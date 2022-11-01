Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Coffee Shops and Bakeries in Toledo, OROregon Coast JourneyToledo, OR
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
20 Year-Old Pilot Still Missing After Disappearing Over Lake Michigan Nearly 30 Years AgoKyle SchepperleyOttawa Lake, MI
Michigan Museum of Horror opening this month in time for HalloweenKristen WaltersMonroe, MI
toledolegalnews.com
CVF-22-14240: CITY OF TOLEDO - DIVISION OF TAXATION vs DEBORAH SUE KEATON
11/2/2022Complaint filed against defendant(s) DEBORAH SUE KEATON to recover $6,299.55 due ON ACCOUNT with interest at 3.00%. MILITARY AFFIDAVIT FILED. 11/2/2022New case filing receipted. 11/2/2022Summons issued with a copy of the complaint by certified mail to defendant, DEBORAH SUE KEATON at 2224 N MICHIGAN TOLEDO, OH 43611 with Tracking Number:...
mlivingnews.com
Paula Hicks-Hudson Ohio Born, Family Oriented
When asked for her fondest childhood memory, Paula Hicks-Hudson says, “My best memory of growing up in Hamilton was the sense of community. It seems as if all the adults I encountered there encouraged, expected and provided opportunities for young people.” State Representative Paula Hick-Hudson grew up in Hamilton, Ohio.
toledolegalnews.com
Sheriff Sale results for November 2, 2022
CI202002052 SUN FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, Plaintiff(s) vs STEVENS/RONALD/L, Defendant(s). Parcel no. 88-05811. Located at 3986 W BANCROFT STREET OTTAWA HILLS,OH 43606. Appraised at $250,000.00. Larry R Rothenberg, atty. Published on 10/7, 10/14 & 10/21/22 3FRI. CANCELLED. CI202103090 NEWREZ LLC, Plaintiff(s) vs SMITH/TERRI/, Defendant(s). Parcel no. 09-54514. Located at 816 ELEANOR...
toledolegalnews.com
CVI-22-14258: CITY OF TOLEDO-DIVISION OF TAXATION vs JEFFS COLLISION
11/2/2022SMALL CLAIMS Complaint to recover $2,483.60 with interest at 3.00% filed against JEFFS COLLISION. 11/2/2022Case set for SMALL CLAIMS hearing on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 9:00 am in Courtroom #9, THIRD floor. 11/2/2022MILITARY AFFIDAVIT FILED. 11/2/2022New case filing receipted. 11/2/2022Summons issued with a copy of the complaint by certified...
toledolegalnews.com
CVI-22-14267: CITY OF TOLEDO-DIVISION OF TAXATION vs CHARLES N SHAVERS
11/2/2022SMALL CLAIMS Complaint to recover $2,471.63 with interest at 3.00% filed against CHARLES N SHAVERS. 11/2/2022Case set for SMALL CLAIMS hearing on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 9:00 am in Courtroom #9, THIRD floor. 11/2/2022MILITARY AFFIDAVIT FILED. 11/2/2022New case filing receipted. 11/2/2022Summons issued with a copy of the complaint by...
continentalenews.com
From the Putnam County Health Department….
Did you know? The Putnam County Health Department can provide certified birth certificate copies for all Ohio counties and certified death certificate copies for every person who died within Putnam County beginning in 1909. Did you know? Whether it is a community fair or festival, your neighborhood yard sale or...
Toledo city auditor suspended Tuesday; mayor, councilmembers respond
TOLEDO, Ohio — A day after the Toledo city auditor was suspended from his job, questions remain about just why city leaders took Jake Jaksetic off the job and whether his complaints of retaliation for blowing the whistle on problems with city finances are valid. According to the city,...
huroninsider.com
Two Erie County buildings to be demolished as part of State program
SANDUSKY and VERMILION – Two vacant buildings in Erie County will be among hundreds across Ohio that will be demolished as part of Governor Mike DeWine’s Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. On Friday, Governor DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced that 825 blighted and vacant...
13abc.com
Northwest Ohio welcomes Sylvania Crumbl Cookies
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Cookie enthusiasts can add a new bakery to their list as a local Crumbl Cookies opens its door for business on Friday. The locally owned and operated Sylvania Crumbl Cookies is located at 6710 W. Central Ave., Suite 14 will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
13abc.com
Mayor Kapszukiewicz announces start of Leaf Collection Program
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announced the Leaf Collection Program will start on Monday, Nov. 7. The City of Toledo says a variety of methods will be used to inform residents when leaf collection will occur in each neighborhood. The City, in partnership with local media, will announce each Friday where City crews will be working and where they will be the following week.
'Love Local' businesses in Seneca County through end of year
TIFFIN, Ohio — Small business owners in Seneca County want to make sure holiday shoppers show some love to local businesses in the area. For the second year, the Seneca Regional Chamber of Commerce is asking patrons to "Love Local" when shopping this holiday season. "For us, it's an...
sent-trib.com
Monthly food distribution is Friday in BG
The monthly food distribution and senior food box program is Friday from 10-11:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1526 E. Wooster St. Free fresh produce and food will be available in limited quantities. This is for anyone in Wood County who meets the income guidelines or who has recently lost their job. SeaGate Food Bank also is present at the same time to handout Senior Boxes to those who meet their eligibility requirements.
Man indicted on domestic violence charge
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — In late October, Jenna Lee spoke with WTOL 11 about her experience as a victim of an alleged domestic violence incident. It wasn't the first time she had been abused, she said, but it was the worst. Her accused abuser, Montrice Hughes, was indicted Wednesday...
sent-trib.com
Warrants issued for county residents
Warrants have been issued for two Wood County residents who were indicted for felonies. A Wood County grand jury on Oct. 19 indicted Devean Charle Royal Brown, 29, Bowling Green, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. On Dec. 20, 2019, he allegedly knowingly caused...
Toledo mayor reacts to council suspending auditor, attempted removal of council president
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo's city auditor was suspended for 30 days at a special city council meeting Tuesday "to review job performance and investigate conduct to other city employees," Council President Matt Cherry said. John Jaksetic was suspended after a 10-1 vote. At-large Council Member Katie Moline was the...
thevillagereporter.com
Ribbon Cutting Held For “The Table” In Wauseon
RIBBON CUTTING… Employees from “The Table”, friends, family, local business owners, city officials and Chamber of Commerce members stand to celebrate the ribbon cutting held at the restaurant. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at “The Table” in Wauseon on Thursday, October...
sent-trib.com
Wood County Health department conducts inspections
The Wood County Health Department was in Bowling Green, Perrysburg, Pemberville and North Baltimore conducting inspections earlier this month. The following inspections were done Oct. 4. McDonald’s, 3430 Libbey Road, Perrysburg, had four non-critical offenses, which were equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (repeat); non-food contact surface(s)...
Overdose alert: Where drug use has spiked in NE Ohio
The department is warning of suspected fentanyl which may be in counterfeit pills, cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin.
WTOL-TV
City of Toledo auditor suspended for 30 days, councilmember raises motion to recall council president
WTOL-TV
