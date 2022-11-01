ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millbrook, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSFA

Man, 19, charged with murder in Prattville shooting

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police say a man has been charged in connection to a fatal October shooting. Jakerian Willis, 19, is charged with murder, according to police. Police say the shooting happen on Oct. 25 in the area of Tenth Street. The unidentified 18-year-old victim, found at the...
PRATTVILLE, AL
WSFA

Person shot at Troy gas station, police say

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy police are investigating a shooting that happened at the Sunoco gas station on North Three Notch near West Orange Street Wednesday afternoon. Police Chief Randall Barr said the call came in at approximately 2:10 p.m. He said officers found a male had been shot. The...
TROY, AL
WSFA

CrimeStoppers: Tip leads to arrest of Montgomery stabbing suspect

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An anonymous tip has led to the arrest of a suspect wanted in a Montgomery stabbing incident, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers. Authorities said the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force located Shermirror Jones, 37, in Montgomery on Tuesday and charged her with second-degree domestic violence.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

25-year-old dies following Montgomery shooting

A Montgomery man who was shot earlier this week has died. Montgomery police on Thursday identified the victim as Joshua Snyder. He was 25. Police and medics responded at 8:50 p.m. Monday to the 5700 block of Arbor Station Road on a report of a person shot. Once there, they found Snyder had sustained a gunshot wound.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Court filings shed more light after arrest in Prattville homicide

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Court documents are shedding more light on the moments surrounding a Prattville shooting that ultimately claimed the life of an 18-year-old man over the weekend. Vanshun Moseley was shot multiple times on Oct. 25 with at least two witnesses present, according to filings. He later died...
PRATTVILLE, AL
alabamanews.net

Montgomery Police Make Homicide Arrest

Montgomery police say they’ve charged a man with capital murder in a recent homicide. Police say they’ve charged 23-year-old Ardarius Jackson of Montgomery with the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Alonzo Jones of Montgomery. Police say Jones was shot at about 3:00AM Sunday in the area of Eastern Boulevard...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Suspect charged with capital murder in Sunday shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a suspect following the shooting death of 22-year-old Alonzo Jones. According to police, Ardarius Jackson, 23, is charged with capital murder. On Sunday, around 3 a.m., officers were called to an area hospital after a report of a person having been shot....
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Wetumpka woman sentenced to life for step-granddaughter’s murder

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - An Elmore County judge has handed down sentencing for a Wetumpka woman convicted of killing her step-granddaughter. Circuit Judge Bill Lewis has sentenced Pamella Shelton to life in prison. Shelton, 57, was convicted of felony murder and aggravated child abuse. Prosecutors say the death of 2-year-old...
WETUMPKA, AL
alabamanews.net

UPDATE: Montgomery Police Identify Homicide Victim

Montgomery police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting. Police say 22-year-old Alonzo Jones of Montgomery was shot at about 3:00AM Sunday in the area of Eastern Boulevard and Monticello Drive. He was taken by personal vehicle to a hospital. That’s where officers were called. Police have released...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Person Shot Inside Car on U.S. Highway 231 in Troy

Troy police say a person was shot while inside a car on U.S. Highway 231 Monday afternoon. At about 3:45PM, police were called to the 100 block of 231 North, which is near the intersection of 3 Notch Street. A caller had reported the shooting and said the person was being taken to Troy Regional Medical Center for treatment.
TROY, AL
alabamanews.net

Pedestrian Struck, Killed in Montgomery

Montgomery police say a pedestrian has been struck and killed. Police say at about 7:40PM last night, they were called to an area around East South Boulevard and Norman Bridge Road. That’s where they say a male victim was hit and killed by a vehicle. The victim’s name and...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alreporter.com

Incarcerated man dies at Staton Correctional Facility

Staton Correctional Facility and Draper Correctional Facility near Elmore, Alabama. GOOGLE EARTH. An incarcerated individual died on Monday at Staton Correctional Facility, marking the 15th confirmed death in Alabama’s state prison system in October, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Deshua Latral Sargent, a 31-year-old incarcerated man at...
ELMORE, AL
alabamanews.net

Man Dies after Being Shot in Montgomery

Montgomery police say a man has died after being shot. Police say at about 8:50PM Monday, they were called to the 2400 block of Meadowridge Lane. Officers found the man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he died. Police have released no other information.
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

The Montgomery County Sheriff Office’s Annual Halloween Spooktacular

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s office held their annual Halloween Spooktacular tonight at Garrett Coliseum. Families from across the river region came out for the drive through trick or treating event. Law enforcement from both the Montgomery Sheriff Department and the Montgomery Police department along with community members from across the area joined together to make this year’s event one for the record books.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

One Person Killed in Montgomery Wreck

Montgomery police say one person was killed in a single-car crash on Sunday morning. Police say at about 8:00AM, they responded to the wreck, which was in the area of Northern Boulevard and Coliseum Boulevard. That’s where they found the driver, who suffered fatal injuries. The person’s name hasn’t been...
WSFA

ALEA: Montgomery woman dies in Sunday crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash Sunday has claimed the life of a Montgomery woman. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Lakesha N. Tellis, 42, was fatally injured when the 2004 Toyota Tacoma she was driving left the roadway, struck a tree and overturned. ALEA added that Tellis...
MONTGOMERY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy