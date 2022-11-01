LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Fresno State senior wide receiver Nikko Remigio has been named to the Week 9 Paul Hornung Award honor roll, the organization announced on Tuesday. Remigio helped Fresno State to a 32-28 comeback win against San Diego State with 10 receptions for 126 yards and two touchdowns. His numbers last weekend were the most in a game of his Bulldog career (receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns). One of his touchdowns was the eventual game-winning score as Jake Haener connected with Remigio for a 37-yard touchdown pass.

FRESNO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO