Essence
A Look Back At Takeoff's Career In Photos
The Migos rapper was a member of one of the most influential rap groups of his time before his death on November 1, 2022. On June 18, 1994, Kirshnik Khari Ball, was born in Lawrenceville, Georgia, where he was raised by his mother alongside his uncle, Quavious Keyate Marshall, and cousin, Kiari Kendrell Cephus. In 2008, the family trio would begin rapping, performing under the stage name Polo Club, before eventually settling on Migos — a reference to the term used for trap houses where drugs were made and sold in Gwinnett Country where they grew up.
Cardi B Pays Tribute to Takeoff With 'Family' Video
The "WAP" rapper shared a video on Twitter that featured her husband, Offset, and the late Takeoff.
musictimes.com
Offset Too Quiet After Takeoff Shot Dead? Ex-Migos Member's Silence As Tributes Pour In Raises Eyebrows
Representatives confirmed to the Associated Press that Takeoff, one-third of the group Migos, was slain in a shooting at a private party early Tuesday morning in Houston. While tributes have started to pour in, Offset - Takeoff's cousin and once a member of Migos remains silent. Some fans are starting to raise their eyebrows as to why.
musictimes.com
Bruce Springsteen 'Knew' Clarence Clemons Was Going To Die, Singer Played One Last Song For Pal
It has been over a decade since Clarence Clemons passed away at age 69 because of complications after a stroke, but Bruce Springsteen still remembers, as he had played Clemons one last song. Springsteen shared, in an interview with Howard Stern during a live interview on SiriusXM, some of his...
HipHopDX.com
Tee Grizzley's New Chain Comes With Warning To Would-Be Robbers
Tee Grizzley’s new chain comes equipped with more than just expensive diamonds; it carries a warning to anyone who may be thinking about snatching it. The Detroit rapper flaunted his latest jewelry purchase on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday (November 2), giving his followers a close-up of the diamond-encrusted pendant depicting his trademark grizzly bear holding a fish in its mouth.
musictimes.com
Takeoff's Last Wish Before His Horrifying Death Revealed: 'Give Me My Flowers'
Takeoff eerily had his last wish days before he was shot and killed in Houston. Last month, Takeoff and Quavo sat down for an interview with Revolt's "Drink Champs" podcast. The duo talked about their album, "Only Built for Infinity Links," and shared what they felt after receiving overwhelming success in Migos.
TMZ.com
Blueface's GF, Chrisean Rock, Takes Back DV Claims, Blames Herself
12:54 PM PT -- Chrisean Rock is reversing course, taking back her claims of an attack at the hands of Blueface and now saying she was "on a bad trip" ... and that he actually rescued her. Chrisean says she blacked out and was trying to jump out of their...
Essence
Teyana Taylor Opens Up About Facial Injectables: 'It Was Super Quick And Wasn't Even Really That Painful'
The multi-hyphenate has secured a brand partnership with injectable brand Xeomin. Teyana Taylor has done it all. Actually, she’s doing it all. From the early days of appearing on MTV’s My Sweet Sixteen and choreographing Beyonce’s “Ring The Alarm” video to singing and establishing herself as a style icon, she’s become an inescapable force in entertainment. At 31, the wife and mother of two is looking to enter a new stage in her life; one that focuses on family, her growth as an actress and filmmaker and her expansion as an entrepreneur.
hotnewhiphop.com
Beyoncé & LeBron James Pay Tribute To Takeoff On Social Media
The outpouring of love continues for the late rapper. The death of Migos member Takeoff is still fresh and painful for his family, friends and fans. The 28-year old rapper was gunned down in Houston on Tuesday morning while attending a private dice game with his uncle and bandmate Quavo. Following the tragic incident, the late star received an outpouring of love from several of his music industry peers.
musictimes.com
Migos' Takeoff Shot Dead BAFFLES Rap Scene Over THIS Reason
Hip-hop singers and fans have paid tribute to Takeoff, a member of the top-charting group Migos, who was murdered and killed at the age of 28. He joins the legion of rappers shot dead or killed in 2022. While the music industry has condemned each and every killing this year and in the past, Takeoff's horrific killing also roused some confusion. Some said he's too unproblematic of a rapper to be shot to death.
ETOnline.com
Takeoff Dead at 28: Teyana Taylor, Ja Rule and More Celebs Pay Tribute to Migos Rapper
Takeoff, one third of the group Migos, died early Tuesday morning after a fatal shooting in Houston, Texas, according to multiple reports. The rapper, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was 28. A representative for Migos, who was not authorized to speak publicly, confirmed Takeoff's death to the Associated Press.
thesource.com
PUMA and Dapper Dan Unveil New Streetwear Collection
The newest collaboration between Dapper Dan, a fashion legend from Harlem, and the global sportswear company PUMA honor their shared history and creative fusion. The PUMA x DAPPER DAN collection’s initial drop will be available exclusively on Kith.com and in Kith stores in the US, Paris, and Tokyo starting today.
Gucci Mane Says He Dropped Baby Racks One Day After Signing Him, Racks Responds
Gucci Mane says he has dropped his new artist Baby Racks only a day after inking the buzzing rapper to a deal on Guwop's 1017 record label. On Wednesday (Nov. 2), Gucci Mane unceremoniously announced the roster move on Twitter. "Congratulations to @Babyracks1017 first artist to get signed and dropped...
Dazed
Takeoff, member of hip hop trio Migos, has died
Takeoff, member of hip hop trio Migos, has reportedly died after being shot in Houston, Texas. Rumours that the rapper had died abounded on social media this morning, with the news seemingly confirmed by TMZ in the last hour. According to TMZ, Takeoff was shot in the early hours of...
musictimes.com
Takeoff Dead, Offset Removed: What's Next For Migos; Where is Quavo?
Police announced that rapper TakeOff died Tuesday after being shot outside a bowling alley in downtown Houston. He was 28. TakeOff, also known as Kirsnick Khari Ball, was a member of Migos alongside Quavo and Offset. TakeOff and Quavo, along with roughly 40 others, had just left a private party when gunfire erupted outside the 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley. According to the police, the party finished around 1:00 a.m., but the gang gathered outside the bowling alley more than an hour later.
Silkyween! Usher, Jermaine Dupri, Teyana Taylor, Kandi Burruss & More Shine At Nelly’s Marvelous Mo-Town Revue In Atlanta
Nelly closed out Halloween with his star-studded Mo-town Revue costume party that brought out Usher, Jermaine Dupri, Teyana Taylor, Polow Da Don, Johntá Austin, Lou Williams, T.I. and Tiny, Kandi and Todd, and many more for some silky good fun in Atlanta. The marvelous affair took guests back to...
Bow Wow Talks "After Happily Ever After"
Can your ex help you find new love? That’s the question BET’s dating show “After Happily Ever After” sets out to answer and we chatted with the show’s host Bow Wow about all that the series has to offer!. Bow Wow Talks About Why He’s...
Meagan Good Chicly Blooms in 3D Rose Dress & Strappy Heels at Ebony Power 100
Meagan Good turned heads as she arrived for the 2022 Ebony Power 100 at the Milk Studios in Los Angeles on Oct. 30. The “Day Shift” actress wore a satin black Kamilla Purshie strapless dress that featured a hot pink inseam that followed into a rose design that captured the torso of the gown. The fitted dress also featured a high slit. The satin gown is from the designer’s spring 2022 couture collection. Good paired the dress with long sheer black gloves. Adding sparkles to the look, Good accessorized with oversized diamond studs designed by Anabela Chan. As for her footwear, the actress...
Complex
Terror Squad x Nike Air Force 1s Releasing in 2023
Nike is working with Fat Joe to release several versions of the Terror Squad x Air Force 1 next year. One of the iterations for the forthcoming Terror Squad x Nike Air Force 1 collab, which is based on one of the makeups from 2005, was shared by Joe himself on Instagram last night. The series of images shared by the rapper confirmed that the shoe he wore yesterday was produced in 2022. There is also text on the interior that reveals this is a sample version of the upcoming release.
musictimes.com
Offset Pays Tribute To TakeOff, Clears Suspicions Against Him?
On Nov. 1, Migos member Takeoff was fatally shot at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas; the rapper was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene-and not long after, fans started to suspect that former Migos member Offset was behind the shooting. As tributes and heartfelt condolences started pouring in for...
