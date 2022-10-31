Read full article on original website
Tonay
3d ago
this is what happens when you don't conduct a humble lifestyle. he needed the white man to stay ahead and something in his head said I am rich and can do whatever I want and nobody can stop me. being a bully and racist is what he chose. he did it to himself. I still don't feel bad for him
28
The Truth
3d ago
He will not go broke, he can make millions producing music. He got his initial break as a producer for other artist.. He can work behind the scenes.
5
Pat✌️
3d ago
It hurts to be the one that's being attacked, huh Ye? Karma
10
msn.com
Candace Owens posts letter from JPMorgan Chase Bank, saying that Kanye West is no longer allowed to have an account with them
Kanye West reportedly kicked out of JPMorgan Chase Bank. Kanye West has definitely been in hot water, over the past week and a half. He wore a “white lives matter” shirt during his Yeezy fashion show in Paris, and even had Candace Owens and Lauryn Hill’s daughter wear them. Then, Kanye went on Fox News, to be interviewed by Tucker Carlson. There, Ye claimed that he was threatened for wearing the white lives matter shirt, as well as the Donald Trump MAGA hat.
Kanye West Storms Out of Son’s Soccer Game After Alleged Argument With Another Parent – Watch
Kanye West recently got into what appeared to be a heated argument with a parent at one of his son's soccer games and ended up storming off. On Monday (Oct. 31), TMZ shared footage of Ye in attendance at his son Saint's soccer game. The embattled rapper's ex-wife Kim Kardashian is also in attendance. In the nearly minute-long clip, Ye is seen having an animated conversation with a woman on the sideline as Kim looks on. The argument only lasts a few seconds before Ye walks off in his now-signature calf-high boots. According to the celebrity news site, after storming off, Kanye returned several minutes later to watch the rest of the game.
hotnewhiphop.com
Adidas Will Continue To Sell Yeezys, But There’s A Twist
Adidas says they own every single Yeezy design. Yesterday morning, Adidas dropped some bombshell news as they decided to officially end their partnership with Kanye West. This is a move that many were expecting, although there was this sense that Adidas would not pull the trigger. In the end, however, they have removed Yeezy from their umbrella, and they are making sure all Yeezys are pulled from stores.
Ice Cube Warns People to Keep His Name Out of Kanye West’s Anti-Semitism Controversy
Ice Cube wants people to keep his name out of the Kanye West anti-Semitism controversy. On Tuesday (Oct. 18), the west coast rap legend and Big3 founder shared a tweet distancing himself from the drama Kanye West has caused with his recent anti-Semitic comments. "I hate that my name was...
NME
Fox News hosts make on air U-turn after learning what Kanye West actually tweeted
The hosts of Fox News’ Fox & Friends Weekend were forced to make an on-air u-turn after learning about the hateful things Kanye West actually tweeted over the weekend. Initially, Will Cain, Pete Hegseth and Rachel Campos-Duffy supported West after it was revealed he was banned from Instagram for posts deemed “anti-semetic”.
Kanye West's Inner Circle Fears Embattled Rapper Could Run Out Of Money Within Months After Adidas Cuts Off His Main Income Source
Kanye West’s inner circle fears the embattled musician could run out of money within months unless he decreases his spending drastically and stops living such a lavish life, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources close to the situation revealed that West’s sources of income have been cut down after he terminated...
Complex
Kanye Responds to JPMorgan Chase Reportedly Closing His Accounts, Says He’s ‘Happy’ After Making Antisemitic Posts
JPMorgan Chase has closed Kanye West’s accounts following his recent string of antisemitic comments, Candace Owens alleges. “Earlier today I learned that Kanye West was officially kicked out of JP Morgan Chase bank,” Owens tweeted alongside an alleged letter from the bank. “I was told there was no official reason given, but they sent this letter as well to confirm that he has until late November to find another place for the Yeezy empire to bank.
Kanye West says people convince Kim Kardashian to show off her body in public even though she's a 'Christian' raising 'four Black children'
Kanye West spoke about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian during an interview on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." He was on the show to comment on the backlash he faced for wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt. He said that the people around his ex-wife are influencing her to "put her ass out"...
'TrumpIsDead' is trending on Twitter after a verified user apparently decided to test moderation of the platform under Elon Musk's reign
A comedian intentionally started the claim, in what could be a test for Elon Musk. The claim was trending on Twitter. Trump's office didn't respond to a request for comment. Musk's handling of moderation on the platform has quickly become an issue under his leadership. A comedian and actor is...
Kim Kardashian Hires Extra Security to Protect Her Children After Kanye West Revealed Their School Name During an Online Rant
Kim Kardashian‘s inner mama bear is coming out due to Kanye West‘s (seemingly never-ending) rant on social media. Taking swift action after her ex-husband revealed the name of their children’s private school numerous times during his ongoing online spiral, Kim has reportedly hired additional security to guard the entire school, according to TMZ.
Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Both Attend Saint’s Basketball Game After He Was Dropped By Adidas: Photos
Kim Kardashian, 42, and Kanye West, 45, were photographed at their son Saint’s basketball game on Oct. 28, just days after Adidas cut ties with the latter. They arrived separately and were seen watching their second-oldest child in different sections of the gymnasium, which was in Calabasas, CA, as other parents joined around them.
thebrag.com
D. L. Hughley says if Kanye were a woman, he would be in a conservatorship
Actor and Comedian D. L. Hughley has suggested that if Kanye was a woman, he would already have been in a conservatorship. The last month or so for Kanye West has been a rollercoaster. Following a steady stream of anti-semetic comments, followed by bizarre and obscure justifications, companies and public figures have been quickly distancing themselves from the rapper.
Kanye West's Yeezys TORCHED: $15K Worth Of Shoes Set On Fire After Rapper's Anti-Semitic Remarks
A Florida-based man is torching several pairs of Yeezy sneakers designed by Kanye West as a way to protest against the rapper's anti-Semitic remarks, RadarOnline.com has learned. Danny Shiff was left fuming over West's comments regarding the Jewish community, documenting himself sacrificing his sneaker collection in a now-viral video as...
Trevor Noah Was Asked Why He's Beefing With Kanye West, And His Response Is Not What I Was Expecting
"I’ve never beefed with Kanye West. I was concerned about Kanye West.”
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent Agrees To Building Houston School With Kanye West — But Only After He ‘Cools Off’
50 Cent has once again responded in his back and forth with Kanye West, saying he wouldn’t be opposed to working with his embattled former rival. The two spent Thursday afternoon (October 27) engaged in a playful back and forth, sparked by Ye’s first post since returning to Instagram.
Willie D thinks he knows the reason behind death of Kanye West’s mother
Ye West has grabbed the attention of many people in the past few weeks, and some have a lot to say about his antics. Willie D, is one of the people who recently commented but his words weren’t as directed toward West as they were toward his deceased mother.
Charlamagne Tha God Says Kanye West Moves Like Someone Who ‘Won’t Be Here Much Longer’
Charlamagne Tha God thinks Kanye West's recent actions are conducive of a person who doesn't think they will "be here much longer." The radio host-entrepreneur shared his sentiment on the new episode of his Brilliant Idiots podcast, which aired on Thursday (Oct. 27), while speaking on the current downfall of the popular rapper-designer.
The Hollywood Gossip
Kanye West: I Wanna Bang Kylie Jenner's Best Friend, Stassie Karanikolaou!
Kanye West has been off the rails in a big way lately. Now obviously, Kanye is always off the rails, but in recent weeks, he’s really been riding the crazy train. First, Kanye wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt to a Paris Fashion Week event, seemingly for no other reason than to provoke and irritate — which is pretty much his M.O. these days.
Adidas Can Still Make Yeezy Shoes After Terminating Partnership — Here's the Catch
Ye’s (Kanye West) voice has been scrapped from nearly all social media sites. Most, if not all, of the partnerships he has formed with major companies, like Adidas and Balenciaga, have also ended. On Oct. 25, 2022, Adidas announced that it would stop production of all Yeezy-branded products, though...
Lizzo Brings Down The House With Epic Clapback For Kanye West
Lizzo used her Toronto stop during The Special Tour on Friday to apparently address West's "unhealthy" weight comment.
