PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Kyle Schwarber stepped to the plate in the eighth inning with Game 5 riding on his powerful bat — and frenzied Phillies fans waving "We Want A Schwarbomb!!" signs — and ripped the ball down the first base line.Early in the game, the scorcher is a game-tying double. But defensive replacement Trey Mancini snagged the ball from his knees and tapped first base to leave two Phillies runners stranded and end the inning.J.T. Realmuto gave the ball a ride in the ninth only for Houston center fielder Chas McCormick to make the catch of his career against...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 46 MINUTES AGO