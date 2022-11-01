Paul Pelosi attack - live: David DePape expected in court as Ted Cruz slammed for pushing conspiracies

David DePape, the man accused of beating House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ’s husband with a hammer during a struggle in the couple’s San Francisco home, was expected to make his first court appearance on Tuesday.

The 42-year-old was scheduled for a hearing where he will be advised of the state court charges against him, Reuters reported.

Elsewhere, Sen Ted Cruz was called out by critics for propping up conspiracy theories about the violent assault on the House Speaker’s husband.

On Monday, the San Francisco District Attorney called for political rhetoric to be toned down as she announced state charges against Mr DePape.

Brooke Jenkins said that her office will charge the suspect with attempted murder, residential burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, false imprisonment of an elder, and threats to a public official and their family.

It came hours after it was announced that the suspect is facing two federal charges for threatening violence against a US official’s spouse.