wrestlinginc.com
WWE Finally Explains Why Dexter Lumis Has Been Targeting The Miz
After three months of Dexter Lumis tormenting The Miz on WWE TV, we finally have some answers as to why Lumis has been targeting the A-Lister since his WWE comeback. On the 10/31 episode of "WWE Raw," Johnny Gargano accused The Miz of paying Lumis to "stage a series of attacks" on him, just so he could draw the attention of the paparazzi. Introduced as "a whistle-blower with an inside scoop" by Byron Saxton in a 60-minute style interview titled "The True Story of Dexter Lumis & The Miz," Gargano would provide the backstory to the ongoing WWE storyline.
PWMania
Videos: Brock Lesnar Attacks Adam Pearce in Dark Segment at WWE RAW
Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley engaged in a final brawl on Monday’s Crown Jewel edition of the WWE RAW Halloween special before their upcoming match in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Lashley was mic’d up backstage for a split-screen interview with Lesnar, but The Beast instead invited Lashley to...
PWMania
Details on Jeff Jarrett’s AEW Deal, Set to Work Behind the Scenes to Expand Live Events
AEW President Tony Khan revealed on his Twitter account that Jarrett has signed a full-time contract with AEW. Jarrett made his AEW debut on Dynamite this week. He smashed Darby Allin over the head with a guitar. In addition to this ongoing storyline, Jarrett will be hard at work behind...
bodyslam.net
SmackDown On FS1 Draws Under A Million Viewers
This week’s edition of SmackDown’s viewership saw a heavy drop due to the channel change. According to Brandon Thurston, WWE SmackDown on FS1 drew 835,000 viewers on Friday, October 28. This number is down from last week’s episode, which drew 2.231 million viewers on FOX. The show scored a 0.23 rating in the key 18 to 49 demo, which is down from last week’s rating of 0.52.
tjrwrestling.net
Logan Paul Says WWE Fans “Will Be Forced To Respect Me” After Crown Jewel
Logan Paul has made a bold statement leading up to Crown Jewel by saying that WWE fans will be forced to respect him after they see his performance. The countdown is on for WWE Crown Jewel this Saturday, November 5th when Roman Reigns defends the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul.
bodyslam.net
Early Creative Plans For Tonight’s Halloween Monday Night RAW
Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW is Halloween themed as it falls on October 31st. Already confirmed for the card are matches between Matt Riddle and Otis as well as Nikki Cross vs Bianca Belair in a non title match. Fightful Select have now provided more spoilers on tonight’s...
PWMania
Several WWE NXT Talents Reportedly Released
Before the year ends, WWE appears to be reducing some of its roster. On his Twitter Super Follower feed, Bryan Alvarez noted that it appears that a number of NXT wrestlers have been fired. “I think we have a few NXT cuts today,” Alvarez tweeted. It’s unclear how...
bodyslam.net
This Week’s AEW Rampage Records Lowest Viewership In Three Months
The numbers are in for this week’s live edition of AEW Rampage. Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage averaged 378,000 viewers on October 28. This number is a steep drop from the 480,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. The 18 to 49 demographic rating came in at 0.12, which is down from the 0.13 demo that the show drew last Friday.
bodyslam.net
WWE Live Event Results From Stuttgart, Germany (10/31/22)
WWE held a live event from Porsche Arena in Stuttgart, Germany on October 31st. The show was headlined by a six man tag involving The New Day and Braun Strowman vs The Bloodline. You can read the full results below. Imperium (Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser) defeated The Brawling Brutes...
stillrealtous.com
Possible Spoiler On Plans For WWE Raw Tonight
Tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw will be the go-home show for Crown Jewel, and some big names are confirmed for Raw such as Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. Fightful Select is reporting that a Halloween party complete with costumes is set for tonight’s show. One idea pitched had Matt Riddle dressing up as Ezekiel. Elias, Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory, Alexa Bliss and R-Truth are set to be at the show.
bodyslam.net
GCW Joins FITE+, Events Will Air On Service Going Forward As Well As Their Entire Library
Game Changer Wrestling will be airing on Fite+ for now on. GCW Owner Brett Lauderdale discussed the announcement with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful. “Effective today, November 1, all GCW shows moving forward will be streaming live on FITE+ and all of our library, our back catalog, will be available starting today on FITE+. FITE+ is available for just $4.99 per month. That is not a typo, I did not misspeak, you can literally start watching all GCW shows for $4.99 per month. I’m very excited to make that available because a lot of people have been asking for this for some time, a subscription model for GCW, and it’s finally here,”
bodyslam.net
Former IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts World Champion Tasha Steelz Talks IMPACT and Her Future in the Business
Tasha Steelz is a former IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts World Champion, as well as a former IMPACT Knockout Tag Team Champion with former IMPACT and current AEW talent Kiera Hogan as the Fire N Flava team. Tasha has taken part in a few “first time ever” matches that she wouldn’t have...
wrestletalk.com
Tony Khan Says New Signing Has ‘Taken AEW To Another Level’
AEW owner and co-founder Tony Khan has said that new AEW signing Renee Paquette has taken the company to “another level”. Paquette made her AEW debut on the October 12 edition of AEW Dynamite, interviewing Christian Cage ahead of Luchasaurus’ match with Jungle Boy Jack Perry. She...
stillrealtous.com
NXT Star Reportedly Released Due To Backstage Behavior
WWE returns have become more common than WWE releases over the last few months. However, this week five wrestlers were released from NXT. Bodhi Hayward had been involved in a storyline with Andre Chase University, but it looks like his time with NXT is over as the company has parted ways with Hayward.
bodyslam.net
NJPW Battle Autumn Results (11/2/22)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling held night 14 of its Battle Autumn tour on November 2 from Komatsu City Suehiro Gymnasium (Yoshitsune Arena) in Ishikawa, Japan. You can read the full results for the show below. – Yuto Nakashima def. Kosei Fujita. – Taichi def. Ryohei Oiwa. – Ren Narita & David...
bodyslam.net
Damage CTRL vs Bliss And Asuka Tag Title Rematch Added To WWE Crown Jewel
We will see a championship rematch at WWE Crown Jewel. On Monday’s RAW, we saw a women’s tag title main event where Alexa Bliss and Asuka would return to action, defeating the former champions to claim the women’s tag titles. Now, the two teams will face off once again at WWE Crown Jewel. The rematch will be the first time that Kai and SKY have competed at an event in Saudi Arabia.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On How AEW Is Filming Vignettes For Pac And Others
It looks as though AEW CEO Tony Khan has figured out a savvy way to keep travel costs down, as well as preventing talent from having to fly out to a taping only to film backstage vignettes. According to a report from Fightful Select, AEW has been taping certain backstage segments a week ahead of time to allow talent to stay home when they won't be needed out in the ring or in front of the crowd. The report specifically notes the recent segments featuring Pac, Swerve Strickland, and Keith Lee backstage, as well as The Hardy Boyz and Young Bucks earlier this year. This is particularly useful when it comes to Pac, who still lives in the United Kingdom despite regularly appearing for AEW in the United States.
bodyslam.net
Independent Company Joins Fite+ Streaming Lineup
It looks like an independent company has joined Fite+’s streaming libraray. Fightful Select have added to their reports from last week and have confirmed one of the companies joining Fite+ for streaming purposes. Figthful Select reported last week that several indie companies were set to move to Fite+. One...
