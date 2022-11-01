ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

New, expanded Christmas Village going up in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Halloween just passed, but it's already looking like Christmas in Bethlehem. "Since we are the Christmas City, USA, we have to start early and get prepared for all of our wonderful guests that come in," said Kelly Smith, the Downtown Bethlehem Association Manager. She is working on...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Tractor-trailer rolls at Poconos rest stop

POCONO TWP., Pa. - A tractor-trailer carrying wood crashed in a rest stop parking lot in the Poconos. The truck rolled around 10:45 a.m. Thursday at the Scotrun rest area off of Interstate 80 eastbound in Pocono Township, said emergency dispatchers. The driver was trapped, and a helicopter was initially...
No more round-the-clock lane closures on Easton-Phillipsburg free bridge

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. — Traffic between Phillipsburg and Easton should start improving soon. The Northampton Street Bridge, known as the free bridge, will be fully open to traffic later Thursday, said the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission. Construction crews will still need lane closures at times to finish the...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Tanger Outlets in Lancaster to host Holiday Craft Market

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Tanger Outlets in Lancaster will be hosting a Holiday Craft Market this holiday season. The Holiday Craft Market, which is sponsored by MJ SQUAD, will take place on Nov. 12 at the Tanger Outlets in Lancaster. The market will feature a variety of homemade items...
LANCASTER, PA
Airport Shopping Center gains new tenant ahead of holiday season

A new tenant has joined Airport Shopping Center’s roster ahead of the holiday shopping season. Trek Bicycle Allentown on Monday opened in what stood as an empty storefront for years between the former Roma Ristorante space and Mattress Firm. It shuttered a previous location at 1728 Tilghman St. in Allentown in September to relocate to the Hanover Township, Lehigh County shopping destination. The chain has another regional site at 126 Bushkill St., in Easton. A Trek store previously closed at what used to be Bike Line on Schoenersville Road in Bethlehem.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Seniors fill boxes for Operation Christmas Child in Whitehall Twp.

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Some local senior citizens are hoping to make this holiday season more cheerful for children overseas. Residents at Fellowship Community in Whitehall Township packed more than 300 boxes Wednesday for Operation Christmas Child. Each box is filled with socks, school supplies, and toys that will go...
Which Pa city made the list of best Christmas towns?

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – According to Readers Digest list of the best Christmas towns, one Pennsylvania town is filled with the holiday spirit. Bethlehem, Pennsylvania is nicknamed the “Christmas City” and even has a Christmas market. The Christkindlmarkt features artisans, music, crafts, food and homemade gifts from Germany. The town is also full of the Christmas […]
BETHLEHEM, PA
Strasburg 475 Damaged in Collision With Excavator

STRASBURG, Pa. — The front end of former Norfolk & Western 4-8-0 475 was damaged during a collision with an excavator on the Strasburg Rail Road on Wednesday. No one was injured in the incident. According to multiple videos posted online of the incident — including a Virtual Railfan...
STRASBURG, PA
Business booms for Berks restaurants getting Phillies fans

WYOMISSING, Pa. — Bars and restaurants in Berks County said the World Series is driving in business from Philadelphia Phillies fans across the area. It is even prompting one establishment to make some adjustments. "When they do well down there, I mean, everyone is pumped about it," said Chip...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Hookah lounge causing problems, Allentown neighbors say

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – During Wednesday night's Allentown City Council meeting, longtime residents took to the podium to speak about the violence they said they are witnessing related to patrons at a local business. Two residents spoke about problems they said are being caused by Synergy Hookah Lounge at 1522...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Gregory Vellner

Authorities Warn about Deer-Car Collisions

RICHBORO, Pa. -- It’s happened in Upper and Lower Makefield townships in Bucks County, Pa., as well as in Newtown and Middletown townships. Falls and Bensalem townships have experienced it, too. In fact, it’s occurred in numerous locations throughout the suburban Philadelphia county and across Pennsylvania. And now that it’s November and daylight saving time is over, it will get worse, warns the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

