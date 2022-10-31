A turkey pot pie recipe isn’t only for meals after that big holiday in late November. Indeed, this savory, creamy veggie-packed package should be enjoyed anytime you’re looking for a warm and hearty fall or winter meal. In fact, roasting a turkey isn’t a complex task at all—and it’s made even easier and faster if you cook up just a breast or legs for your leftover turkey pot pies. Once you hone your favorite version, you’ll have a delicious go-to meal you can serve all year long. We're betting this recipe will make your list. With a crown of buttery puff pastry, this savory stew walks the line between homey and elegant and it seriously beats another boring turkey sandwich.

22 HOURS AGO