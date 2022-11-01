Read full article on original website
His great-grandfather was a prisoner of war. Now, this 9-year-old is walking 100 miles to raise money for veterans
The late William Dewey Freeman Jr. was forced to march 1,000 miles as a prisoner of war during the Korean War in the early 1950s. Today, his 9-year-old great-grandson Evan Murrer is embarking on a trek of his own to honor his memory and raise money for other POWs and veterans.
Archaeologists claim that the tomb of "Santa Claus" is buried in a Turkish church
St. Nicholas Church in DemreCredit: Dosseman; CC-BY-SA-4.0 The real-life or original Santa Claus is St. Nicholas (270 -343) who lived in Turkey during the time of the Roman Empire.
Slave Descendants Cautiously Anticipate Meeting With Slave Owners’ Heirs
Descendants of the United States' last known slave ship — Clotilda — have opened up the room for conversation with the ship’s owner’s descendants. According to AL.com, Clotilda Descendants Association representatives told the publication on Wednesday (Oct. 26) that Timothy Meaher’s (steamship owner) two descendants (Helen and Meg Meaher) emailed the association on Tuesday (Oct. 25).
Honoring the Fallen: Gunther, Havlat, Knauss, and Veterans Day
The 11th hour has become synonymous with Veterans Day, originally called Armistice day, in recognition of the document signed at the 11th hour, or the 11th day, of the 11th month. In reality, the Armistice ending the war to end all wars was signed around 0500 hours on November 11th. Over the course of the next six hours, nearly 3,000 men would lose their lives in the final hours of a war that had already claimed the lives of 20 million military personnel. The final death of WW1 came at 1059 hours, one minute before the guns of war would fall silent.
