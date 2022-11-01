Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amherst Environmental Center Invites You to Join a New Climate Change Action SeriesCamilo DíazAmherst, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Licensed cannabis factory worker Lorna McMurrey dies from occupational asthma after inhaling the crushed product's fumesCheryl E PrestonHolyoke, MA
Polish American Foundation of Connecticut to Celebrate 25 YearsConnecticut by the NumbersNew Britain, CT
The Witch's Dungeon, it's where the monsters go to hang out!Reviews on the Edge by Chris NersingerPlainville, CT
Related
thesuffieldobserver.com
Suffield Observations
Towards the edge of our yard is a stream surrounded by brush and trees that cuts us off from a tiny strip of our property and access to a farm road. Last summer’s drought dried up the stream and provided an opportunity. I blazed a path through the stream bed to the farm road, this time without sinking my mower into the mud. The two sides of the property were connected. I just had to build a bridge for the evitable flow of water.
thesuffieldobserver.com
Christmas in Suffield
Come to the annual Christmas in Suffield shopping fair on Saturday, November 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at six sites, most within walking distance of each other. Follow the red and green balloons on your way to each location:. Get a jump on holiday shopping. Choose from decorations,...
thesuffieldobserver.com
November Activities at Sacred Heart
Twenty members of the tenth grade CCD class will receive the Sacrament of Confirmation at the Cathedral of St. Joseph on Oct 30. A Candlelight Rosary Service has been scheduled for Oct 2 at 6 p.m. in the meditation garden between the church and Fr. Ted Hall. If you need rosary beads they will be provided by the church. This event is sponsored by the Knights of Columbus and the Religious Education Program.
thesuffieldobserver.com
Last Month to Enter Photos
The Trees for Suffield photo contest is coming to a close. November 23, the day before Thanksgiving is the last day to enter the contest. Don’t let the month pass without submitting at least one photo showcasing our town’s trees. Whether you are a life-long resident or new...
thesuffieldobserver.com
Santa is Coming to Suffield!
You better watch out, you better not cry, you better not pout, I’m telling you why: Santa Claus is coming to Suffield!. Once again, this Christmas season, the Suffield Knights of Columbus and Friends will escort Santa to visit the great little girls and boys of Suffield. While his reindeer graze in one of our town’s beautiful fields, Santa will visit homes for 15 minutes of fun and caroling. Be sure to have your camera(s) ready!
thesuffieldobserver.com
Annual Harvest Crafts Fair
The Suffield Fire Department Auxiliary will host the return of their Annual Crafts Fair on Saturday, November 5, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Center Firehouse, 73 Mountain Rd. (Rte 168). Craftsmen and local artisans from the area will be displaying numerous items of interest such as jewelry,...
thesuffieldobserver.com
Cub Scout Pack 266 Adventures
At the beginning of October, we camped out at Battleship Cove. We went on the USS Massachusetts. The boat itself was very big, but the beds were a bit smaller than a twin size. It was raining so we couldn’t check out all of the deck. I did see some massive weapons on the inside and outside of the ship. On the inside we saw gigantic missiles which were very scary to touch. We learned that the USS Massachusetts did not lose a single person in battle during World War II.
Forest Park family decorate home as Christmas nightmare
Even with Batman around, it still felt a little too spooky at Forest Park in Springfield this Halloween. One home in the neighborhood even scared our 22News crew!
thesuffieldobserver.com
A Celebration and Tribute to One of Suffield’s Own
September 15 was a big day for the Phelps-Hatheway House. The weather was lovely, perfect for an outdoor event to honor the memory and celebrate the generosity of Astrid Hanzalek. After a reception, complete with refreshments, on the lawn to the north of the house, the guests assembled in the barn to hear about the bronze plaque being prepared in appreciation for all Astrid has done for the Phelps-Hatheway House, for Connecticut Landmarks, and for historic preservation in general. An illustrated dedication panel commemorating her support was available for viewing. The final locations in the barn for both had not yet been determined.
thesuffieldobserver.com
Second Baptist Events
We at Second Baptist Church are very excited about our new pastor’s arrival. Please join us for The Reverend Justin Cox’s Installation Service on Sunday, November 6, at 2:00 p.m. All are invited!. On October 31, Halloween Trick or Treaters are welcome to stop by the front of...
thesuffieldobserver.com
Suffield Community Aid
You Can Donate to SCA’s Annual Appeal electronically! Within the next few weeks, you will receive SCA’s annual appeal letter in the mail. Please support our campaign at any funding level you can by donating by mail, on our website or through our Facebook page. SCA provides supportive health and social services that positively affect the well-being of residents during times of need. We can’t accomplish our goals without you! Visit our website to read our annual report: www.suffieldcommunityaid.org.
Bobcat spotted in Westfield using crosswalk
A bobcat was seen in Westfield Monday by a resident who was surprised to see the animal using a crosswalk.
Doctors, nurses deliver Halloween candy to patients at children’s hospital
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – At Connecticut Children’s Hospital on Monday, some of the patients were treated to something very special. Being at the hospital on Halloween, kids are not able to go trick-or-treating, so some of the doctors and nurses, and other staff dressed up and visited them. They call it reverse trick-or-treating. “I have […]
Wednesday Warrior: CT organization makes life-long promise to families of fallen Bristol officers
(WTNH) — When a first responder makes the supreme sacrifice, they leave behind a family. This is something Connecticut just witnessed, as Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy of the Bristol Police Department were laid to rest. Known as the club with a heart, The Hundred Club of Connecticut is committed to helping the […]
wamc.org
A quiet spot to walk, fish, kayak enhances a Springfield neighborhood
Called a “hidden gem” among the collection of public parks and recreation spots in Springfield, Massachusetts, Venture Pond is getting some polish. Surrounded by trees, Venture Pond is not visible from the nearby busy streets – Wilbraham Road and Plumtree Road – in Springfield’s Sixteen Acres neighborhood.
thesuffieldobserver.com
Letter to the Editor
I was disappointed to read Michael Bernstein’s complaints in the September Suffield Observer about the Friends of the KML book sale. We do sympathize with his frustration with Friday shoppers who use empty boxes to save a place in line before the sale opens, and we will discourage that practice in the future. But we plan to continue welcoming the use of scanners at the sale. We want dealers to come to our sale. This year, almost half of the $16,000 proceeds was made on Friday night, and much of that income came from dealers. All of the money that we make at the sale is used to benefit the Kent Memorial Library.
thesuffieldobserver.com
100 Years Ago in Suffield
Selected from the pages of the Windsor Locks Journal and lightly annotated by Wendy Taylor, Kent Memorial Library. Passengers on the northbound trolley car at Tracy’s switch…, were treated to the unusual sight of a wood fox in the meadow near the tracks. The fox was evidently running ahead of a pack of hounds, as their baying could be heard in the distance. The fox did not seem at all nervous, but stopped and looked over the trolley passengers who were watching him.
Mall-O-Ween returns in Holyoke and Hampshire Mall for trick-or-treaters
Mall-O-Ween is back! Two community shopping centers will be hosting their annual trick-or-treating event Monday night.
thesuffieldobserver.com
Happenings for November at First Church
First Church has returned to in-person worship, 10:00 a.m. Sundays in our Sanctuary or through our YouTube livestream. All are welcome to worship with us at First Church! Scan the QR code provided to reach our YouTube page. Rev. Diann continues to run a Wednesday morning study group at 10:00...
Hartford begins new program to help neighbors stay healthy
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Do you want to help your neighbors stay healthy? Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin is encouraging the Capitol City to apply for the new Hartford Health Leaders program. It’s a nine-month training program that will provide up to 20 local residents the chance to learn about health disparities and possible solutions. It […]
Comments / 0