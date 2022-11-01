Read full article on original website
floridapolitics.com
‘Passion to serve’: Marleine Bastien devoted to a brighter, better District 2 in homestretch of Miami-Dade Commission runoff
‘You need someone who knows of the problems, has management experience, competence, courage, the skill set to do it and the passion to serve.’. In her bid to represent District 2 on the Miami-Dade County Commission, Marleine Bastien is leaning on her more than four decades of nonprofit and social work. That, plus the good word of hundreds of local leaders and countless residents whose lives she’s touched.
WSVN-TV
New affordable housing project unveiled in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida’s housing crisis continues to put families in a bind. Now, one city is opening doors for its most desperate residents. A ribbon cutting and a groundbreaking was held Thursday for Miami’s newest affordable housing project. “We’re just happy to be here to be...
floridapolitics.com
Latino Victory Fund announces six-figure ad campaign for Annette Taddeo, Karla Hernández
‘We want Latino voters to know what’s at stake in this election.’. Less than a week before Election Day, a progressive PAC backing Latino candidates nationwide is launching a six-figure ad campaign to support Democratic Miami Sen. Annette Taddeo’s campaign for Congress and Karla Hernández’s bid to be Lieutenant Governor.
WSVN-TV
Law enforcement and young men from South Florida gather for 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project event
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A community event brought hundreds of students face to face with a group of officers. More than 500 local youth and police met Tuesday at Hard Rock Stadium. For the first time in person since the pandemic at a yearly conference. “Marvelous that we’re now...
ABC Action News
South Florida organization tries to engage young voters before the election
Less than a week from Election Day, organizations across Florida are trying to get as many people to vote as possible. The focus now is on young people. If you have visited any college campus in South Florida, you might have seen a group of college students they are known as Engage Miami.
wlrn.org
With soaring prices, first-time homebuyers programs pushed to irrelevance in South Florida
Since Miami-Dade County’s first time homebuyer program was created in 1995, nearly 8,000 families have received local government assistance purchasing their first homes. For years it was normal for hundreds of families to receive help making a down payment and help in finding financing for their homes. But data...
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade Announces Plans for Metromover Expansion to Miami Beach
Miami-Dade officials announced plans Wednesday to extend the county's Metromover system to Miami Beach. Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Commissioner Eileen Higgins announced in a video posted to Twitter that the county threw out its previous plans for a Baylink monorail service, saying the Metromover expansion from downtown to Miami Beach is a more cost-effective solution.
Click10.com
Deputy Building Official urges recertification in Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade Deputy Building Official Sergio Ascunce spoke with Local 10 News’ Hatzel Vela on Thursday to discuss building recertification and how it has changed in Miami-Dade after the Surfside condo collapse. Ascunce was asked by Local 10′s Hatzel Vela, “Why is this so important?”...
miamitimesonline.com
Miami-Dade County Public Schools 2022-2023 Calendar
Keep track of all school days, holidays, vacations, and teacher planning days by downloading the latest M-DCPS calendar for 2022-2023. Make sure your child never misses a day in class. Proper uniform and COVID-19 safety protocols are required. The school calendar is jointly developed by the School Calendar Ad Hoc...
islandernews.com
Marlins park portends potential fiascos in Key Biscayne if four Charter Amendments pass
The $550 million Miami Marlins baseball park is the gold standard of bad public policy. What is the backstory of the fiasco, and how does it relate to our Charter Amendments?. By all rights, the Marlins Park deal should've gone to a public referendum, but the private polling indicated it was unlikely to pass. Hence, the proponents desperately wanted to avoid the referendum. So they crafted a message that a referendum was too time-consuming and complicated for the public to understand, given the limited ballot language.
islandernews.com
Supports Ed London for Council
Key Biscayne is fortunate to have Ed London as a candidate for Village Council. I have known Ed for 50 years and can tell you there is not a more committed individual to our community. His business acumen, sense of fairness and positive attitude are exactly what the Village needs in the years to come.
wlrn.org
Miami-Dade moves boundary that protects wetlands and farms to make way for warehouses
On their fifth try, developers hoping to build a sprawling warehouse center outside Miami-Dade County’s urban development boundary convinced county commissioners to move the decades-old line that protects wetlands and farms. But the 8-4 vote could be vetoed by Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, who opposed the move and said...
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade Commission approves moving Urban Development Boundary, allowing farmland to become industrial area
MIAMI (WSVN) - After months of delays and haggling, Miami-Dade commissioners have voted to set a new boundary in part of Miami-Dade. They voted in favor of moving the Urban Development Boundary near Homestead. The move allows developers to convert hundreds of acres of farmland into a warehouse complex. Proponents...
wuft.org
Florida GOP takes lead in early voting in traditionally blue Miami-Dade
In an extraordinary sign of trouble for Democrats in Florida ahead of Election Day, the number of registered Republicans voting in Miami-Dade County surpassed Democrats on Wednesday – one day after President Joe Biden visited the area on a campaign swing. The most populous county in Florida, Miami-Dade –...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade mayor considering veto of Urban Development Boundary change
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – After a number of delays, Miami-Dade County commissioners finally voted in favor of expanding the Urban Development Boundary to allow developers to build on sensitive county land. It’s not quite a done deal yet, though. The issue that has kept getting deferred is whether...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade elevator mechanics accused of paying hundreds to cheat open-book exam; 10 charged
MIAMI – Eight elevator mechanics in Miami-Dade County are accused of paying hundreds of dollars to have someone else take required state certification exams, now they and two others are facing charges. State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced the arrests in what her office described as a “cheating scheme”...
New push to increase teacher pay for Miami-Dade public school teachers
MIAMI - There's a push within the Miami-Dade County Public Schools to renew a referendum to increase teacher pay and maintain school safety. On Tuesday, Superintendent Dr. Jose Dotres sat down with CBS4's Joe Gorchow to discuss an important item on the ballot on November 8th, referendum 210. "If we don't get a yes, we lose," said Dotres. "We compromise completely our ability to sustain, recruit, and retain the best teachers for this community. We compromise our ability to retain and recruit the best police officers for every one of our schools."Dotres spells out the case for a "yes" vote next...
Click10.com
Former Proud Boys hired as poll workers in Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man who is facing charges for his involvement in the capitol riots was certified as a Miami-Dade County poll worker, according to the Miami-Dade County Election Department. “That’s right, you heard it right, I’m working the poll, cry some more liberals,” said Gabriel Garcia...
islandernews.com
Sime endorses Gomez for mayor
The problems our beautiful Village faces are much more complicated than they were in the early years of our incorporation. Development, privatizing the causeway, and climate change are all poised to change our way of life forever. We need a mayor like Fausto Gomez, who can protect our community, is fiscally responsible, and will allow the citizens to have their voices heard!
islandernews.com
FIU, Miami-Dade County Schools join forces to launch program to address school counselor shortage
While a teacher shortage lingers on in Miami-Dade County, public schools also need school counselors to help students enhance their social, emotional and academic development. To help bridge the gap, Florida International University's College of Arts, Sciences and Education has partnered with the county school district to allow counselors to enroll in FIU’s School Counselor Pathway Program and work toward their certification in school counseling.
