New, expanded Christmas Village going up in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Halloween just passed, but it's already looking like Christmas in Bethlehem. "Since we are the Christmas City, USA, we have to start early and get prepared for all of our wonderful guests that come in," said Kelly Smith, the Downtown Bethlehem Association Manager. She is working on...
This Pennsylvania Town Transforms into a Magical Christmas Destination each December
From flashy light shows to quaint small town festivals and big city celebrations, there are so many wonderful attractions to explore in Pennsylvania during Christmastime. In this article we'll be discussing one of the most festive Pennsylvania towns that truly comes alive during the holidays, keep reading to learn more.
This Bucks County Town Has Been Voted One of the Coziest in Pennsylvania
A popular town in Bucks county recently made the list for being one of the coziest spots in Pennsylvania, a major title for the area. Staff writers for MyDatingAdviser wrote about the unique town. Doylestown is considered to be one of the most wonderful places to visit in the state....
Tractor-trailer rolls at Poconos rest stop
POCONO TWP., Pa. - A tractor-trailer carrying wood crashed in a rest stop parking lot in the Poconos. The truck rolled around 10:45 a.m. Thursday at the Scotrun rest area off of Interstate 80 eastbound in Pocono Township, said emergency dispatchers. The driver was trapped, and a helicopter was initially...
No more round-the-clock lane closures on Easton-Phillipsburg free bridge
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. — Traffic between Phillipsburg and Easton should start improving soon. The Northampton Street Bridge, known as the free bridge, will be fully open to traffic later Thursday, said the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission. Construction crews will still need lane closures at times to finish the...
Tanger Outlets in Lancaster to host Holiday Craft Market
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Tanger Outlets in Lancaster will be hosting a Holiday Craft Market this holiday season. The Holiday Craft Market, which is sponsored by MJ SQUAD, will take place on Nov. 12 at the Tanger Outlets in Lancaster. The market will feature a variety of homemade items...
Airport Shopping Center gains new tenant ahead of holiday season
A new tenant has joined Airport Shopping Center’s roster ahead of the holiday shopping season. Trek Bicycle Allentown on Monday opened in what stood as an empty storefront for years between the former Roma Ristorante space and Mattress Firm. It shuttered a previous location at 1728 Tilghman St. in Allentown in September to relocate to the Hanover Township, Lehigh County shopping destination. The chain has another regional site at 126 Bushkill St., in Easton. A Trek store previously closed at what used to be Bike Line on Schoenersville Road in Bethlehem.
Seniors fill boxes for Operation Christmas Child in Whitehall Twp.
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Some local senior citizens are hoping to make this holiday season more cheerful for children overseas. Residents at Fellowship Community in Whitehall Township packed more than 300 boxes Wednesday for Operation Christmas Child. Each box is filled with socks, school supplies, and toys that will go...
Which Pa city made the list of best Christmas towns?
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – According to Readers Digest list of the best Christmas towns, one Pennsylvania town is filled with the holiday spirit. Bethlehem, Pennsylvania is nicknamed the “Christmas City” and even has a Christmas market. The Christkindlmarkt features artisans, music, crafts, food and homemade gifts from Germany. The town is also full of the Christmas […]
Strasburg 475 Damaged in Collision With Excavator
STRASBURG, Pa. — The front end of former Norfolk & Western 4-8-0 475 was damaged during a collision with an excavator on the Strasburg Rail Road on Wednesday. No one was injured in the incident. According to multiple videos posted online of the incident — including a Virtual Railfan...
Elderly Bucks Man Takes Terrifying Tumble Off Beltzville State Park Embankment: Report
A 75-year-old Bucks County man was rescued by emergency crews after he fell from an embankment at Beltzville State Park in Carbon County, according to a report from WFMZ. The man was walking toward a river's edge at around 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 when his leg "gave out" and he lost his balance, the outlet reported.
Business booms for Berks restaurants getting Phillies fans
WYOMISSING, Pa. — Bars and restaurants in Berks County said the World Series is driving in business from Philadelphia Phillies fans across the area. It is even prompting one establishment to make some adjustments. "When they do well down there, I mean, everyone is pumped about it," said Chip...
Caught on camera: Fire truck's illegal crossing in Schuylkill County
TAMAQUA, Pa. — It was all caught on camera. Saturday afternoon in Tamaqua, the driver of a fire engine took a chance on the way to a fire scene. He illegally drove around railroad crossing gates just seconds before a passenger train rolled through. The video, which was posted...
Couple opens second BYOB Japanese restaurant in Lehigh County shopping center
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The owners of a popular sushi restaurant in South Whitehall Township have brought their culinary chops to a second Japanese eatery in the same shopping center. Ninja Ramen, offering ramen, donburi, mochi and more, opened Aug. 20 at 3112 W. Tilghman St., in Village West.
City’s annual holiday parade set for November 19 in downtown Reading
Reading Mayor Eddie Morán says planning is well underway for the City’s Annual Holiday Parade in downtown Reading. The parade, which kicks off the holiday season for many, will be held on Saturday, November 19, at 10am. The parade will travel along Penn St from 11th Street down to 2nd Street.
Hookah lounge causing problems, Allentown neighbors say
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – During Wednesday night's Allentown City Council meeting, longtime residents took to the podium to speak about the violence they said they are witnessing related to patrons at a local business. Two residents spoke about problems they said are being caused by Synergy Hookah Lounge at 1522...
Coatesville Lights Festival fills the night sky with messages of hope, dreams
Lights festival turns the night sky into a dream world filled with light and hopes.
Quarryville Police Department announces death of miniature pony, Officer McGillicuddy
LANCASTER, Pa. — The Quarryville Police Department is mourning one of its finest. The department announced the death of the miniature pony Officer McGillicuddy on Tuesday, Nov. 1. According to a Facebook post, McGillicuddy died as a result of injuries sustained in an accidental fall. "We mourn his loss...
Authorities Warn about Deer-Car Collisions
RICHBORO, Pa. -- It’s happened in Upper and Lower Makefield townships in Bucks County, Pa., as well as in Newtown and Middletown townships. Falls and Bensalem townships have experienced it, too. In fact, it’s occurred in numerous locations throughout the suburban Philadelphia county and across Pennsylvania. And now that it’s November and daylight saving time is over, it will get worse, warns the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
New dining, nightlife venue nearing completion at former Bull & Bear Restaurant in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A new spot for drinks, dining and dancing is nearing completion at a longstanding restaurant site in east Allentown. Tipsy's Bar & Lounge, offering food, cocktails and nightlife, is expected to open by the end of November at 462 Union Blvd., co-owner Chris Tiscio said. Tiscio and...
