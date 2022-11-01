ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Pelosi attack - live: David DePape expected in court as Ted Cruz slammed for pushing conspiracies

By Oliver O'Connell,Rachel Sharp and Johanna Chisholm
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

David DePape, the man accused of beating House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ’s husband with a hammer during a struggle in the couple’s San Francisco home, was expected to make his first court appearance on Tuesday.

The 42-year-old was scheduled for a hearing where he will be advised of the state court charges against him, Reuters reported.

Elsewhere, Sen Ted Cruz was called out by critics for propping up conspiracy theories about the violent assault on the House Speaker’s husband.

On Monday, the San Francisco District Attorney called for political rhetoric to be toned down as she announced state charges against Mr DePape.

Brooke Jenkins said that her office will charge the suspect with attempted murder, residential burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, false imprisonment of an elder, and threats to a public official and their family.

It came hours after it was announced that the suspect is facing two federal charges for threatening violence against a US official’s spouse.

kemp
3d ago

End the conspiracy theory’s show all the police videos and any other videos or people will never believe any thing the police or the FBI have to say about it

John Wilson
1d ago

This is an 82-year-old man he could have been your daddy or someone granddaddy this here should never happen to anyone Trump has spread his hatred very good to his supporters because some of you have respect and some of you have no respect because you’re stupid just like Donald Trump said this one man will destroy your life and some of you don’t care because you’re willing to destroy your life for him and his lies

Lenda Taylor
1d ago

we need to stop electing politicians with that view point: they do zero for the people but blame others, he needs to get to work and have courage to do the right thing and care, stop the blurring of what is occurring and stop this propaganda, !!!¡. go read history-- WW2 was built on propaganda

