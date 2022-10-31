Read full article on original website
Related
The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who've Moved to Great American Family, Including Candace Cameron Bure!
Newly rebranded network, Great American Family, has been making waves among fans of the family rom-com and specifically those associated with Hallmark Channel. Previously known as Great American Country, the network was bought by a group of investors that includes former Hallmark Media CEO Bill Abbott. The network was rebranded...
Hallmark Channel Actor Michael Kopsa Dead at 66
Actor Michael Kopsa had died at age 66. He appeared in numerous Hallmark Channel movies, as well as 'Fringe' and episodes of 'iZombie,' 'The X-Files,' and other shows.
Hallmark Star Nikki DeLoach Explains Why Her New Movie Is 'Breaking The Mold' For The Network's Christmas Programming
Nikki DeLoach's upcoming Hallmark movie is going to do something a bit different.
Candace Cameron Bure Announces 1st Great American Family Christmas Movie After Hallmark Exit: Everything to Know
Almost time! The holiday season is fast approaching — and so is Candace Cameron Bure's first Christmas movie since she joined the Great American Family network. The Full House alum, 46, announced on Tuesday, September 13, that the new project, A Christmas ... Present, will premiere in November as part of Great American Family's "Great American […]
TODAY.com
The 15 best Hallmark Christmas movies to stream
Hallmark's annual Countdown to Christmas starts each year in October — which means it's never too early to start watching Christmas movies ... and Christmas-set love stories, in particular. This year, there are 40 new movies debuting on the Hallmark Channel. But there are a trove of older Hallmark...
A.V. Club
The Hallmark Channel to save Peacock, Christmas
Overworked published professionals, aspiring advertising executives, and lonely bakers: rejoice! The Hallmark Channel is coming to Peacock, where they won’t just be saving Christmas this year but also America’s most beleaguered, well-financed, and forgettable streamer. Per The Hollywood Reporter, The Hallmark Channel, the purveyor of a steady stream...
Popculture
Beloved Movie Getting Made Into TV Series
The Bad News Bears are making a comeback. CBS is developing a TV series based on the beloved Paramount comedy. The Bad News Bears hit theaters in 1976 and starred Walter Matthau as the vulgar, alcoholic coach of a misfit little league baseball team. Tatum O'Neal played the team's star pitcher.
Every New Christmas Movie Coming to Hallmark and Great American Family This Weekend, Oct. 28-30
'A Cozy Christmas Inn' with Jodie Sweetin and the London-set 'Jolly Good Christmas' are among the Christmas movies airing this weekend.
Peacock Adding 'All Things Hallmark' Hub Featuring Live Streaming of Three Channels, Library Movie Content
Peacock is unwrapping an early Christmas gift for Hallmark groupies — a special hub that will offer live and on-demand programming from Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama. Going live on Wednesday, Nov. 2, the dedicated Hallmark hub will be prominently featured on Peacock’s home page as a singular destination for “all things Hallmark Media,” offering Peacock Premium subscribers (sign up here) live simulcasts of all three channels, next-day streaming of episodes from new seasons from current shows (such as When Calls the Heart and the 2023 premieres Ride and The Way Home), and a robust library of...
AdWeek
Get Ready to Stream Hallmark Programming on Peacock
Peacock will start streaming live and on-demand programming from Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama on Wednesday, Nov. 2. On Monday, the streamer announced that it would prominently feature its new Hallmark hub on its homepage and offer live broadcasts of all three channels, with current season content accessible live and on-demand the following day and a selection of Hallmark films, including holiday favorites.
Collider
‘Nightbitch’ Begins Filming, Adds ‘Happiest Season’ Star to Amy Adams-Led Comedy-Horror
Filming has begun on the upcoming comedy-horror film, Nightbitch. Additionally, Mary Holland has joined Amy Adams as a cast member in the movie, according to Deadline. Widely known for her recent role as Jane Caldwell in Happiest Season, Holland has also made her mark in the entertainment industry with roles in Senior Year, Blunt Talk, and The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window. At the moment, Holland's role in the upcoming film is currently undisclosed. She will be starring alongside Adams and Scoot McNairy who is known for his roles in Gone Girl, Killing Them Softly, 12 Years a Slave, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Collider previously reported that the project would begin filming this fall; as such, it comes as no surprise that Adams was recently spotted filming on set for the first time in Los Angeles.
‘Friday the 13th’ Prequel Series ‘Crystal Lake’ From Bryan Fuller Ordered at Peacock
UPDATED: Peacock has given a straight-to-series order to a “Friday the 13th” prequel currently titled “Crystal Lake,” Variety has learned. Exact plot details are being kept under wraps, although it is described as an “expanded prequel.” The show will be written by Bryan Fuller, who is also the showrunner and an executive producer. Victor Miller, who penned the original film in the franchise, will also executive produce along with Marc Toberoff, Rob Barsamian, and A24. A24 will also serve as the studio behind the series. “’Friday the 13th’ is one of the most iconic horror franchises in movie history...
The 2022 Hallmark Holiday Movie Starring Days Of Our Lives' Chandler Massey
Chandler Massey became a "Days of Our Lives" fan-favorite when he took over the role of Will Horton in 2010. Will is a legacy character born to Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) and Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo). During his childhood, Will struggled with his family drama, which included his mother's many schemes and his father's addiction issues (via Soap Central). It seemed Will was always in the middle of his parents' dramatics. However, when Massey took over the role, he brought new depth to the character.
Hallmark partners with Peacock and plans to debut 40 new Christmas movies
In a massive move for Christmas movies, the Hallmark Channel announced a plan to partner with NBCUniversal’s streaming platform Peacock, bringing a new lineup of holiday films to living rooms this season.
‘A Man In Full’: Jerrika Hinton Joins Cast Of Netflix Limited Series
EXCLUSIVE: Jerrika Hinton (Hunters) is set for a major recurring role in A Man in Full, Netflix’s six-episode limited series starring Jeff Daniels and Diane Lane, from David E. Kelley and Regina King based on Tom Wolfe’s 1998 novel. In A Man in Full, when Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker (Daniels) faces sudden bankruptcy, political and business interests collide as he defends his empire from those attempting to capitalize on his fall from grace. Hinton will play Henrietta White. Henrietta guides her husband, Roger (Aml Ameen), though a moment of soul-searching to protect what’s best for their family. Kelley serves as writer, executive producer and...
TVGuide.com
The Ultimate Guide to What to Watch on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Prime Video, and More in November 2022
Remember learning about cornucopias every November in school? This is what they were talking about. There's an abundance of good TV in this month's lineup, starting with the high-profile release of the new season of The Crown. Yellowstone fans are feasting especially well in November, with the premiere of Yellowstone Season 5 and the debut of the new Taylor Sheridan series Tulsa King, starring Sylvester Stallone. Plus, Emily Blunt gets in on the Western action with Prime Video's The English.
How Great American Family and Candace Cameron Bure are angling for Hallmark's holiday movie crown
Upstart Great American Family poaches Hallmark Channel stars, but aims to focus only on "traditional" families with slate of holiday movies.
Mads Mikkelsen and Bryan Fuller Reunite for New Film ‘Dust Bunny’
It’s not the reunion that “Hannibal” fans have been waiting for, but it might be the next best thing: Series creator Bryan Fuller and star Mads Mikkelsen are making a movie together. Titled “Dust Bunny,” the film is written and directed by Fuller, who makes his feature directorial debut. Mikkelsen will star in the horror movie, which focuses on an 8-year-old girl who enlists the help of a neighbor to kill a monster under her bed that she believes ate her family. The project was announced November 1 during the first day of the American Film Market, with global sales company...
Netflix Orders Six New Natural History Documentary Shows, Including Morgan Freeman-Narrated ‘Our Universe’ (TV News Roundup)
Netflix has announced six upcoming natural history documentary series, starting with “Our Universe,” narrated by Morgan Freeman, on November 22. The shows all focus on different aspects of the natural world, from an expansive look into the universe’s origins, to life on planet Earth and how its oceans operate and exist. Additional new series include a continuation of 2019’s “Our Planet” with “Our Planet II,” and natural historian David Attenborough is once again slated to narrate the new series. Netflix said that more than 100 million households have watched the original “Our Planet” since it was released in April 2019. The six...
Clayton News Daily
How Disney Guests Can Experience Holiday Magic This Year
There’s no place like ho, ho, home for the holidays…but Disney is a close second. The most wonderful time of the year allows the most magical and happiest places on earth to transform into merry destinations that guests of all ages can escape to for creating holly jolly memories that are sure to last a lifetime.
Comments / 0