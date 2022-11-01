Read full article on original website
Related
‘Aggressive bear’ report closes campground on Appalachian Trail
The U.S. Forest Service is closing camping access at a site along the Appalachian Trail due to a report of an aggressive bear, officials said Friday.
This 71-Year-Old Hiker Just Completed the Pacific Crest Trail
A video shows Jon Anderson shuffling toward the northern terminus of the Pacific Crest Trail. He carries 20 pounds of supplies on his back and sports a thick white beard that has taken five months to grow. He hasn’t showered or washed his clothes in two weeks, and he appears elated. At 71 years old, Jon has just walked 2,650 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border to Canada, a feat that approximately 400 people accomplished in 2022, according to the Pacific Crest Trail Association, the not-for-profit group that oversees maintenance on the route.
Watch ambitious sheepdog 'herding' enormous moose on Utah hiking trail
The Australian sheepdog, Pancake, seemed unfazed by the moose's size and brought the animal to its owner
advnture.com
Watch Glacier National Park hikers rescue French tourist from grizzly bear
A family was exploring the park when they came across the young Frenchman standing face-to-face with a grizzly bear. A family exploring Glacier National Park in September helped save the life of a French tourist who had found himself face-to-face with a grizzly bear. The family were hiking on a...
Incredible Save: Missing Hiker with Broken Leg Rescued By Colorado Railroad Crew
Hiking in Colorado can be incredibly beautiful, but it can also be incredibly dangerous as well. According to a report from the Durango Herald, a woman in her 20's from New Mexico was hiking along the Colorado Trail in the Deer Park area when she fell from a cliff face, broke her leg, and became stranded.
nationalparkstraveler.org
Trail Ridge Road At Rocky Mountain National Park Closed For Winter
Winter has claimed Trail Ridge Road across the roof of Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado for the rest of the winter. The white-knuckle-drive officially closed for winter on Monday. Many popular driving destinations for this time of year, including Bear Lake Road, Moraine Park, Horseshoe Park and the section of Trail Ridge Road along the Kawuneeche Valley, are all open.
cohaitungchi.com
South Sister Hike: A Trail Guide
The tallest of the iconic Three Sisters peaks near Bend, South Sister is one of the most coveted outdoor pursuits in all of Oregon. It’s a challenging, unique trail that requires advanced planning. We put together this South Sister hike guide so you’ll know exactly what to expect.
Park Record
Record editorial: Park City Mountain plans will soon move from tabletop to ski season
It was during the heart of the most recent ski season when Mike Goar, then the top staffer at Park City Mountain, appeared at the Marsac Building to discuss the state of the ski season with Park City’s elected officials. The February meeting was tense. There had already been...
thetrek.co
Birthday on Trail!
The mice made quick work of our TP peace offering then did what all mice do…caused chaos. We mostly heard them scurrying about in the rafters all night. Backtrack said he woke to one chewing on his hair and Eric noticed mice poop on his calf sleeve that had been laying next to him.
Watch clueless Yellowstone tourist breaking three park rules at once
The visitor was recorded riding a bike along boardwalks in a thermal area, with their dog running alongside
backpacker.com
Backpacking Has Changed a Lot Over the Past 50 Years. These Photos Prove It.
Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. More Details. Believe it or not, our most beloved trails and backcountry sites have changed a lot in the past five decades. In the 1970s, hiking paths were poorly maintained, the only “influencer” was Smokey Bear, and litter and vandalism were more common. (Leave No Trace principles didn’t take shape until the ’90s.) In the February 1976 issue of this magazine, we reported that there were only 100,000 miles of hiking trails in the U.S. That was less than 1 yard available per citizen; if everybody in the country hiked at the same time, they could hold hands. Now, we have double that on federal lands alone. As hiking has become more accessible, it’s not just the trails that are different; it’s also the hikers themselves. Back in the ’70s, it was mostly jort- and flannel-clad men. Since then, the hiking community has evolved to include a diverse mix of genders, races, abilities, body types, and backgrounds. After all those changes, however, one thing still bonds adventurers of all generations: an unrelenting adoration for the trails, our tramily, and the natural beauty that surrounds.
Pinkbike.com
How to Start Building Mountain Bike Trails
Many of us started building trails as scraggly teenagers simply because we didn't have any. We just grabbed shovels, wandered out into public land, and smashed in unsanctioned trails that were, frankly, both terrible and unsustainable. Nowadays, we recommend getting involved with your local trail advocacy groups, helping others, and learning on the job before thinking about taking the lead on a trail build. We'll save the "how to shape a sick slapper" content for another time. Instead, we asked Dillon Osleger to walk us through the basics of getting involved. Dillon is the Executive Director of Sage Trail Alliance, a nonprofit dedicated to trail stewardship and environmental advocacy on California's Central Coast.
backpacker.com
Max Patch Was the Appalachian Trail’s Most Gorgeous Campsite—and it Could Be Again
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+ Sign up for Outside+ today. In September 2020, when news first broke that a legion of campers had left Max Patch...
‘I always take my socks off’: Floella Benjamin follows the bracing trail to a waterfall in Cumbria
I love going to Cumbria. It’s my spiritual home and a great place to go to feel connected with nature. The first town I stayed in, maybe 20 years ago, was Ambleside, at the top of Lake Windermere. It’s a lovely resting place and you can set out in almost any direction and have wonderful walks with wonderful scenery. Sometimes we’ll walk for seven or eight hours to Grasmere or up to Lake Rydal, and have a picnic overlooking the valleys and lakes.
cohaitungchi.com
How Long Does it Take to Hike 7 Miles?
Knowing the amount of time it takes you to hike 7 miles is essential for a hiking trip. Estimating the amount of time helps you figure out how much water and food you should pack and is also critical for planning an appropriate start time for your journey. Hiking 7...
thetrek.co
Our Abbreviated 100 Mile Wilderness
Our plan for the 100 mile wilderness was to go through it as efficiently as possible within our capabilities. Shaw’s had an option to do a food drop halfway through the wilderness, but we opted to not go with that. Our plan was to try to do this section in about 3.5 days. We would do 25 miles on day 1, get over the Chairbacks on Day 2, coast on the easier trail on day 3, and then walk to the base of Katahdin on day 4. Seems simple enough.
cohaitungchi.com
6 Day Hikes in Great Smoky Mountains National Park
The Smokies look gorgeous from the road—but you can only experience a small fraction of the park from the pavement. Hit the trails to taste the park’s true wilderness magic, from its lofty ridgelines to its quiet valleys. You are reading: Day hikes in smoky mountain national park...
Gardiner, Montana Welcomes Back Visitors as Yellowstone National Park Fully Reopens
Following Yellowstone National Park reopening its north entrance and the road to Mammoth Hot Springs, Gardiner, Montana has officially welcomed back visitors. As previously reported, Yellowstone National Park’s North Entrance in Gardiner, Montana, and the road between the North Entrance and Mammoth Hot Springs (Old Gardiner Road) is now open to regular visitor traffic. Contractors completed the striping on October 29th. The reopening comes months after the devastating flooding that caused closures to multiple roads.
tripatini.com
Highlights of Markha Valley Winter Trek
Markha Valley is a magnificent, untouched valley in the remote regions of Ladakh. The valley is home to unique wildlife which includes snow leopards, tahr and ibex. The trek winds through a mesmerizing winter landscape of pristine, virgin snow-capped mountains to a small village called Skiu, Sara, Markha & Hankar. This trek is perfect for those who want to explore the winter Himalayas with its natural beauty. This beautiful valley is home to many endangered species like Bleu sheep, Shpu, Himalayan Marmot, Himalayan Mouse, Brown Bear, Red Fox, Tibetan Wolf, and Snow Leopard. It is a mesmerizing destination where you can find some unspoilt natural beauty. This destination is perfect for trekking enthusiasts, who are looking for a pristine experience without the crowds.
foxintheforest.net
Epic Guide to the Fiery Furnace Hike in Arches National Park
The Fiery Furnace in Arches National Park puts you in the heart of one of the most epic landscapes in the American Southwest. A unique, choose-your-own-adventure kind of hike, the Fiery Furnance feels like you’re wandering about cross country in the desert. Slickrock scrambling, hidden arches, and surprise views...
Comments / 0