter the contest. Don’t let the month pass without submitting at least one photo showcasing our town’s trees. Whether you are a life-long resident or new...
SUFFIELD, CT
thesuffieldobserver.com

Suffield Observations

Towards the edge of our yard is a stream surrounded by brush and trees that cuts us off from a tiny strip of our property and access to a farm road. Last summer’s drought dried up the stream and provided an opportunity. I blazed a path through the stream bed to the farm road, this time without sinking my mower into the mud. The two sides of the property were connected. I just had to build a bridge for the evitable flow of water.
SUFFIELD, CT
thesuffieldobserver.com

West Suffield Congregational Church Holiday Bazaar

WSCC will once again be participating in the Christmas in Suffield event on Saturday, November 5 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Kick off the holiday season and join us for lunch or take it to go. There will be a variety of homemade soups sure to please any palate and will include fresh bread, coffee and dessert. The Bazaar will also include a bake sale, attic treasures, jewelry and many amazing raffle baskets. Come join us for some warmth, hospitality and holiday shopping. The church is located at 1408 Mountain Road in West Suffield.
SUFFIELD, CT
WSBS

This Berkshires Town Makes List of Top 5 Festive Christmas Towns in America

As we have hit November, the holiday season is upon us. It's that time of year to put away the Halloween decorations and switch them out for Christmas decorations. Perhaps for this Christmas, maybe you need a new destination to venture to for the holiday season. If that's the case, one of the 'Top 5 Festive Christmas Towns in America' is here! It's not just in the state of Massachusetts, but it's here in the Berkshires.
STOCKBRIDGE, MA
thesuffieldobserver.com

SWC to Make Blankets

With cold weather on the way, Suffield Woman’s Club (SWC) has plans to put together fleece blankets for children in need. At the club’s November 14 meeting at Father Ted Hall, members will gather around tables to cut and knot fleece fabric into warm and cozy blankets for kids.
SUFFIELD, CT
thesuffieldobserver.com

Church Redevelopment Proposed

A major redevelopment of the St. Joseph Church property on South Main Street was discussed by its proposer with the Planning and Zoning Commission at their October 3 meeting. If his plans can be carried out, all three buildings will be converted to house apartments, with no change to their external appearance. The proposal would not require approval from the Historic District Commission.
SUFFIELD, CT
thesuffieldobserver.com

Annual Harvest Crafts Fair

The Suffield Fire Department Auxiliary will host the return of their Annual Crafts Fair on Saturday, November 5, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Center Firehouse, 73 Mountain Rd. (Rte 168). Craftsmen and local artisans from the area will be displaying numerous items of interest such as jewelry,...
SUFFIELD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy