ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thedailytexan.com

Teach students about UT history, traditions during orientation

The beginning of each student’s time at UT is marked by a two-and-a-half-day orientation. Nonetheless, many incoming freshmen start their first day of classes unfamiliar with some of UT’s traditions and history that are important in understanding the UT community. New student orientation should include a mandatory module...
AUSTIN, TX
thedailytexan.com

UT School of Nursing honored by nurse practitioners for COVID-19 vaccination efforts

The American Association of Nurse Practitioners — the largest professional organization representing nurse practitioners — congratulated and honored UT’s School of Nursing for COVID-19 vaccination efforts on Oct. 20 during a special ceremony at the School of Nursing. “It’s an honor to be recognized,” said Stephanie Morgan,...
AUSTIN, TX
thedailytexan.com

Texas, Virginia plan one-of-a-kind weekend for swim meet

Texas’ No. 2 men’s and No. 3 women’s swimming and diving teams will take on a strong opponent in No. 9 men’s and No. 1 women’s Virginia’s swimming and diving teams in a special dual meet this weekend at the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center in Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
thedailytexan.com

Expanding I-35 will be detrimental to the city of Austin

The Texas Department of Transportation has proposed an Interstate 35 project expansion to expand the highway to 20 lanes. This project is estimated to cost over $3 billion, with a majority of the money going toward construction. Although TxDOT faces opposition, the department continues to revise the plan and seeks to continue with expansion efforts.
AUSTIN, TX
thedailytexan.com

Best of zero-proof: refreshing Austin mocktails

In a city known for its lively nightlife scene, mocktails are a must-try for those seeking a refreshing alternative to alcoholic beverages. For sober sippers scouring for these unique drinks, The Daily Texan set out to find the best mocktails in the Austin area. Glitter & Marigold from The Roosevelt...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Tarantulas creeping through Central Texas

Around Halloween, you may see many creepy, crawly critters around, and some could be of the 8-legged variety. It's spooky season, and it's also spider season. So don't be surprised if you come across a tarantula on the trail, or even in your home. "Oh! Hey! Hey! Hey!" is how...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Person of interest identified in UT student kidnapping

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police have identified a person of interest in the kidnapping of a UT student near the intersection of 27th and Nueces early Sunday morning. Police released two photos, one of the person of interest, and the other of a black sedan, possibly a Lincoln Town Car, that may have been used in the kidnapping.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Round Rock High School under brief secure mode after student fight

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Round Rock High School was under a brief secure mode following a fight between students that occurred near the administrative office on Monday morning. On Oct. 31, RRHS was put under a brief secure mode, not a full lockdown, following a fight between two students in an administrator's office.
ROUND ROCK, TX
KXAN

Texas volleyball match at TCU canceled

(KXAN) — The top-ranked Texas Volleyball team will have an extended break between taking the court as their upcoming match against TCU has been canceled. Originally slated for Wednesday, November 2, the Longhorns’ match against TCU will not happen due to a non-COVID-19 related illness within the TCU program.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

APD: 3 teens found dead within a week in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Another teen has died following a violent weekend in Austin. Police reported three deaths, all near each other. "Where is all this violence coming from, I don’t get it," friend of shooting victim Debbie Aguilar said. Three teens were shot dead in the Austin area within...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Pflugerville man defying all odds by walking in national fashion show

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — 21-year-old Ronnie Brown, of Pflugerville, is continuing to check off his list of accomplishments. Brown has championed against all odds to continue completing his list of accomplishments. This list includes runway modeling, painting, community activism, being an ambassador for the Down Syndrome Association of Central Texas, competing as a Special Olympics athlete, and acting in commercials.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy