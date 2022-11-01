ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Cougar Online

Hobby School Poll Finds Texas Republicans Are Gaining Ground

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is leading Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke by 13 percentage points in the final days leading up to the 2022 election, an election driven by voter concerns about crime and public safety, inflation and the reliability of the state’s electric grid. A poll released Tuesday...
HOUSTON, TX
WFAA

Have you been getting text messages from political candidates? Data shows Texas has the second most robotexts in the country

DENTON, Texas — Raise your hand if you’ve received a flurry of text messages from political candidates this election cycle. “It’s annoying to the point where I’ve tried to block them. I’ve tried to delete all the ones that come through so that it won’t be a repeat,” Dallas County voter Shawn Hill said. “But it’s annoying.”
TEXAS STATE
Fort Bend Star

County near state’s top in early voting numbers

Fort Bend County ranks near the top of the state in early voting turnout thus far, but overall turnout is still down in Texas from 2018, according to local and state data. As of Saturday, more than 90,207 people had voted in-person at locations across Fort Bend County, along with another 6,624 votes by mail, according to data from the county’s election office.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
ktbb.com

Beto O’Rourke appears to be gaining ground on Governor Abbott

TYLER — The race to be the next governor of Texas appears to be tightening up, at least according to the latest poll out of the University of Texas at Tyler. Just a month ago, Governor Abbott held a 9-point lead, according to the UT Tyler September poll of registered voters. Now when polling likely voters, O’Rourke gains ground. Gov. Abbott now holds a 6-point lead 50-percent to 44. UT Tyler Political Science Professor Mark Owens says the top two issues for Texans are the border and the economy, which does favor Gov. Abbott. Lt. Governor Dan Patrick has a 9-point lead over Democrat Mike Collier. Democrat Rochelle Garza is just 4 points back of Attorney General Ken Paxton.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

In Texas AG race, Rochelle Garza campaigns on Ken Paxton's home turf

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - On Nov. 2, Democratic candidate for Texas Attorney General Rochelle Garza campaigned in McKinney, which is home turf for two-term incumbent Republican Ken Paxton. "We need to be here in Collin County. We need to talk to voters here," said Garza.  She spoke with supporters and candidates from Collin County outside the John and Judy Gay Public Library. It's her third straight day in North Texas after making stops at the Texas Organizing Project in Dallas Tuesday. Garza told members of the organization, "I'm from deep South Texas on the border. For me, politics started at home." She also...
TEXAS STATE
News Talk 860 KSFA

New Texas Poll May Surprise You With What Issue Voters Care Most About

What is the issue Texas voters care most about right now? The answer may surprise you. A new poll released this week by the University of Texas at Tyler show that Texas Governor Greg Abbott still leads his Democrat challenger, Beto O'Rourke, but the poll also found what the top issues are for Texas voters. According to KXAN, it's not gun control or education driving voters to the polls. The number one issue for Texas voters? The crisis along the Texas/Mexico border and illegal immigration.
TEXAS STATE
riograndeguardian.com

Video: Cisneros: I would describe the Michelle Vallejo campaign as scrappy

MCALLEN, Texas – Recently, the House Majority Political Action Committee has been sending the Rio Grande Guardian press releases saying the PAC is producing television ads in support of U.S. Reps. Henry Cuellar and Vicente Gonzalez. When we asked why the PAC has not done the same for Congressional...
MCALLEN, TX
MySanAntonio

Abbott speaks in Laredo on border security, asks locals to vote

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott made a stop in Laredo Monday to stress the need to go vote as the Nov. 8 midterm elections draw near. Abbott, along with Congressional District 28 candidate Cassy Garcia, spoke to a large crowd...
TEXAS STATE

