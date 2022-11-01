Read full article on original website
WSFA
Man, 19, charged with murder in Prattville shooting
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police say a man has been charged in connection to a fatal October shooting. Jakerian Willis, 19, is charged with murder, according to police. Police say the shooting happen on Oct. 25 in the area of Tenth Street. The unidentified 18-year-old victim, found at the...
WSFA
Person shot at Troy gas station, police say
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy police are investigating a shooting that happened at the Sunoco gas station on North Three Notch near West Orange Street Wednesday afternoon. Police Chief Randall Barr said the call came in at approximately 2:10 p.m. He said officers found a male had been shot. The...
selmasun.com
Burglary suspect arrested on drug charges at license checkpoint in Perry County
A burglary suspect was arrested at a driver's license checkpoint in Perry County after deputies reportedly found drugs in his car. According to a report from WJTV the suspect was wanted for burglary in Tuscaloosa. He has been identified as Jason Dee Nickless, 45. He was charged with felony possession...
WSFA
CrimeStoppers: Tip leads to arrest of Montgomery stabbing suspect
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An anonymous tip has led to the arrest of a suspect wanted in a Montgomery stabbing incident, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers. Authorities said the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force located Shermirror Jones, 37, in Montgomery on Tuesday and charged her with second-degree domestic violence.
25-year-old dies following Montgomery shooting
A Montgomery man who was shot earlier this week has died. Montgomery police on Thursday identified the victim as Joshua Snyder. He was 25. Police and medics responded at 8:50 p.m. Monday to the 5700 block of Arbor Station Road on a report of a person shot. Once there, they found Snyder had sustained a gunshot wound.
WSFA
Court filings shed more light after arrest in Prattville homicide
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Court documents are shedding more light on the moments surrounding a Prattville shooting that ultimately claimed the life of an 18-year-old man over the weekend. Vanshun Moseley was shot multiple times on Oct. 25 with at least two witnesses present, according to filings. He later died...
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Police Make Homicide Arrest
Montgomery police say they’ve charged a man with capital murder in a recent homicide. Police say they’ve charged 23-year-old Ardarius Jackson of Montgomery with the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Alonzo Jones of Montgomery. Police say Jones was shot at about 3:00AM Sunday in the area of Eastern Boulevard...
WSFA
Suspect charged with capital murder in Sunday shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a suspect following the shooting death of 22-year-old Alonzo Jones. According to police, Ardarius Jackson, 23, is charged with capital murder. On Sunday, around 3 a.m., officers were called to an area hospital after a report of a person having been shot....
Suspect charged in weekend shooting death of 22-year-old man in Montgomery
A suspect was arrested this morning in connection with a weekend homicide in Montgomery. Ardarius Jackson, 23, is charged with capital murder in the Sunday slaying of 22-year-old Alonzo Jones, said Montgomery police Sgt. Tina McGriff. Jones was fatally shot about 2:45 a.m. Sunday. Police were called to the hospital...
WSFA
Wetumpka woman sentenced to life for step-granddaughter’s murder
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - An Elmore County judge has handed down sentencing for a Wetumpka woman convicted of killing her step-granddaughter. Circuit Judge Bill Lewis has sentenced Pamella Shelton to life in prison. Shelton, 57, was convicted of felony murder and aggravated child abuse. Prosecutors say the death of 2-year-old...
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Montgomery Police Identify Homicide Victim
Montgomery police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting. Police say 22-year-old Alonzo Jones of Montgomery was shot at about 3:00AM Sunday in the area of Eastern Boulevard and Monticello Drive. He was taken by personal vehicle to a hospital. That’s where officers were called. Police have released...
alabamanews.net
Person Shot Inside Car on U.S. Highway 231 in Troy
Troy police say a person was shot while inside a car on U.S. Highway 231 Monday afternoon. At about 3:45PM, police were called to the 100 block of 231 North, which is near the intersection of 3 Notch Street. A caller had reported the shooting and said the person was being taken to Troy Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Homicide investigation underway in Montgomery after 22-year-old man fatally shot
Montgomery police are conducting a homicide investigation after a 22-year-old man died from a gunshot wound early Sunday morning. Police and fire medics responded to a local hospital around 3 a.m. Sunday on a call of a person shot, said Montgomery police Sgt. Tina McGriff. Authorities found an adult male,...
alabamanews.net
Pedestrian Struck, Killed in Montgomery
Montgomery police say a pedestrian has been struck and killed. Police say at about 7:40PM last night, they were called to an area around East South Boulevard and Norman Bridge Road. That’s where they say a male victim was hit and killed by a vehicle. The victim’s name and...
alreporter.com
Incarcerated man dies at Staton Correctional Facility
Staton Correctional Facility and Draper Correctional Facility near Elmore, Alabama. GOOGLE EARTH. An incarcerated individual died on Monday at Staton Correctional Facility, marking the 15th confirmed death in Alabama’s state prison system in October, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Deshua Latral Sargent, a 31-year-old incarcerated man at...
alabamanews.net
Man Dies after Being Shot in Montgomery
Montgomery police say a man has died after being shot. Police say at about 8:50PM Monday, they were called to the 2400 block of Meadowridge Lane. Officers found the man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he died. Police have released no other information.
alabamanews.net
The Montgomery County Sheriff Office’s Annual Halloween Spooktacular
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s office held their annual Halloween Spooktacular tonight at Garrett Coliseum. Families from across the river region came out for the drive through trick or treating event. Law enforcement from both the Montgomery Sheriff Department and the Montgomery Police department along with community members from across the area joined together to make this year’s event one for the record books.
alabamanews.net
One Person Killed in Montgomery Wreck
Montgomery police say one person was killed in a single-car crash on Sunday morning. Police say at about 8:00AM, they responded to the wreck, which was in the area of Northern Boulevard and Coliseum Boulevard. That’s where they found the driver, who suffered fatal injuries. The person’s name hasn’t been...
WSFA
ALEA: Montgomery woman dies in Sunday crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash Sunday has claimed the life of a Montgomery woman. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Lakesha N. Tellis, 42, was fatally injured when the 2004 Toyota Tacoma she was driving left the roadway, struck a tree and overturned. ALEA added that Tellis...
elmoreautauganews.com
Prattville Community Night coming Nov. 15 to Premier Place Parking Lot
Come join members of the Prattville Police Department, local organizations, churches and businesses for a night of fun and community fellowship! Police/Fire Equipment and demonstrations, food vendors and more!
