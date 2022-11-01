ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio is largely losing population and growing older except in the greater Columbus area, study shows

The vast majority of the state of Ohio is growing older, losing population, and losing workers — a trend offset only by growth happening mostly in Columbus and surrounding areas, a new report shows. From 2000 to 2020, the state of Ohio saw its population grow by 3%, but if the city of Columbus and […] The post Ohio is largely losing population and growing older except in the greater Columbus area, study shows appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
barbertonherald.com

Chief Hopocan and the Ohio tribes

Ohio became a vital part of European global conquest during the 1700s. As the second half of the century passed, tensions between the colonies and England grew. During these tense times, the most exposed tribal villages in the Ohio country were those of the Delaware who called themselves the Lenni Lenape, meaning “common people.”
cleveland19.com

Ohio sees cut in jobs for 1st time since Oct. 2021

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the first time since October of 2021, Ohio saw employers cut jobs. According to Policy Matters Ohio, this could be “an early sign that Ohio’s recovery from COVID recession is beginning to falter.”. According to data provided through Policy Matters Ohio, Ohio employers...
WAND TV

Woman testifies that husband wanted 8 family members killed

WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio woman who helped plan the 2016 slayings of eight members of another family says the massacre was her husband’s idea. Angela Wagner made the claim while testifying Tuesday at the murder trial of her 31-year-old son, George Wagner IV. He could face the death penalty if convicted. Angela Wagner is expected to return to the stand Wednesday. Authorities say the slayings stemmed from a child custody dispute involving another of Wagner’s sons and one of the victims. Angela Wagner says her younger son had wanted to kill his child’s mother. But she says husband, George “Billy” Wagner III, objected because he believed her family would seek revenge.
WFMJ.com

Columbia Gas of Ohio announces near $20 monthly hike on customers

Columbia Gas of Ohio has announced a stipulation on Monday that it would charge all customers $56.15 a month regardless of how much gas they use that month. That's nearly $20 more than what customers are paying now. The hike will be staggered out over the next five years. This...
Ohio Capital Journal

Gen-Z voters worry about possible age restrictions if Ohio Issue 2 is passed

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Issue 2 on Ohio’s 2022 general election ballot is worrying some Gen-Z voters, due to […] The post Gen-Z voters worry about possible age restrictions if Ohio Issue 2 is passed appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
mahoningmatters.com

UPDATE | Programs available for Ohioans who need help paying heating bills

Rising energy costs are nothing short of frightening for many Ohioans as cooler fall temperatures will soon settle in. The cost to heat homes with electricity, natural gas, propane and heating oil is expected to reach its highest level in a decade, averaging about $1,200 for the season. But assistance is available for some of the most vulnerable.
WKBN

Daylight saving time: When will clocks fall back in Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Clocks are turning back an hour next week for the end of daylight saving time, possibly marking one of the last times clocks fall back in the U.S.   Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, closing the annual period when U.S. clocks “spring forward” an hour in March […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Mount Vernon News

Intel updates Knox, Mount Vernon on Licking County project

MOUNT VERNON – Knox County and Mount Vernon are considered prepared for the economic impact the new Intel plant is likely to create, according to Mayor Matt Starr. City officials met with the Area Development Foundation on Thursday to get an update for investors. Presentations also were made by the OneOhio Recovery Foundation and by Intel.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
wymt.com

Sheriff’s deputies arrest man wanted on charges in Ohio

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A call about a missing person in Laurel County ended with a Clay County man arrested on unrelated charges Friday. Deputies from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department responded around 10:00 a.m. Friday to a call about a potential missing person. Deputies say that 37-year-old Kevin...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

KY student killed in South Korea is niece of Ohio congressman

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrup is mourning the loss of his niece, a University of Kentucky student who died in a Halloween crowd surge in South Korea. “Monica and I, and our entire family, are grieving the loss of our niece Anne Marie Gieske. She was a gift from God to our family. We loved her so much,” Rep. Wenstrup said in a statement.
LEXINGTON, KY

