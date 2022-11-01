Read full article on original website
Suffield Trivia
1. What are Indian names for the Congamond Lakes? Choose all that apply. 2. In 1827, a large floating bridge was launched on the Middle Pond of Congamond Lakes amid much fanfare, artillery and band-playing. What was its purpose?. a. It was a diving platform. b. It connected the east and...
Suffield Community Aid
You Can Donate to SCA’s Annual Appeal electronically! Within the next few weeks, you will receive SCA’s annual appeal letter in the mail. Please support our campaign at any funding level you can by donating by mail, on our website or through our Facebook page. SCA provides supportive health and social services that positively affect the well-being of residents during times of need. We can’t accomplish our goals without you! Visit our website to read our annual report: www.suffieldcommunityaid.org.
Peace Vigil Responds to Vile Graffiti
When the staff of Suffield’s First Congregational Church came to prepare for the Sunday service on October 9, they faced a shocking surprise. At the entrance, alongside the peace and love oriented writing the church encourages with a pan of chalk there, someone had chalked two swastikas, the symbol of Adolf Hitler’s Third Reich which came to represent, specifically, Hitler’s efforts to eradicate Jews: the Holocaust. More recently the swastika is often taken to indicate a similar attitude here toward anyone other than white Christians.
A Celebration and Tribute to One of Suffield’s Own
September 15 was a big day for the Phelps-Hatheway House. The weather was lovely, perfect for an outdoor event to honor the memory and celebrate the generosity of Astrid Hanzalek. After a reception, complete with refreshments, on the lawn to the north of the house, the guests assembled in the barn to hear about the bronze plaque being prepared in appreciation for all Astrid has done for the Phelps-Hatheway House, for Connecticut Landmarks, and for historic preservation in general. An illustrated dedication panel commemorating her support was available for viewing. The final locations in the barn for both had not yet been determined.
Last Month to Enter Photos
The Trees for Suffield photo contest is coming to a close. November 23, the day before Thanksgiving is the last day to enter the contest. Don’t let the month pass without submitting at least one photo showcasing our town’s trees. Whether you are a life-long resident or new...
Suffield Observations
Towards the edge of our yard is a stream surrounded by brush and trees that cuts us off from a tiny strip of our property and access to a farm road. Last summer’s drought dried up the stream and provided an opportunity. I blazed a path through the stream bed to the farm road, this time without sinking my mower into the mud. The two sides of the property were connected. I just had to build a bridge for the evitable flow of water.
New Business Opens in Suffield Village
John S. Caswell, a Hearing Instrument Specialist, will be opening his second Discount Hearing store in the Suffield Village at 68 Bridge Street, Suite 211 in late October. Mr. Caswell has 32 years’ experience working with hearing aid customers and has worked on his own with his wife and daughter for the past eight years. His other Discount Hearing store can be found in Hamden, Conn.
100 Years Ago in Suffield
Selected from the pages of the Windsor Locks Journal and lightly annotated by Wendy Taylor, Kent Memorial Library. Passengers on the northbound trolley car at Tracy’s switch…, were treated to the unusual sight of a wood fox in the meadow near the tracks. The fox was evidently running ahead of a pack of hounds, as their baying could be heard in the distance. The fox did not seem at all nervous, but stopped and looked over the trolley passengers who were watching him.
SWC to Make Blankets
With cold weather on the way, Suffield Woman’s Club (SWC) has plans to put together fleece blankets for children in need. At the club’s November 14 meeting at Father Ted Hall, members will gather around tables to cut and knot fleece fabric into warm and cozy blankets for kids.
First Selectman’s Update
Time flies when you’re having fun. This month will mark a full year into my tenure as First Selectman and I’ve certainly been busy. Between planning additional community events, making operational adjustments and changes within our departments, managing boards and commissions, and always being available to our residents, I really have to thank all members of our amazing community and town employees for the overwhelming support and advice. Every day is truly a pleasure to come to work and be able to represent Suffield.
Church Redevelopment Proposed
A major redevelopment of the St. Joseph Church property on South Main Street was discussed by its proposer with the Planning and Zoning Commission at their October 3 meeting. If his plans can be carried out, all three buildings will be converted to house apartments, with no change to their external appearance. The proposal would not require approval from the Historic District Commission.
Suffield Garden Club Celebrates the Legacy of Frederick Law Olmsted
The Suffield Garden Club will present “Then & Now: The Importance and Relevance of Frederic Law Olmsted” by Leslie Martino at 6:30 p.m. on November 7 at the Kent Memorial Library. Martino, a landscape designer and historian, will help us celebrate the bicentennial of the birth of Frederick Law Olmsted, considered the father of American landscape architecture.
Christmas in Suffield
Come to the annual Christmas in Suffield shopping fair on Saturday, November 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at six sites, most within walking distance of each other. Follow the red and green balloons on your way to each location:. Get a jump on holiday shopping. Choose from decorations,...
Suffield Police Activity Report – September 2022
The following table has been adapted from data provided by the Suffield Police Department.
Happenings for November at First Church
First Church has returned to in-person worship, 10:00 a.m. Sundays in our Sanctuary or through our YouTube livestream. All are welcome to worship with us at First Church! Scan the QR code provided to reach our YouTube page. Rev. Diann continues to run a Wednesday morning study group at 10:00...
Suffield Public Schools 6-12 Counseling Team
Kathie Harfouche, 9-12 School Counseling Administrative Assistant. Pam Sheridan, 6-8 School Counseling Administrative. Guided by the Connecticut Comprehensive School Counseling Framework, Suffield School Counselors promote academic, career and social/emotional development by collaborating with school staff, parents and the community to create a safe and respectful learning environment. We offer all students a comprehensive school counseling program that supports students to maximize their potential, complete all graduation requirements, and prepare all students for post-secondary opportunities.
Cub Scout Pack 266 Adventures
At the beginning of October, we camped out at Battleship Cove. We went on the USS Massachusetts. The boat itself was very big, but the beds were a bit smaller than a twin size. It was raining so we couldn’t check out all of the deck. I did see some massive weapons on the inside and outside of the ship. On the inside we saw gigantic missiles which were very scary to touch. We learned that the USS Massachusetts did not lose a single person in battle during World War II.
Second Baptist Events
We at Second Baptist Church are very excited about our new pastor’s arrival. Please join us for The Reverend Justin Cox’s Installation Service on Sunday, November 6, at 2:00 p.m. All are invited!. On October 31, Halloween Trick or Treaters are welcome to stop by the front of...
KML Children and Teen Programs
Fridays, November 4 and 18 at 10:30 a.m. Bring your singing voice! We sing, dance, blow bubbles – and have fun! Drop in. Recommended for ages 0-5. Saturday, November 12 at 10:30 a.m. (Grades 5-8) Want to know where your family came from and who they were? Want to...
Annual Harvest Crafts Fair
The Suffield Fire Department Auxiliary will host the return of their Annual Crafts Fair on Saturday, November 5, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Center Firehouse, 73 Mountain Rd. (Rte 168). Craftsmen and local artisans from the area will be displaying numerous items of interest such as jewelry,...
