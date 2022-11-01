ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
toledolegalnews.com

CVF-22-14240: CITY OF TOLEDO - DIVISION OF TAXATION vs DEBORAH SUE KEATON

11/2/2022Complaint filed against defendant(s) DEBORAH SUE KEATON to recover $6,299.55 due ON ACCOUNT with interest at 3.00%. MILITARY AFFIDAVIT FILED. 11/2/2022New case filing receipted. 11/2/2022Summons issued with a copy of the complaint by certified mail to defendant, DEBORAH SUE KEATON at 2224 N MICHIGAN TOLEDO, OH 43611 with Tracking Number:...
TOLEDO, OH
mlivingnews.com

Paula Hicks-Hudson Ohio Born, Family Oriented

When asked for her fondest childhood memory, Paula Hicks-Hudson says, “My best memory of growing up in Hamilton was the sense of community. It seems as if all the adults I encountered there encouraged, expected and provided opportunities for young people.” State Representative Paula Hick-Hudson grew up in Hamilton, Ohio.
TOLEDO, OH
toledolegalnews.com

Sheriff Sale results for November 2, 2022

CI202002052 SUN FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, Plaintiff(s) vs STEVENS/RONALD/L, Defendant(s). Parcel no. 88-05811. Located at 3986 W BANCROFT STREET OTTAWA HILLS,OH 43606. Appraised at $250,000.00. Larry R Rothenberg, atty. Published on 10/7, 10/14 & 10/21/22 3FRI. CANCELLED. CI202103090 NEWREZ LLC, Plaintiff(s) vs SMITH/TERRI/, Defendant(s). Parcel no. 09-54514. Located at 816 ELEANOR...
TOLEDO, OH
toledolegalnews.com

CVI-22-14258: CITY OF TOLEDO-DIVISION OF TAXATION vs JEFFS COLLISION

11/2/2022SMALL CLAIMS Complaint to recover $2,483.60 with interest at 3.00% filed against JEFFS COLLISION. 11/2/2022Case set for SMALL CLAIMS hearing on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 9:00 am in Courtroom #9, THIRD floor. 11/2/2022MILITARY AFFIDAVIT FILED. 11/2/2022New case filing receipted. 11/2/2022Summons issued with a copy of the complaint by certified...
TOLEDO, OH
toledolegalnews.com

CVI-22-14267: CITY OF TOLEDO-DIVISION OF TAXATION vs CHARLES N SHAVERS

11/2/2022SMALL CLAIMS Complaint to recover $2,471.63 with interest at 3.00% filed against CHARLES N SHAVERS. 11/2/2022Case set for SMALL CLAIMS hearing on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 9:00 am in Courtroom #9, THIRD floor. 11/2/2022MILITARY AFFIDAVIT FILED. 11/2/2022New case filing receipted. 11/2/2022Summons issued with a copy of the complaint by...
TOLEDO, OH
continentalenews.com

From the Putnam County Health Department….

Did you know? The Putnam County Health Department can provide certified birth certificate copies for all Ohio counties and certified death certificate copies for every person who died within Putnam County beginning in 1909. Did you know? Whether it is a community fair or festival, your neighborhood yard sale or...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
huroninsider.com

Two Erie County buildings to be demolished as part of State program

SANDUSKY and VERMILION – Two vacant buildings in Erie County will be among hundreds across Ohio that will be demolished as part of Governor Mike DeWine’s Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. On Friday, Governor DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced that 825 blighted and vacant...
ERIE COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Northwest Ohio welcomes Sylvania Crumbl Cookies

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Cookie enthusiasts can add a new bakery to their list as a local Crumbl Cookies opens its door for business on Friday. The locally owned and operated Sylvania Crumbl Cookies is located at 6710 W. Central Ave., Suite 14 will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Mayor Kapszukiewicz announces start of Leaf Collection Program

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announced the Leaf Collection Program will start on Monday, Nov. 7. The City of Toledo says a variety of methods will be used to inform residents when leaf collection will occur in each neighborhood. The City, in partnership with local media, will announce each Friday where City crews will be working and where they will be the following week.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Monthly food distribution is Friday in BG

The monthly food distribution and senior food box program is Friday from 10-11:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1526 E. Wooster St. Free fresh produce and food will be available in limited quantities. This is for anyone in Wood County who meets the income guidelines or who has recently lost their job. SeaGate Food Bank also is present at the same time to handout Senior Boxes to those who meet their eligibility requirements.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Man indicted on domestic violence charge

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — In late October, Jenna Lee spoke with WTOL 11 about her experience as a victim of an alleged domestic violence incident. It wasn't the first time she had been abused, she said, but it was the worst. Her accused abuser, Montrice Hughes, was indicted Wednesday...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Warrants issued for county residents

Warrants have been issued for two Wood County residents who were indicted for felonies. A Wood County grand jury on Oct. 19 indicted Devean Charle Royal Brown, 29, Bowling Green, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. On Dec. 20, 2019, he allegedly knowingly caused...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Ribbon Cutting Held For “The Table” In Wauseon

RIBBON CUTTING… Employees from “The Table”, friends, family, local business owners, city officials and Chamber of Commerce members stand to celebrate the ribbon cutting held at the restaurant. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at “The Table” in Wauseon on Thursday, October...
WAUSEON, OH
sent-trib.com

Wood County Health department conducts inspections

The Wood County Health Department was in Bowling Green, Perrysburg, Pemberville and North Baltimore conducting inspections earlier this month. The following inspections were done Oct. 4. McDonald’s, 3430 Libbey Road, Perrysburg, had four non-critical offenses, which were equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted (repeat); non-food contact surface(s)...
WOOD COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy