With the college basketball season being right around the corner, there are some high expectations for some Division 1 schools looking to make their mark on the season. Teams like the Providence College Friars and the miraculous St. Peter’s University Peacocks look to make another run at March Madness. As for our Merrimack College Warriors, they look to compete in the NEC and win a conference championship after falling to 10-8 and fourth in the standings. With Bryant University leaving the Northeast Conference (NEC) after winning it with a 16-2 record, Merrimack has been one of the favorites to take the crown for the 2022-23.

NORTH ANDOVER, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO