ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
High School Football PRO

Pflugerville, November 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The College Station High School football team will have a game with Hendrickson High School on November 02, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
COLLEGE STATION, TX
fox7austin.com

Multiple high school football games rescheduled due to severe weather

HUTTO, TEXAS - Multiple high school football games in Central Texas were moved from Friday to Thursday because of the threat for severe storms Friday. "I think the potential is there for it to be just as bad as those tornadoes we received at the end of March," Michael Shoe, director for emergency management in Williamson County, said.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
KXAN

LBJ senior Sedrick Alexander breaks all-time AISD rushing record

With a 17-yard touchdown run in the second quarter against Crockett, Alexander broke the Austin Independent School District all-time career rushing record previously held by Mulbah Car who ran 4,836 yards for Reagan (now Northeast ECHS) from 2013-16. Car went on to play college football at the University of Houston.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

3 blue-chip 2023 commits Texas football could land in November

In the next few weeks, Texas football recruiting is going to host quite a few important visitor weekends. Over the course of the two remaining home games during the regular season slate, it looks like Texas will be hosting at least a dozen key visitors among targets of the 2023, 2024, and 2025 recruiting classes.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Texas volleyball match at TCU canceled

(KXAN) — The top-ranked Texas Volleyball team will have an extended break between taking the court as their upcoming match against TCU has been canceled. Originally slated for Wednesday, November 2, the Longhorns’ match against TCU will not happen due to a non-COVID-19 related illness within the TCU program.
AUSTIN, TX
KTSA

Hail, strong winds, tornadoes possible for San Antonio, Austin

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Much of Texas will see a threat of severe weather Friday afternoon and evening, including the greater San Antonio and Austin areas. The National Weather Service said for our region, the greatest risk for severe weather will be north and east of San Marcos, including Austin itself, where the forecasters put the risk level at “enhanced”, three out of a five level scale.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin music school closes temporarily after fire

AUSTIN, Texas - Tucked between E. 5th and E. 6th off I-35, Eastside Music School welcomes people of all ages and all levels. "I passed it once or twice, and I thought to myself, let me give that a try," said Elyse Ryan, a student. Ryan is the perfect example...
AUSTIN, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

New Georgetown, TX Music Festival Name and Artist Line Up Announced

The name and artist line up for the newest music festival coming to Georgetown, Texas in 2023 has been announced!. “Giddy up for the 2023 Two Step Inn Lineup,” the music festival wrote on Facebook. “Embrace the honky tonk spirit and dance your boots off with Zach Bryan, Tyler Childers, Wynonna, and many more dazzlin’ acts in the heart of Georgetown, Texas.⁣”
GEORGETOWN, TX
thedailytexan.com

Expanding I-35 will be detrimental to the city of Austin

The Texas Department of Transportation has proposed an Interstate 35 project expansion to expand the highway to 20 lanes. This project is estimated to cost over $3 billion, with a majority of the money going toward construction. Although TxDOT faces opposition, the department continues to revise the plan and seeks to continue with expansion efforts.
AUSTIN, TX
Elgin Courier

Severe weather likely Friday in Bastrop County

Bastrop County might have dangerous weather heading into the weekend. The National Weather Service (NWS) Austin/San Antonio Office has determined Bastrop County has an enhanced threat — highest threat of four threat levels — of severe weather from Friday afternoon through Satuday morning, Nov. 4-5. "Strong to severe...
BASTROP COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy