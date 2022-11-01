ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ESPN

Garland scores 29 in return, Cavs edge Celtics 114-113 in OT

CLEVELAND -- — Darius Garland scored 29 points in his return after missing five games with an ugly eye injury, Donovan Mitchell added 25 and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Boston Celtics 114-113 in overtime on Wednesday night for their sixth straight victory. Garland added 12 assists, including an...
BOSTON, MA
ESPN

Bucks match franchise record with 7th win to open season

MILWAUKEE -- — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 12 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks matched a franchise record with their seventh straight win to open the season, beating the Detroit Pistons 116-91 on Wednesday night. Milwaukee’s 7-0 season-opening run matches the starts of the 2018-19 and 1971-72 teams....
MILWAUKEE, WI
ESPN

Siakam has 31 points, 12 boards, Raptors rout Hawks 139-109

TORONTO -- — Pascal Siakam had 31 points and 12 rebounds, Scottie Barnes scored a season-high 21 points and the Toronto Raptors routed the Atlanta Hawks 139-109 Monday night. “We weren’t ready to play and we got our (butt) kicked,” Atlanta’s Dejounte Murray said. Gary Trent...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Keys to Chicago Bulls’ road game vs. Brooklyn Nets

Coming off back-to-back losses against the Spurs and 76ers, the Chicago Bulls (3-4) visit the Brooklyn Nets (2-5) at 7:30 PM ET. Hoping to get back on track after Saturday’s tough home setback against the 76ers, the Bulls will look to overcome a Nets team desperate for wins. Don’t...
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Pistons vs. Bucks prediction, odds and pick – 11/2/2022

The Milwaukee Bucks host the Detroit Pistons in a divisional battle on Wednesday night! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pistons-Bucks prediction and pick. The NBA season started on Oct. 18 and fast forward to Nov. 2, the Bucks have yet to taste a loss. The Deer are (6-0) and have a great chance to improve to (7-0) as they face the 14th-seed Pistons once again. Khris Middleton has yet to play since his injury last year but despite his absence, the Bucks look like a championship contender for the 4th-straight season.
DETROIT, MI
NBA

Keys to the Game - Bulls vs Hornets (11.02.22)

The Chicago Bulls (4-4) return home to take on the Charlotte Hornets (3-4) in the first of four between the two this season. Tonight’s contest closes the book on a back-to-back for Chicago. Last night in Bed-Stuy, New York, the Bulls cut down the Brooklyn Nets on national TV, 108-99, to even their record on the new season. As for Charlotte, the Hornets come to town somewhat banged up and on the heels of a 115-108 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Monday.
CHICAGO, IL
WBAY Green Bay

No Packers trades, but NFC North foes busy before deadline

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -The biggest move the Packers made Tuesday was releasing running back Patrick Taylor from the active roster. So no, no last minute pick-ups at the NFL trade deadline. There will be no new big name receivers for Aaron Rodgers to target. The rest of the NFC...
GREEN BAY, WI
ESPN

Indiana takes on conference foe Miami

Miami Heat (4-5, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (3-5, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Indiana and Miami will play on Friday. Indiana finished 25-57 overall and 11-41 in Eastern Conference play last season. The Pacers averaged 14.5 points off of turnovers, 14.7...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ESPN

Huerter, Mitchell propel Kings past Hornets 115-108

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- — Kevin Huerter scored 26 points, Davion Mitchell added 23 points including two clutch jumpers late in the game as the Sacramento Kings rallied from a 15-point halftime deficit to beat the Charlotte Hornets 115-108 for their second straight win. Huerter and Mitchell combined to go...
CHARLOTTE, NC

