MIAMI - There's a push within the Miami-Dade County Public Schools to renew a referendum to increase teacher pay and maintain school safety. On Tuesday, Superintendent Dr. Jose Dotres sat down with CBS4's Joe Gorchow to discuss an important item on the ballot on November 8th, referendum 210. "If we don't get a yes, we lose," said Dotres. "We compromise completely our ability to sustain, recruit, and retain the best teachers for this community. We compromise our ability to retain and recruit the best police officers for every one of our schools."Dotres spells out the case for a "yes" vote next...

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO