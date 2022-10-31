Bengals DE Sam Hubbard needed x-rays after loss to Browns

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard was seen getting x-rays in Cleveland after his team’s loss to the Browns.

Hubbard was on the sidelines getting what appeared to be a hand looked at during the team’s 32-13 blowout loss, one that sent the Bengals to 4-4 and 0-3 in the AFC North.

Despite the issue, Hubbard nearly wound up leading the Bengals in tackles with nine alongside a sack.

Hubbard did eventually meet with the media after the loss too, but his loss or limitation would hinder an already-struggling defense.

Those Bengals, already down key names on defense like DJ Reader, lost No. 1 corner Chidobe Awuize to a serious-looking knee injury Monday night.