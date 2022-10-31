ODOT release – ASHLAND — Drivers should prepare for expected low snow levels with the first winter storm of the season beginning Tuesday night into Wednesday over the southern Oregon Cascades and Interstate 5 Siskiyou Summit. November 1 is also the first day that drivers will legally need to carry chains over mountain passes. “The first snow of the season typically catches drivers unprepared and off guard,” said Jeremiah Griffin, ODOT District 8 Manager. “Have your vehicle winter ready and budget extra time to get to your destination.” Drivers should stay up to date on changing conditions by monitoring Tripcheck in Oregon and QuickMap in California. Winter driving tips are in the ODOT Winter Storybook. Other smart ideas include: Allow extra time to get where you are going. Travel is going to be slow. Allow extra following and stopping distance. There is less traction on slick, snowy roads. Carry chains and know how to use them. Turn on headlights to increase visibility. Prepare for delays. Make sure you have your cell phone and charger, water, blankets, snacks and plenty of patience. Depending on conditions when driving over Siskiyou Summit, south of Ashland, drivers may need to install tire chains. 4X4s and all wheel drive vehicles can typically pass through the chain checkpoint at I-5 Exits 11 and 1 without chains, unless they are towing.

ASHLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO