David Tennant’s Best ‘Doctor Who’ Episodes: ‘The Christmas Invasion,’ ‘Doomsday’ & More (VIDEO)

Read full article on original website
Related
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Christina Applegate on the subtle signs that led to MS diagnosis: 'I wish I had paid attention'
Christina Applegate is opening up about the early physical symptoms in her body that led to her being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. During an interview with The New York Times published Tuesday, Applegate, 50, revealed that she first noticed changes in her body several years ago while shooting the first season of the Netflix dark comedy “Dead To Me.”
Clayton News Daily
'A Christmas Story' Cast: Where Are They Now
It's hard to believe it's been almost 40 years since the now-cult-classic holiday movie A Christmas Story first debuted. After all, the Christmas staple becomes more and more lauded with every passing year. What kind of world would it be if we didn't have the image of Flick's tongue sticking to the icy flagpole seared into our brains? Or if Old Man Parker never unearthed the iconic leg lamp from its box? Who would we be without Mother Parker's line, "You'll shoot your eye out!" when Ralphie confessed he wanted a Red Ryder BB Gun for Christmas? The holidays just wouldn't be the same.
Clayton News Daily
Sleigh Rides and Christmas Fairs Abound in Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' 'A Maple Valley Christmas'
If you're looking for a film complete with sleigh rides through snow-covered forests, Christmas lights and Christmas fairs then check out Hallmark Movies & Mysteries latest holiday offering, A Maple Valley Christmas. Here's everything we know about A Maple Valley Christmas and don't forget to check out the Parade.com exclusive...
Clayton News Daily
All the Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix in November
While plenty of exciting new titles are coming to Netflix in November, including season five of The Crown, other movies and shows are leaving the streaming service. Here’s everything leaving Netflix in November. On the TV side, some guilty-pleasure reality shows will be cycling off Netflix in November, including...
Clayton News Daily
'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' (appropriately) parodies the biopic with strange results
"Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" certainly earns its title, operating, appropriately, not as an actual movie biography but an outlandish parody of one, filled with comedy cameos and bizarre flights of fancy. Starring Daniel Radcliffe and produced and co-written by Yankovic himself, like its namesake's songs, it's at times little...
Comments / 0