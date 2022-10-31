Read full article on original website
Rihanna ‘Lift Me Up’: Singer Gives Fans a Glimpse of Latest Music Video’s Behind the Scenes [Watch]
Rihanna broke the internet after releasing a new song last week after years of hiatus. Although the pop star's new track sounds different from the ones that she had put out in the past, fans still appreciate the effort she exerted for "Wakanda Forever's" official soundtrack. More recently, the "What's...
Video of Takeoff Bleeding Out After Getting Shot Goes Viral; Leaves Fans Enraged
A video of rapper Takeoff after he was shot and killed has since gone viral. On Tuesday, reports about Takeoff's tragic death shocked the public as the rapper became the latest victim of gun violence. The Houston police responded to a call regarding a shooting in downtown Houston, and it eventually confirmed that one person was found dead while the two other victims were rushed to a hospital.
Offset Too Quiet After Takeoff Shot Dead? Ex-Migos Member's Silence As Tributes Pour In Raises Eyebrows
Representatives confirmed to the Associated Press that Takeoff, one-third of the group Migos, was slain in a shooting at a private party early Tuesday morning in Houston. While tributes have started to pour in, Offset - Takeoff's cousin and once a member of Migos remains silent. Some fans are starting to raise their eyebrows as to why.
Takeoff's Last Wish Before His Horrifying Death Revealed: 'Give Me My Flowers'
Takeoff eerily had his last wish days before he was shot and killed in Houston. Last month, Takeoff and Quavo sat down for an interview with Revolt's "Drink Champs" podcast. The duo talked about their album, "Only Built for Infinity Links," and shared what they felt after receiving overwhelming success in Migos.
Takeoff Dead: Cardi B Makes Big Move for Late Rapper Amid Husband Offset’s Feud With Migos
Many artists from the hip-hop industry have paid their individual tributes to Takeoff after the news of his death started making headlines over the past few days. Cardi B, the wife of Offset who was infamously tangled in a beef with his former rap group Migos, recently made a big move for the late rapper.
Takeoff Dead, Offset Removed: What's Next For Migos; Where is Quavo?
Police announced that rapper TakeOff died Tuesday after being shot outside a bowling alley in downtown Houston. He was 28. TakeOff, also known as Kirsnick Khari Ball, was a member of Migos alongside Quavo and Offset. TakeOff and Quavo, along with roughly 40 others, had just left a private party when gunfire erupted outside the 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley. According to the police, the party finished around 1:00 a.m., but the gang gathered outside the bowling alley more than an hour later.
Another BTS Collaboration: Pharrell Williams and RM of BTS Collaborating on a New Song!
RM of BTS and Pharrell Willaims have announced an upcoming collaboration to the world. Since the world famous, fan-loved, K-pop group BTS announced that they would be disbanding, their followers around the world mourned. However, they were not down for long. Each of the members have been peeling out in different experimental directions, teaming up with various stars to create iconic collaborations. Jungkook and Charlie Puth collaborated to create the now People's Choice Awards nominated Left & Right. Jin and Coldplay collaborated to create the newly released The Astronaut. Now, it sounds like a collaboration between RM and Pharrell Williams is in the works.
Offset Pays Tribute To TakeOff, Clears Suspicions Against Him?
On Nov. 1, Migos member Takeoff was fatally shot at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas; the rapper was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene-and not long after, fans started to suspect that former Migos member Offset was behind the shooting. As tributes and heartfelt condolences started pouring in for...
Nelly Now 2022: Age, Net Worth + Why Ashanti Got into Trouble Dating Him
Nelly celebrated his birthday with some old fashioned, Motown fun this year. In honor of the Grammy Award winning rapper's 48th spin around the sun, he killed two birds with one stone Monday by celebrating his birthday on Halloween. His birthday falls on the 2nd but he decided to celebrate it earlier, according to HipHopDX.
Harry Styles 'Hopelessly Devoted To You' Cover Sent Fans Crying Over Touching Tribute
There's nowhere to hide, Harry Styles just became the ultimate Danny Zuko last night at the annual "Harryween" concert in Inglewood, California!. Styles, who is currently embarking on his arena-filling "Love On Tour" 2022 concerts, sent everyone at the Kia Forum last night crying, and screaming their hearts off on his oustanding cover of a 1978 hit classic.
Will Quavo Drop Takeoff's New Album? 50 Cent Says He Should
50 Cent shared his two cents on how to honor artists after their death-drop their unreleased music. The 47-year-old rapper posted on Instagram on Nov. 2, just a day after the death of Migos member Takeoff, suggesting that Quavo has to take careful, measured steps in curating pop smoke's album.
Harry Styles Thinks GF Olivia Wilde A Magnet of Negative Energy? The Truth!
There are reportedly many problems in Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's relationship right now. According to reports, the "Watermelon Sugar" singer dislikes his partner because she is too passionate. An insider claimed to Heat UK Harry has been claiming that Olivia is challenging company, and it's alleged that Harry is...
Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell Show Off Their Hilarious Musical Chops in This Clip from their Upcoming Film 'Spirited'
Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell are getting ready for their musical Christmas movie, and we are singing with glee!. Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell are both known for hilarity in their own rights. Reynolds has been known for his sarcasm and whimsy, never shying away from committing to the bit. Saturday Night Live star Will Ferrell is also one for fully throwing himself into the joke, leaving him one of the most famous alums of the late night sketch show. Now, these two hilarious minds are teaming up together to create a music-filled, historically set Christmas movie, and it is going to be hilarious.
M3F Festival Gears Up For 2023 Return With Maggie Rogers, Jamie XX, Polo & Pan, More [Details]
America's biggest non-profile music festival, M3F is rising its banners once again on March 3 and 4 2023; the highly anticipated event will be held at Margaret T. Hance Park in downtown Phoenix. Fans will see a number of performers like Maggie Rogers, Jamie XX, Ashe, Polo & Pan, Quinn...
Migos Feud: Did Takeoff, Quavo, and Offset Reconcile Before Fatal Tragedy?
Following the death of Migos member Takeoff, fans have pondered whether the rapper was, as previously rumored, still on bad terms with fellow group member Offset. There were inklings of the Migos in a huge feud, leading to Offset being removed from the band, but were there some reconciliation fore Takeoff's sudden passing?
Takin' It Back AND Payin' It Forward: Guess Who is Co-Writing Songs With Jojo Siwa!
Meghan Trainor and JoJo Siwa have been working together on music, and we are decidedly obsessed. When it comes to genuinely good people in the entertainment industry, Meghan Trainor and Jojo Siwa are absolutely at the top of the list. The talented two are not merely unproblematic. They actively use the power and influence that they have to do good to other people. The former Dance Moms star runs a charity dedicated to helping children who are suffering from cancer. The charity is called The Jojo Siwa Childhood Cancer Foundation. This is a beautiful and powerful use of Siwa's celebrity and power.
Justin, Hailey Bieber Become New 'Parents' With This Family Addition [LOOK]
Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey have been one of Hollywood's biggest IT couples to date. Hailey is one of the most sought-after models in the industry, while Justin remains one of the biggest pop stars in the world despite canceling his recent "Purpose" world tour. The couple, who had...
Dusting Off the Music and the Magic: The Official Trailer for 'Disenchanted' is Finally Here!
The official trailer for the upcoming film Disenchanted is finally here, and it is the most musical kind of magical there could be!. Back in 2007, the music-filled film Enchanted stole our heart with its beautiful modern fairy tale. The music, the animation, and the warm comedy made it an absolutely unforgettable film. Now, the magic promises to return with the long anticipated sequel to the film Disenchanted.
Kanye West's GoFundMe Pages Get Taken Down: What Happened
Kanye West is finally paying the price for his antisemitic comments and has been dropped from the Forbes billionaires list; however, his loyal fans insist that they can get him back on the list. According to several reports, a GoFundMe page named "Make Kanye West a Billionaire Again" was launched...
Harry Styles Opens Up About 'Wonderful Experience" Working On 'My Policeman'
Harry Styles is on a roll. After starring in Olivia Wilde's "Don't Worry Darling," he is now starring in a new movie, "My Policeman," which is slated to premiere on Nov. 4. According to reports, the "Watermelon Sugar" singer will appear in the period movie which follows a married policeman who has a secret relationship with a museum curator, Patrick.
