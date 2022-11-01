ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Related
floridapolitics.com

‘Passion to serve’: Marleine Bastien devoted to a brighter, better District 2 in homestretch of Miami-Dade Commission runoff

‘You need someone who knows of the problems, has management experience, competence, courage, the skill set to do it and the passion to serve.’. In her bid to represent District 2 on the Miami-Dade County Commission, Marleine Bastien is leaning on her more than four decades of nonprofit and social work. That, plus the good word of hundreds of local leaders and countless residents whose lives she’s touched.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

New affordable housing project unveiled in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida’s housing crisis continues to put families in a bind. Now, one city is opening doors for its most desperate residents. A ribbon cutting and a groundbreaking was held Thursday for Miami’s newest affordable housing project. “We’re just happy to be here to be...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Miami-Dade Announces Plans for Metromover Expansion to Miami Beach

Miami-Dade officials announced plans Wednesday to extend the county's Metromover system to Miami Beach. Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Commissioner Eileen Higgins announced in a video posted to Twitter that the county threw out its previous plans for a Baylink monorail service, saying the Metromover expansion from downtown to Miami Beach is a more cost-effective solution.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Deputy Building Official urges recertification in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade Deputy Building Official Sergio Ascunce spoke with Local 10 News’ Hatzel Vela on Thursday to discuss building recertification and how it has changed in Miami-Dade after the Surfside condo collapse. Ascunce was asked by Local 10′s Hatzel Vela, “Why is this so important?”...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
miamitimesonline.com

Miami-Dade County Public Schools 2022-2023 Calendar

Keep track of all school days, holidays, vacations, and teacher planning days by downloading the latest M-DCPS calendar for 2022-2023. Make sure your child never misses a day in class. Proper uniform and COVID-19 safety protocols are required. The school calendar is jointly developed by the School Calendar Ad Hoc...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
islandernews.com

Marlins park portends potential fiascos in Key Biscayne if four Charter Amendments pass

The $550 million Miami Marlins baseball park is the gold standard of bad public policy. What is the backstory of the fiasco, and how does it relate to our Charter Amendments?. By all rights, the Marlins Park deal should've gone to a public referendum, but the private polling indicated it was unlikely to pass. Hence, the proponents desperately wanted to avoid the referendum. So they crafted a message that a referendum was too time-consuming and complicated for the public to understand, given the limited ballot language.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
islandernews.com

Supports Ed London for Council

Key Biscayne is fortunate to have Ed London as a candidate for Village Council. I have known Ed for 50 years and can tell you there is not a more committed individual to our community. His business acumen, sense of fairness and positive attitude are exactly what the Village needs in the years to come.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
wlrn.org

Miami-Dade moves boundary that protects wetlands and farms to make way for warehouses

On their fifth try, developers hoping to build a sprawling warehouse center outside Miami-Dade County’s urban development boundary convinced county commissioners to move the decades-old line that protects wetlands and farms. But the 8-4 vote could be vetoed by Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, who opposed the move and said...
wuft.org

Florida GOP takes lead in early voting in traditionally blue Miami-Dade

In an extraordinary sign of trouble for Democrats in Florida ahead of Election Day, the number of registered Republicans voting in Miami-Dade County surpassed Democrats on Wednesday – one day after President Joe Biden visited the area on a campaign swing. The most populous county in Florida, Miami-Dade –...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

New push to increase teacher pay for Miami-Dade public school teachers

MIAMI - There's a push within the Miami-Dade County Public Schools to renew a referendum to increase teacher pay and maintain school safety.  On Tuesday, Superintendent Dr. Jose Dotres sat down with CBS4's Joe Gorchow to discuss an important item on the ballot on November 8th, referendum 210. "If we don't get a yes, we lose," said Dotres. "We compromise completely our ability to sustain, recruit, and retain the best teachers for this community. We compromise our ability to retain and recruit the best police officers for every one of our schools."Dotres spells out the case for a "yes" vote next...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Former Proud Boys hired as poll workers in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man who is facing charges for his involvement in the capitol riots was certified as a Miami-Dade County poll worker, according to the Miami-Dade County Election Department. “That’s right, you heard it right, I’m working the poll, cry some more liberals,” said Gabriel Garcia...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
islandernews.com

Sime endorses Gomez for mayor

The problems our beautiful Village faces are much more complicated than they were in the early years of our incorporation. Development, privatizing the causeway, and climate change are all poised to change our way of life forever. We need a mayor like Fausto Gomez, who can protect our community, is fiscally responsible, and will allow the citizens to have their voices heard!
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
islandernews.com

FIU, Miami-Dade County Schools join forces to launch program to address school counselor shortage

While a teacher shortage lingers on in Miami-Dade County, public schools also need school counselors to help students enhance their social, emotional and academic development. To help bridge the gap, Florida International University's College of Arts, Sciences and Education has partnered with the county school district to allow counselors to enroll in FIU’s School Counselor Pathway Program and work toward their certification in school counseling.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

