Chicken Fried Steak, the king of comfort food that warms both the body and soul
Cooler weather is a perfect time from some good comfort food that not only warms the body, but the soul and Chicken Fried Steak is at the top of that list especially in the south. This true Southern favorite, chicken-fried steak is actually not chicken but beef that gets its name because it consists of a thin steak that fried in the same manner as fried chicken. The meat is coated with a seasoned flour mixture, deep-fried and then topped with a creamy, white peppered gravy.
Whataburger Just Released A New Chili Cheese Menu & Texas Foodies Are Losing It
One of Texas’ favorite food chains just released limited menu items that local foodies are cataloging as mouthwatering. Yes, we’re talking about Whataburger and its new chili cheese additions. The fast food restaurant announced the Whataburger Chili Cheese Burger in mid-October, while the Whataburger Chile Cheese Fries were...
Burger chain launches most affordable burger to date for cost of living crisis
As the cost of living rises, Honest Burgers is serving up its most affordable burger to date. The new SMASHED by Honest burger will offer a lighter option from £8.50 including chips across its 43 restaurants. The SMASHED by Honest burger cooks in less than 2 minutes offering a...
An American Classic: Traditional Southern Fried Chicken Recipe
Like most folks, fried chicken was a favorite in my house growing up. It was always a special treat when mom made fried chicken for dinner. I found this to be the easiest recipe for tasty, crispy, country-style fried chicken.
Whataburger Chili Cheese Fries Now Available
There was speculation about this earlier this month when Whataburger launched their new Chili Cheese Burger, but the Lone Star State's favorite burger chain just made it official with the addition of Chili Cheese Fries to the menu. Check out the company's official description for the all-new Whataburger Chili Cheese...
This Burger Recipe Calls for Just the Right Amount of Bacon (and Homemade Guac)
At Don Pistos, Chef Pete Mrabe puts his experience in Baja on the menu, with a selection of street food specialties and a buzzy atmosphere in the heart of North Beach. But while the menu is replete with everything from raw bar offerings to carne asada, a major fan favorite is undoubtedly the hamburguesa, a deeply flavorful char-grilled patty topped with a heaping helping of the house guacamole.
Turn Thanksgiving Leftovers Into Mini Turkey Pot Pies To Eat Now or Freeze for Later
A turkey pot pie recipe isn’t only for meals after that big holiday in late November. Indeed, this savory, creamy veggie-packed package should be enjoyed anytime you’re looking for a warm and hearty fall or winter meal. In fact, roasting a turkey isn’t a complex task at all—and it’s made even easier and faster if you cook up just a breast or legs for your leftover turkey pot pies. Once you hone your favorite version, you’ll have a delicious go-to meal you can serve all year long. We're betting this recipe will make your list. With a crown of buttery puff pastry, this savory stew walks the line between homey and elegant and it seriously beats another boring turkey sandwich.
How You Can Use A Pizza Stone To Sear Meat
Pizza artists looking to take their homemade pies to the next level often reach for a pizza stone. The handy tool can transform your conventional oven into a brick pizza oven, bringing authenticity into your kitchen. The pizza stone, which is a flat circle made of clay, absorbs and retains heat inside the oven, ensuring a perfect crust every time.
