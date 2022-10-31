The multi-hyphenate has secured a brand partnership with injectable brand Xeomin. Teyana Taylor has done it all. Actually, she’s doing it all. From the early days of appearing on MTV’s My Sweet Sixteen and choreographing Beyonce’s “Ring The Alarm” video to singing and establishing herself as a style icon, she’s become an inescapable force in entertainment. At 31, the wife and mother of two is looking to enter a new stage in her life; one that focuses on family, her growth as an actress and filmmaker and her expansion as an entrepreneur.

2 DAYS AGO