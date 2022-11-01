Read full article on original website
ESPN
Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2
WASHINGTON -- — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves.
markerzone.com
ERIK KARLSSON SCORES FIRST CAREER HAT TRICK IN HUGE GAME VERSUS DUCKS
San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson is putting up career numbers to start the year at the ripe age of 32-years-old. Over the course of his first 11 games to start the season he had six goals and five assists, not bad for a player that has constantly been plagued with injuries over the past few seasons. Now, after his first career hat trick and four point game last night, the veteran defenseman is up to a whopping nine goals and six assists in just 12 games. Not only was it his first career hat trick, it was also the first one recorded by a defenseman in San Jose Sharks history. Video can be seen below.
ESPN
Lindholm's OT goal lifts Bruins over Penguins
PITTSBURGH -- — Hampus Lindholm scored at 3:37 of overtime and the Boston Bruins rallied past the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-5 on Tuesday night. Boston trailed 5-3 entering the third period before scoring the final three goals of the game. Lindholm scored the game-winner with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle.
Kaprizov scores twice; Minnesota beats Montreal 4-1
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Kirill Kaprizov had two goals and Mason Shaw scored his second career goal in as many games, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night.Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves for Minnesota, which has earned points in six of its last seven games. The Wild have five wins in that stretch after losing the first three games of the season. Matt Boldy added an empty-net goal.Kaprizov's second multi-goal game of the season gives him eight for the season. He has scored four times in the last four games. Joel Eriksson...
Yardbarker
Rangers’ Zibanejad & Panarin Stepping Up Early This Season
The New York Rangers are off to a decent 5-3-2 start to the season even though they have not played to their potential yet. They have lost a few skilled forwards to injuries, their defensemen have made some uncharacteristic mistakes, and backup goalie Jaroslav Halak has gotten off to a rough start. However, a few of the team’s star players have stepped up as Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin are both off to a great start and they have already come through with some clutch plays late in games.
The Hockey Writers
Blues’ Slow Start Not All On Berube’s Shoulders
The 2022-23 St. Louis Blues are off to a 3-5-0 start after winning their first three games. There are many issues that contribute to their lack of success to begin the season, but the blame doesn’t lie at the feet of head coach Craig Berube. I don’t think there are any logical arguments to call for the firing of Berube, and general manager Doug Armstrong agrees.
markerzone.com
MARK GIORDANO & MICHAEL BUNTING DEFEND AUSTON MATTHEWS FROM FRUSTRATED FLYERS (VIDEO)
The Leafs trounced the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 tonight in a big and timely win. John Tavares' hat-trick proved the difference maker in this one, and John Tortorella was not happy. Torts wasn't the only frustrated Flyer in this game, as the team in orange wasn't about to go down without...
FOX Sports
Thompson has 3 goals, 3 assists as Sabres beat Red Wings 8-3
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tage Thompson had three goals and three assists for a career-high six points to lead the Buffalo Sabres to an 8-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Monday night. Rasmus Dahlin, Jack Quinn, Dylan Cozens, Jeff Skinner and Rasmus Asplund also scored for the...
FOX Sports
Los Angeles visits Dallas after Grundstrom's 2-goal game
Los Angeles Kings (6-5-0, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (5-3-1, first in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stars -139, Kings +117; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit the Dallas Stars after Carl Grundstrom scored two goals in the Kings' 5-1 win over...
‘They’ve got to dig in’: Craig Berube calls out top-end forwards after brutal loss to Kings extends Blues’ skid
St. Louis Blues head coach had seen enough. Following a disastrous 5-1 loss at home Monday at the hands of the Los Angeles Kings, Berube did not mince his words in calling out the lackadaisical effort from his team’s top forwards. Berube did not drop any names, but his message was direct and clear.
Yardbarker
3 Takeaways: Panthers Loss vs the Coyotes – 11/01/22
The Florida Panthers’ road woes continued last night vs the Arizona Coyotes as they fell to the Desert Dogs, 3-1. Panthers Road Struggles Continue in the Desert vs the Coyotes. The Panthers have now lost four straight on the road after opening the season with two straight road wins.
theScore
Tortorella defends Keefe to Toronto media: 'I hope he jams it to you all'
John Tortorella stuck up for Sheldon Keefe hours before their teams played each other. The Philadelphia Flyers bench boss directed his ire at the Toronto media for criticizing the Maple Leafs head coach amid the Atlantic Division club's disappointing start to the season. "You guys don't know anything," Tortorella said...
markerzone.com
CANADIENS RECEIVE BIG BOOST TO THEIR LINEUP AHEAD OF THURSDAY'S GAME IN WINNIPEG
After missing all of training camp and the regular season thus far, Montreal Canadiens defenceman Joel Edmundson will make his 2022-23 debut on Thursday night against the Winnipeg Jets. Edmundson, 29, has been out of the lineup with a lower-body injury he suffered during an informal skate before training camp...
