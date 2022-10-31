Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Sacramento 2022 CA: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Sacramento 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Sacramento, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Sacramento as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
rosevilletoday.com
KCRA.com
'Back to you, Gulstan': Sacramento-area boy dresses up as Mark Finan for Halloween
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento-area boy took his appreciation for weather forecasting to a whole new level. In a video sent to KCRA 3, AJ gives his best impression of our chief meteorologist Mark Finan. Watch in the video player above.
Fox40
Owl tangled in barbed wire rescued in Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — An owl tangled in a barbed wire fence in Roseville was rescued by animal control, the Roseville Police Department said. The police department said animal control received a call about an injured owl on Phillips Road. Upon arrival, the responding officer found the owl tangled...
KCRA.com
Family who lost home in the Mosquito Fire surprised with $12,000 in grocery gift cards
GEORGETOWN, Calif. — Many families and businesses in Placer and El Dorado counties are still working to recover and rebuild after theMosquito Fire. In September, the fire destroyed dozens of structures and homes. Mar-Val Food Stores is one of the few grocery stores in the community of Georgetown, which...
Fox40
Water flowing up from multiple spots on street in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Water is flowing into a Sacramento street from under the pavement in multiple spots Thursday morning. A fire and city crews responded to reports of flooding at Young Street and 53rd Street between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. A member of the Sacramento Department of...
Huge crowds of tick-or-treaters flock to East Sacramento on Halloween
SACRAMENTO - East Sacramento might have been visited by a record number of trick-or-treaters Monday night, or at least it seemed that way to locals. In East Sacramento, the crowd started gathering well before sundown, and by 7 p.m., people filled the streets and traffic came to a near standstill. Longtime residents say it's the most trick-or-treaters they've ever seen -- or perhaps after two lackluster covid-era Halloweens, it just seems like it. "It is probably the biggest Halloween we have experienced since we moved here," said Jenny Simmons. "I'm wondering is, you know, covid is tailing off and maybe now people are just ready to get back into it.""The only thing that ever concerns me is the amount of traffic -- running through stop signs as we just saw," said Alina Cervantes. One East Sacramento homeowner tells CBS13 he bought 800 pieces of candy, which last just 90 minutes.
What is closed for Veterans Day in the Sacramento region?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Veterans Day is a federal holiday that is observed every year on Nov. 11 to honor military veterans in the United States Armed Forces. Closures across the Sacramento region will take place for federal, state and county agencies and schools to observe the holiday. Government Employees of federal and state agencies […]
Fox40
What are the places people won’t return to in Sacramento? A Reddit conversation gives some insight
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Is there a place in Sacramento that you won’t return to? That is a question that sparked a conversation that received hundreds of responses on the Sacramento Reddit page. “What is your ‘I’ll never return to’ place in Sacramento?” the post...
Sacramento County takes over Cherry Island Sports Complex
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Cherry Island Sports Complex, formerly known as the Cherry Island Soccer Complex is now being managed by Sacramento County Regional Parks. Cherry Island Sports Complex, located in Rio Linda, has 16 acres that are dedicated to 10 sports fields along with 26 acres of park-like setting, according to Sacramento […]
Hundreds of people gather in Folsom to raise money for homeless people
FOLSOM -- Hundreds of people are gathering in Folsom for a two-mile walk with their dogs to raise money for homeless people.The two-mile walk is put on by the Homeless Assistance Resource Team, a non-profit community-based volunteer organization assisting those experiencing homelessness."The funds for the walk are going be going to transitional housing and emergency shelters for our unhoused citizens in the city of Folsom," said a representative.Organizers say that the goal is to help the unhoused become self-sufficient.
goldcountrymedia.com
Roseville Councilmember Scott Alvord says recent interview with Matthew Oliver was 'doctored'
Scott Alvord, a Roseville City Councilmember, said he recently received evidence that Matthew Oliver, a local restaurant owner, doctored the last video interview they had together. The two sat down in January 2022 for Oliver’s visual podcast, “House of Oliver,” to talk about business and politics. Alvord, who is also...
Yuba City cat found playing with bat that later tested positive for rabies
YUBA CITY – A Yuba City resident's cat is under strict quarantine after the bat it was found playing with tested positive for rabies, officials say. Yuba City officials say, on Oct. 24, the cat was found playing with the live bat on the ground near the 1400 block of Inglewood Court. Animal Services staff came and collected the bat and tested it for rabies. The bat was found to be rabid, officials say. Due to the positive test, the cat will now be under a strict 30-day quarantine. Officials say the incident is an important reminder for residents to keep their pets' rabies vaccinations up to date.
goldcountrymedia.com
What was the purple light in the sky above downtown Sacramento?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Social media lit up on Halloween night when a purple light was directed into the sky above downtown Sacramento, taking many Sacramento residents by surprise. The light is now gone, but there could be more opportunities to see it. The clouds allowed the light, a vertical beam, to be seen for […]
Mountain Democrat
Ashes turn to flames
Firefighters report they extinguished a small vegetation fire Saturday caused by fireplace ashes discarded outside of a Placerville home. The fire had ignited and spread after three-day-old fireplace ashes were discarded in an area the property owner commonly used for debris burn piles, according to a news release from the El Dorado County Fire Protection District.
CBS News
Mysterious light shines in Sacramento sky
An unusual sight in the Sacramento sky had lots of people perplexed — and some even praying for answers. Did you see it, too?
'Really looking forward to the rain' | Rain returns to region
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After experiencing a record-breaking heatwave in September, and then a very dry October, the fall rain briefly made its return on Tuesday along with cooler weather across the region. It was a welcome sight for many residents in Elk Grove and South Sacramento. "I'm really looking...
rosevilletoday.com
Roseville Holiday Craft Faire at Sun City jumpstarts the holiday season
Roseville, Calif.- Nothing says the holiday season has arrived quite like a craft fair!. On November 5th, The Needle Arts Club at Sun City presents the Holiday Craft Faire that will include Needle Arts, Creative Arts, Bake Sale and Book Sale. Head over to Timber Creek Lodge in Roseville next...
KCRA.com
Looking to buy a Powerball ticket for the $1 billion drawing? This Sacramento shop has been lucky in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Lichine's Liquor & Deli is known as a lucky store in Sacramento. Lottery officials said the Land Park store sold a winning ticket worth $1.6 million earlier this year, but no one came forward to claim the prize. Four years ago, the California Lottery listed the...
