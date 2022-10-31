Read full article on original website
Kathy Farrell
3d ago
take them back to Canada, there's not a enough elk or moose anything but some mule deer or white tail deer to feed the wolves here! They will starve! This was a horrible starving cycle for wolves, to be be re-introduced to the lower states! Please take them back to upper Canada where they can provide a better nutritional balance of natural health of Their habitat of Elk, moose, reindeer!! This was a very bad re-introducedion !! Salmon and trout are a great source of nutritional values for the wolves, which have so many more large lakes rivers and coast lines in Canada! so sad for the wolves, and Ranchers with baby calves!! Sometimes environmentalists just don't want to agree that they have done more harm than good 😕!
2
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘Death in the family.’ California tribe anguished as water, sacred fish vanish from rivers
Carrying a pair of 20-foot wooden poles with a net strung between them, Ron Reed shimmied above the Klamath River across wooden boards perched between slippery boulders. He paused and stared into the white foam. With a lunge, Reed, a 60-year-old fisherman who belongs to the Karuk Tribe, thrust his dip net into the Klamath’s swirling current.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
A strong winter storm is on its way to the Sacramento area
A strong winter storm is expected to hit the Northern California area bringing rain to the valley and snow in the mountains. Rain is possible at times Saturday and Sunday with the bulk of the storm coming on Sunday night and continuing to Tuesday. One to two inches of rain...
Watch: Bear wanders into California cafe, steals cookies
A bear paid a visit to a cafe in California and was caught on camera stealing cookies before being ejected by the police.
adventuremomblog.com
3 Gold Rush Towns in California to Visit (Only 1+ Hour From Yosemite NP)
If you’re roadtripping to Yosemite National Park there are a few Gold Rush towns in California worth visiting along the way. I’m sharing more about the top things to do in Jamestown, Sonora, and Columbia, including great local places to eat and drink. My husband and I started...
Storm delivers heavy snow to the Southern California mountains
The season’s first significant storm is bringing fresh snow to the mountains of Southern California. Chains were already required for travel as KTLA’s mobile weather vehicle, Drive 5, headed up Highway 18 toward Big Bear Thursday morning. Up to 5 inches of snow was reported by Big Bear Mountain Resort near Los Angeles. A winter […]
Officials Seize Over 230 Animals Including Dogs From California Shelter
Officials have seized over 230 dogs and cats from a California shelter under “inhumane” conditions, according to authorities. Animal control officers seized the animals from the rescue shelter, in southern California, said authorities on Tuesday (Nov. 1). This comes after a search warrant was served last week at the property in the Antelope Valley, around 60 miles […] The post Officials Seize Over 230 Animals Including Dogs From California Shelter appeared first on DogTime.
oregontoday.net
Driving the Higher Elevations in Oregon, Nov. 3
ODOT release – ASHLAND — Drivers should prepare for expected low snow levels with the first winter storm of the season beginning Tuesday night into Wednesday over the southern Oregon Cascades and Interstate 5 Siskiyou Summit. November 1 is also the first day that drivers will legally need to carry chains over mountain passes. “The first snow of the season typically catches drivers unprepared and off guard,” said Jeremiah Griffin, ODOT District 8 Manager. “Have your vehicle winter ready and budget extra time to get to your destination.” Drivers should stay up to date on changing conditions by monitoring Tripcheck in Oregon and QuickMap in California. Winter driving tips are in the ODOT Winter Storybook. Other smart ideas include: Allow extra time to get where you are going. Travel is going to be slow. Allow extra following and stopping distance. There is less traction on slick, snowy roads. Carry chains and know how to use them. Turn on headlights to increase visibility. Prepare for delays. Make sure you have your cell phone and charger, water, blankets, snacks and plenty of patience. Depending on conditions when driving over Siskiyou Summit, south of Ashland, drivers may need to install tire chains. 4X4s and all wheel drive vehicles can typically pass through the chain checkpoint at I-5 Exits 11 and 1 without chains, unless they are towing.
5 oceanfront rentals you should book for a magical getaway to the California coast
Including a Sea Ranch home perched on a bluff overlooking the ocean.
2news.com
Bears Snow & Lake Tahoe
These bears got extra excited when a fresh snowfall at Lake Tahoe fell and had a good time playing in the snow and scurrying up the trees, while mama bear looks on! Video by Jeff Moore.
Advanced recycling is booming except in California. A new plastics law is to blame
Innovative advanced recycling processes that enable the reuse of products such as artificial turf are taking off around the country, except in California where a new plastics law prevents greater adoption.
ksl.com
COLD: Podcast uncovers new clues about discovery of missing Utah woman's car in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS — A missing woman's car surfaced behind a casino hotel on the Las Vegas Strip in November of 1985. Now, a timecard from Weber State College in Ogden and an airline timetable are providing a possible explanation of how the car might've ended up there. KSL's podcast...
Newsom rejects every California city's homelessness plan in stinging rebuke
Oakland's mayor says she was "perplexed" by the decision.
You can still get stimulus payments for up to $1,700 from the state of California
money in envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) Did you know about the Golden State Stimulus which is available to millions of residents in California? This stimulus payment actually includes two payments. The first one is a one-time $600 or $1,200 payment from the state of California and then there is the Golden State Stimulus II which pays up to another $500 dollars.
centraloregondaily.com
2 poached bears discovered in Oregon trees; One shot with arrow, bullets
(Editor’s note: An image of the bear that was pulled out of the tree with the arrow in it appears at the bottom of this story. It may be disturbing for some). A dead bear was found with an arrow sticking out of it high in a tree in southwest Oregon Saturday. Oregon State Police is asking the public’s help to find who is behind the poaching and leaving the animal to waste. It’s the latest in a string of poachings reported across Oregon in the past several weeks.
Fox40
Passerby saves police officer
A civilian helped a veteran police officer and may have saved his life. A civilian helped a veteran police officer and may have saved his life. Folsom mayor will stay on ballot for November election. Folsom Mayor Kerri Howell will remain on the electoral ballot after a judge dismissed a...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Fatal shooting at checkpoint during Northern California Lava Fire spawns $20 million suit
Four months after a Northern California district attorney cleared officers who shot and killed a man at a checkpoint during evacuations for the Lava Fire, the man’s family has a wrongful death lawsuit seeking more than $20 million in damages. The suit was filed Tuesday in Sacramento federal court...
KTLA.com
California ski resort opening dates
Fresh snow and ideal snowmaking conditions this week have allowed many California ski resorts to start building a base for the 2022-2023 ski season. Ski areas in the Sierra Nevada and San Bernardino mountains have received several inches to more than a foot of snowfall and high temperatures have remained below freezing.
Annual king tide forecast for the Oregon Coast
A timeline for Oregon’s seasonal king tides, the highest tide levels of the year, has been published by the Oregon King Tides Project.
GV Wire
New Drone Footage Shows Latest Progress on Valley Bullet Train Route
California’s High-Speed Rail Authority has released its latest construction update video highlighting progress on the nation’s first bullet train project. The initial operating segment of the controversial rail line is expected to originate in Merced and terminate in the southern part of Bakersfield. Construction is currently underway along 119 miles between Madera and Shafter.
Measure 110: How effective is Oregon's drug decriminalization law in Ontario?
BOISE, Idaho — Oregonians in Malheur County are raising a red flag about a state law enacted in 2021. It's called Measure 110 and it is a law that decriminalized hard drugs across Oregon, providing treatment instead of conviction. The law hasn’t been working as planned in one part...
