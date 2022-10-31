Read full article on original website
New evidence points to motives behind Paul Pelosi attacks, FBI reveals
The FBI is revealing new evidence it believes points to the intent behind the brutal attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer speaks with San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins in an exclusive interview.Oct. 31, 2022.
'Disturbing' conspiracy theory takes root following Pelosi attack
Right-wing political voices are pushing a false conspiracy theory about the attack on Paul Pelosi in an apparent attempt to shift the narrative. The San Francisco Police chief told CNN there was 'no evidence' to support the theory, despite it being alluded to by Donald Trump Jr. and Elon Musk. CNN's Drew Griffin reports.
Paul Pelosi told attacker he needed to use the bathroom, called 911 from there
“Where is Nancy?” the perpetrator called out before assaulting the speaker's husband with a hammer — an attack that rattled lawmakers.
Donald Trump Jr. Changes Tune on Now-'Heinous' Paul Pelosi Attack
Donald Trump Jr. is taking a slightly different tone from his earlier social media posts poking fun at the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband but continues referencing the incident as he lobs criticisms at his political opponents. The son of former President Donald Trump on Monday called the...
New details about Paul Pelosi attack revealed in court documents
Court documents outline new details about the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer reports that the suspect was allegedly aware of the security measures at the Pelosi home and still chose to carry out the attack.Nov. 2, 2022.
Paul Pelosi tried to escape from attacker to an elevator equipped with a phone to call 911, San Francisco district attorney said
San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced state charges on Monday against David DePape, 42, in connection to the attack on Paul Pelosi.
The Man Accused Of Attacking Nancy Pelosi's Husband Allegedly Planned To Kidnap Her And Break Her Kneecaps
Federal and local prosecutors charged David DePape, 42, with crimes including assault, attempted kidnapping, attempted murder, threats to a public official and their family, and residential burglary.
Paul Pelosi’s attacker makes first court appearance
David DePape, who attacked Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul, made his first court appearance today and faces both federal and state charges, including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and federal imprisonment. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer has the latest details on the case.Nov. 1, 2022.
NECN
Paul Pelosi Speaks to Investigators From SF Hospital Bed Days After Attack: Report
Paul Pelosi is awake and coherent and talking with investigators from his hospital bed days after he was attacked and brutally beaten in a home invasion early Friday, according to a report from NBC News, citing a source with knowledge of the investigation. On Sunday, investigators from San Francisco police,...
'This was a suicide mission': Alleged Paul Pelosi attacker had a list of other people he wanted to target
Prosecutors in San Francisco, California, released new details via a court filing Tuesday on the assault on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi.
NBC Bay Area
Long Recovery Process Expected for Paul Pelosi After Attack
As the investigation continues into the brutal attack of Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is still recovering at San Francisco General. The Speaker's Office is in charge of providing updates on her husband's condition, but no recent information has been released. However, the speaker did visit...
Nymag.com
Pelosi Attacker Allegedly Planned to Kidnap and Torture Speaker: Updates
The violent attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband last week might have been a lot worse. Federal prosecutors charged David DePape with attempting to kidnap the Speaker of the House when he allegedly broke into her San Francisco home with zip ties, looking for her, with a plan to break her kneecaps. DePape also faces federal and state charges related to the assault of Paul Pelosi.
Nancy and Paul Pelosi were targeted in a 'politically motivated' attack, San Francisco DA says
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, was violently assaulted at their residence in San Francisco on Friday.
Paul Pelosi released from hospital in San Francisco
Paul Pelosi has been released from the hospital six days after an assault that left him with a fractured skull and injuries to his head and arm, CNN reported on Thursday. The attack on Mr Pelosi, who is married to Speaker Nancy Pelosi, occurred in early hours of Friday morning. The alleged assailant, 42-year-old David DePape, was reportedly looking for Ms Pelosi, who was not in San Francisco at the time of the assault. Mr Pelosi reportedly called the police from the bathroom of the home before allegedly being assaulted with a hammer and was transported to an area...
Paul Pelosi, Husband of Nancy Pelosi, Attacked at Home
Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), has been attacked at the couple's San Francisco residence. Credit: Bloomberg Creative Photos (Getty Images) Pelosi's office issued an official statement regarding the incident. Spokesman Drew Hammill said:
