Read full article on original website
Related
Latest election poll shows Abbott and other statewide Republicans with double-digit leads
DALLAS — With one week to go to Election Day, the latest statewide poll suggests that although Beto O'Rourke and Gov. Greg Abbott continue to fundraise at a breakneck pace, the major races aren't necessarily close. The most recent poll by the Hobby School of Public Affairs at the...
San Antonio political science experts believe Texas Governor race is closer than polls show
SAN ANTONIO — A new poll shows governor Greg Abbott is leading Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. The University of Houston poll released one week before Election Day shows Abbott leading by 13 percentage points. However, two political science professors believe the lead is not as large as it appears.
KSAT 12
“I’m in no rush”: Voter apathy takes hold of early voting ahead of Texas midterm election
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Heading into the Lufkin Walmart on Friday morning, Faye Whitefield did not sound too enthusiastic about this midterm election. “It is what it is,” said Whitefield, a Democrat who planned...
Beto says, "Abbott couldn't keep the lights on and Cruz was in Cancun"
"When Abbott couldn't keep the lights on and Cruz was in Cancun, the people of Texas brought one another through this deadly crisis. Now we must unite once more, vote for change, and fix the grid so it never fails us again." Beto O'Rourke.
Who are the other candidates running for Texas governor?
The two other candidates on the ballot are Libertarian Mark Tippetts and the Green Party's Delilah Barrios.
Daily Cougar Online
Hobby School Poll Finds Texas Republicans Are Gaining Ground
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is leading Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke by 13 percentage points in the final days leading up to the 2022 election, an election driven by voter concerns about crime and public safety, inflation and the reliability of the state’s electric grid. A poll released Tuesday...
New Texas Election poll watchers: Enhanced protections concern some of possible voter intimidation
When casting your vote, you may notice poll watchers. But why are they there?
Latest poll shows Texans want a more secure border but are torn over Abbott's handling of immigration
The latest poll from the University of Texas at Tyler showed that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continues to hold the lead over his Texas gubernatorial challenger, Democrat Beto O'Rourke.
Beto outraises Abbott again, but is it enough for him to win?
"We just outraised Abbott AGAIN thanks to you. Now we’re going to defeat him. That’s how we turn the page on his failures, overcome his extremism, and move Texas forward." Beto O'Rourke.
Have you been getting text messages from political candidates? Data shows Texas has the second most robotexts in the country
DENTON, Texas — Raise your hand if you’ve received a flurry of text messages from political candidates this election cycle. “It’s annoying to the point where I’ve tried to block them. I’ve tried to delete all the ones that come through so that it won’t be a repeat,” Dallas County voter Shawn Hill said. “But it’s annoying.”
Fort Bend Star
County near state’s top in early voting numbers
Fort Bend County ranks near the top of the state in early voting turnout thus far, but overall turnout is still down in Texas from 2018, according to local and state data. As of Saturday, more than 90,207 people had voted in-person at locations across Fort Bend County, along with another 6,624 votes by mail, according to data from the county’s election office.
ktbb.com
Beto O’Rourke appears to be gaining ground on Governor Abbott
TYLER — The race to be the next governor of Texas appears to be tightening up, at least according to the latest poll out of the University of Texas at Tyler. Just a month ago, Governor Abbott held a 9-point lead, according to the UT Tyler September poll of registered voters. Now when polling likely voters, O’Rourke gains ground. Gov. Abbott now holds a 6-point lead 50-percent to 44. UT Tyler Political Science Professor Mark Owens says the top two issues for Texans are the border and the economy, which does favor Gov. Abbott. Lt. Governor Dan Patrick has a 9-point lead over Democrat Mike Collier. Democrat Rochelle Garza is just 4 points back of Attorney General Ken Paxton.
In Texas AG race, Rochelle Garza campaigns on Ken Paxton's home turf
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - On Nov. 2, Democratic candidate for Texas Attorney General Rochelle Garza campaigned in McKinney, which is home turf for two-term incumbent Republican Ken Paxton. "We need to be here in Collin County. We need to talk to voters here," said Garza. She spoke with supporters and candidates from Collin County outside the John and Judy Gay Public Library. It's her third straight day in North Texas after making stops at the Texas Organizing Project in Dallas Tuesday. Garza told members of the organization, "I'm from deep South Texas on the border. For me, politics started at home." She also...
KHOU
VERIFY: Changes to November election due to Texas Senate Bill 1
One change is drive-thru voting. Although this option will no longer be available, there will be a curbside voting option at every polling location.
New Texas Poll May Surprise You With What Issue Voters Care Most About
What is the issue Texas voters care most about right now? The answer may surprise you. A new poll released this week by the University of Texas at Tyler show that Texas Governor Greg Abbott still leads his Democrat challenger, Beto O'Rourke, but the poll also found what the top issues are for Texas voters. According to KXAN, it's not gun control or education driving voters to the polls. The number one issue for Texas voters? The crisis along the Texas/Mexico border and illegal immigration.
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Cisneros: I would describe the Michelle Vallejo campaign as scrappy
MCALLEN, Texas – Recently, the House Majority Political Action Committee has been sending the Rio Grande Guardian press releases saying the PAC is producing television ads in support of U.S. Reps. Henry Cuellar and Vicente Gonzalez. When we asked why the PAC has not done the same for Congressional...
Beto O'Rourke visits Corpus Christi on Monday ahead of elections
O'Rourke was at the Nueces County Courthouse at 9 a.m. for a polling place visit, and the public was invited to attend.
'This Week in Texas': What should voters expect after all ballots are counted?
What occurs after the last ballot is cast on Election Day? Watch this week's installment as ABC13 talks with ABC News political director Rick Klein.
texasstandard.org
Harris County Latino voters rank economy, education and safety among their top priorities
Nearly one out of three Texans can claim Hispanic heritage, and while not all vote, those that do can sway elections. As a part of a Texas Newsroom statewide project, Houston Public Media spoke with Latino voters across Harris County about their concerns as the midterm elections approached. Hispanic residents...
MySanAntonio
Abbott speaks in Laredo on border security, asks locals to vote
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott made a stop in Laredo Monday to stress the need to go vote as the Nov. 8 midterm elections draw near. Abbott, along with Congressional District 28 candidate Cassy Garcia, spoke to a large crowd...
Comments / 1