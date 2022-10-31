It looks as though AEW CEO Tony Khan has figured out a savvy way to keep travel costs down, as well as preventing talent from having to fly out to a taping only to film backstage vignettes. According to a report from Fightful Select, AEW has been taping certain backstage segments a week ahead of time to allow talent to stay home when they won't be needed out in the ring or in front of the crowd. The report specifically notes the recent segments featuring Pac, Swerve Strickland, and Keith Lee backstage, as well as The Hardy Boyz and Young Bucks earlier this year. This is particularly useful when it comes to Pac, who still lives in the United Kingdom despite regularly appearing for AEW in the United States.

