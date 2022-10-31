Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell are getting ready for their musical Christmas movie, and we are singing with glee!. Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell are both known for hilarity in their own rights. Reynolds has been known for his sarcasm and whimsy, never shying away from committing to the bit. Saturday Night Live star Will Ferrell is also one for fully throwing himself into the joke, leaving him one of the most famous alums of the late night sketch show. Now, these two hilarious minds are teaming up together to create a music-filled, historically set Christmas movie, and it is going to be hilarious.

