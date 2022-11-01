Read full article on original website
Related
Vince Carter’s 4-word reaction to Nets star Kevin Durant passing him on NBA all-time scoring list
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has officially surpassed Vince Carter on the all-time scoring list, and the former NBA Dunk king couldn’t be happier for him. When Durant cracked the Top 20 of the NBA’s all-time scoring against the Memphis Grizzlies, everyone knew it was only a matter of time before he surpasses Carter. Exactly one week later, he did just that as he climbed to no. 19 on the said record.
Yardbarker
Chris Bosh Got 120 Monthly Payments Of $868,786 After He Reached An Agreement With The Miami Heat About His $52.1 Million Payout
Chris Bosh was the third big piece of the Heatles era for the Miami Heat alongside LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. Together, they led the Heat to four consecutive NBA Finals and won two championships. There are mixed feelings among NBA fans when it comes to that superteam, but Bosh, for the most part, remains well-liked, someone that fans respect and admire.
This 76ers-Warriors Trade Features Joel Embiid
It’s time to get crazy. To be specific, it’s time to overreact to early season results in the NBA. We’re officially in that sweet spot – the sample size is large enough that we can pretend it matters. Some teams are exceeding expectations. Others are falling...
Report: Brooklyn Nets ‘plan to hire’ Ime Udoka after firing Steve Nash
The deal reportedly could be finalized in 24-48 hours. The Brooklyn Nets are expected to hire suspended Celtics head coach Ime Udoka as their next head coach, according to a report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania. The deal could be finalized in 24-48 hours, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski....
‘America, I’m sorry’: Shaq leaves Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith disgusted over latest stunt
Shaquille O’Neal has never been afraid to put his foot down on his NBA takes. But Shaq decided to do the opposite earlier this week, putting his feet up in his latest appearance on Inside the NBA. In introducing the first set of Shaqtin a Fool entries for the...
Atlanta Hawks October Report Card
Grading the Atlanta Hawks performance throughout the first month of the 2022-23 NBA season.
This Jazz-Nets Trade Features Kevin Durant
It’s nice when something exceeds your expectations. Sometimes, NBA teams exceed our expectations as well. Suppose someone drags you to a movie. It doesn’t look like your thing – you’re willing to go, but you don’t expect to like it. Next thing you know, you’re holding back tears in a dark theatre. The movie exceeded your expectations.
This Heat-Warriors Trade Features Bam Adebayo
Talent is important, but it’s not enough. In any situation, the fit has to be there as well. NBA players need to be good fits with teams too. Suppose you’re applying for a new job. You may be qualified for the position. Still, if the job is at a perfume factory, and you’ve got a major allergy to perfume, you won’t be a good fit for the job.
This Mavericks-Thunder Trade Features Luguentz Dort
Everyone needs goals. If you don’t have them, we hate to inform you that you might be depressed. Meanwhile, every NBA team needs goals as well. Everyone can’t have the same goals, either. Sure, everyone would like to be a billionaire. On the other hand, if everyone was a billionaire, trillionaires would have most of the wealth.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Portland Trail Blazers: live updates
The Memphis Grizzlies have one more stop to make before they head back home after a four-game trip. The Grizzlies (4-3)will play the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Blazers coach Chauncey Billups has made some defensive changes that have helped the Blazers (5-1) become one of the league's biggest early season surprises. A season ago, the Grizzlies were sixth in defensive rating and Portland ranked 29th. Now they've essentially swapped spots, with Memphis currently 28th and Portland ninth.
Nets, head coach Steve Nash part ways after 2-5 start
The Brooklyn Nets' messy start to the season continued on Tuesday. Head coach Steve Nash and the franchise agreed to part ways, the team announced. Nash also released a statement on Twitter. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the decision was mutual and assistant Jacque Vaughn will be the acting head...
This Lakers-Pacers Trade Is Headlined By Myles Turner
Sometimes, the writing it just on the wall. Anyone in its vicinity can read it. Some NBA teams need to break up too. In. Have you ever known a failing couple? Everyone knows they’re failing. They bicker in front of you, and who knows what happens behind closed doors?
This Heat-Lakers Trade Features Kyle Lowry
Age catches up to all of us. On the other hand, it comes for some of us a little more aggressively than others. NBA players age differently, too. Some people age gracefully. People routinely mistake them for being younger than they are. They’ll still age – we all will.
Source: MRI shows Kings’ De’Aaron Fox has right knee bone bruise but no structural damage
Here’s the latest on the knee injury Sacramento Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox suffered in Monday’s win over the Charlotte Hornets.
Kevin Durant Gets Brutally Honest About Steve Nash Firing
The Brooklyn Nets didn’t wait very long to make a big move this NBA offseason as head coach Steve Nash and the organization mutually agreed to part ways on Tuesday. The decision came the day after the Nets had won their second game of the season, defeating the Indiana Pacers on Halloween Monday night.
This Clippers-Nets Trade Features Kyrie Irving
Value doesn’t exist in a vacuum, not even in the NBA. It’s subject to a wide range of factors in any situation. We’re talking about basic economics. An item may have very little value – until there’s a shortage of it. Suddenly, its value skyrockets.
3 Panic Trades The Brooklyn Nets Must Consider
Normally, it’s best for an NBA team not to panic. That holds true no matter how high the stakes get. As a general rule, cool heads prevail. It’s best to maintain a calm disposition when possible. At the same time, when things get dire enough…it’s time to panic....
Report: Ime Udoka likely to succeed Steve Nash as Nets coach
As it turns out, the Brooklyn Nets are moving fast from Steve Nash. The Nets are reportedly zeroing in on Boston Celtics’ suspended coach Ime Udoka as the likely successor of Nash. The Celtics have suspended Udoka for one year following an investigation into his misconduct with a female...
This Raptors-Timberwolves Trade Features Rudy Gobert
Everyone makes mistakes at times. The trick is to be willing to admit it – and correct it. NBA teams should avoid doing the same. Sometimes, that’s easier said than done. It’s still vital. If you make a mistake and refuse to admit it, you’re likely to compound that mistake. Now, it’s a bigger mistake!
Russell Westbrook Saving NBA Career With Lakers Bench Role
At some point in every professional athlete’s career, they come to a crossroads. It is later on in their career and they have to choose whether they want to adapt and change the way they play or risk falling out of the league as younger players look to take their spots. In the NBA, this is something we have seen some high-profile players suffer from.
Comments / 0