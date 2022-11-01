Read full article on original website
Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'Roger MarshAustin, TX
Sorry, Austin. A new study named this small town in Texas the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Bernie Sanders campaigns in Texas to help Democrats win votesAsh JurbergTexas State
Study Shows Yoga is the Most Popular Fitness Class in Texas, and Austin, TX Has Plenty of StudiosCarol LennoxAustin, TX
thedailytexan.com
Teach students about UT history, traditions during orientation
The beginning of each student’s time at UT is marked by a two-and-a-half-day orientation. Nonetheless, many incoming freshmen start their first day of classes unfamiliar with some of UT’s traditions and history that are important in understanding the UT community. New student orientation should include a mandatory module...
Austin nonprofit working to keep people on path to permanent housing
As the homeless crisis continues in Austin, nonprofits are finding themselves on the front lines trying to help people get off the streets.
thedailytexan.com
UT School of Nursing honored by nurse practitioners for COVID-19 vaccination efforts
The American Association of Nurse Practitioners — the largest professional organization representing nurse practitioners — congratulated and honored UT’s School of Nursing for COVID-19 vaccination efforts on Oct. 20 during a special ceremony at the School of Nursing. “It’s an honor to be recognized,” said Stephanie Morgan,...
thedailytexan.com
Texas, Virginia plan one-of-a-kind weekend for swim meet
Texas’ No. 2 men’s and No. 3 women’s swimming and diving teams will take on a strong opponent in No. 9 men’s and No. 1 women’s Virginia’s swimming and diving teams in a special dual meet this weekend at the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center in Austin.
Participants receive first payments from Austin’s guaranteed income program
These taxpayer funds will give $1,000 a month to 85 families or individuals facing extreme financial hardship.
Ordinance providing wiggle room for Austin renters to start this month
AUSTIN, Texas — On Nov. 7, the right-to-cure ordinance will take effect in Austin. The right to cure requires landlords to give tenants a seven-day notice before an eviction notice. "There are many Austinites who live paycheck to paycheck," said District 2 Austin City Councilmember Vanessa Fuentes. "When you...
First-time voters share why they decided to register and vote this November
AUSTIN, Texas — Early voting for midterm elections ends Nov. 4 and many Texans are casting ballots for the first time. Outreach groups in the Austin area are also working hard to make sure all voters have their voices heard. "I'm canvassing. I'm knocking doors, just talking to neighbors,...
Georgetown man with no next of kin to be cremated. What happens to unclaimed indigent remains?
At Tuesday's commissioners court meeting, commissioners considered authorizing the cremation of Gait in accordance with Texas Health and Safety Code.
thedailytexan.com
Expanding I-35 will be detrimental to the city of Austin
The Texas Department of Transportation has proposed an Interstate 35 project expansion to expand the highway to 20 lanes. This project is estimated to cost over $3 billion, with a majority of the money going toward construction. Although TxDOT faces opposition, the department continues to revise the plan and seeks to continue with expansion efforts.
thedailytexan.com
Best of zero-proof: refreshing Austin mocktails
In a city known for its lively nightlife scene, mocktails are a must-try for those seeking a refreshing alternative to alcoholic beverages. For sober sippers scouring for these unique drinks, The Daily Texan set out to find the best mocktails in the Austin area. Glitter & Marigold from The Roosevelt...
CBS Austin
Tarantulas creeping through Central Texas
Around Halloween, you may see many creepy, crawly critters around, and some could be of the 8-legged variety. It's spooky season, and it's also spider season. So don't be surprised if you come across a tarantula on the trail, or even in your home. "Oh! Hey! Hey! Hey!" is how...
Mushroom invasion in Texas ‘definitely not just a food fad’
Mushrooms are becoming more popular in Central Texas, with many people turning to them as a hobby.
‘They’re working hard just to get by’: Texas congressman leads push for open enrollment outreach
As open enrollment for 2022 health care coverage approaches, there's a push to get more Texans insured.
Austin area man’s bathrooms ruined after neighborhood construction
A Wells Branch man said an AT&T contractor caused damage to a sewer line outside his home, causing a sewage overflow in his house.
fox7austin.com
Person of interest identified in UT student kidnapping
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police have identified a person of interest in the kidnapping of a UT student near the intersection of 27th and Nueces early Sunday morning. Police released two photos, one of the person of interest, and the other of a black sedan, possibly a Lincoln Town Car, that may have been used in the kidnapping.
Round Rock High School under brief secure mode after student fight
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Round Rock High School was under a brief secure mode following a fight between students that occurred near the administrative office on Monday morning. On Oct. 31, RRHS was put under a brief secure mode, not a full lockdown, following a fight between two students in an administrator's office.
‘Felt like a prisoner inside my own home’: Austin resident feels blocked in by construction
Dirt, construction workers and a whole lot of noise — that's how Alicia Taliaferro describes the scene right outside her house in northeast Austin.
KXAN
Texas volleyball match at TCU canceled
(KXAN) — The top-ranked Texas Volleyball team will have an extended break between taking the court as their upcoming match against TCU has been canceled. Originally slated for Wednesday, November 2, the Longhorns’ match against TCU will not happen due to a non-COVID-19 related illness within the TCU program.
fox7austin.com
APD: 3 teens found dead within a week in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Another teen has died following a violent weekend in Austin. Police reported three deaths, all near each other. "Where is all this violence coming from, I don’t get it," friend of shooting victim Debbie Aguilar said. Three teens were shot dead in the Austin area within...
Pflugerville man defying all odds by walking in national fashion show
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — 21-year-old Ronnie Brown, of Pflugerville, is continuing to check off his list of accomplishments. Brown has championed against all odds to continue completing his list of accomplishments. This list includes runway modeling, painting, community activism, being an ambassador for the Down Syndrome Association of Central Texas, competing as a Special Olympics athlete, and acting in commercials.
