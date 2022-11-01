ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 9

sandy
2d ago

Lots of references to the race of the victims, but nothing stated about the race of the perps. It may not be a gun problem, it may be a certain race that is the real problem. But nobody wants to say that. They just focus on taking away guns from responsible citizens.

Reply
17
Jody
2d ago

Not a word about the parents who are turning out gun toting youth funded by tax revenues….

Reply
6
Times have changed
2d ago

2nd Amendment all the way . 🇺🇸❤️VOTE RED❤️🇺🇸

Reply(1)
12
Related
The Independent

Conservative New York sheriffs refuse to enforce gun rules in latest blow after Supreme Court concealed carry ruling

At least half a dozen sheriffs in New York’s largely conservative upstate region are refusing to enforce a recently passed concealed carry law, the latest blow after both the US Supreme Court and a federal court struck down key pieces of anti-gun violence legislation in the Empire State.The concealed carry law, passed in July after the high court shredded a century-old New York gun law in June, prevents people from carrying concealed weapons in “sensitive” areas like religious centres, health facilities, schools, subways and stadiums.Sheriffs in counties across the state have decided to make enforcing the law a low...
MICHIGAN STATE
Missouri Independent

Biden to pardon all federal offenses for simple marijuana possession, review criminalization

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday announced executive actions that would pardon thousands of people with prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession. Biden then called on governors to follow suit with state offenses for simple marijuana possession, saying that “just as no one should be in a Federal prison solely due to the possession of marijuana, […] The post Biden to pardon all federal offenses for simple marijuana possession, review criminalization appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
straightarrownews.com

It’s time to dispel the myth that affirmative action helps minorities

Some legal observers believe the Supreme Court may overturn affirmative action policies currently in place at America’s universities. The justices are hearing challenges to admissions practices at Harvard and the University of North Carolina. Straight Arrow News contributor Ruben Navarrette has a personal connection to affirmative action and was once supportive of it. He no longer feels that way, and says it’s time to dispel the myth that affirmative action actually helps minorities.
Ohio Capital Journal

Groups with Ohio chapters file briefs in potential landmark U.S. Supreme Court redistricting case

As the U.S. Supreme Court prepares to consider a redistricting case with implications that could be felt in Ohio, national groups with chapters who have fought Ohio’s unconstitutional district maps are hoping to make their mark. The League of Women Voters and their chapters from every state and the District of Columbia filed a amicus, […] The post Groups with Ohio chapters file briefs in potential landmark U.S. Supreme Court redistricting case appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Vice

Ghost Guns Are Causing Chaos in American Courts

A prominent gun control group that just a few months ago praised President Joe Biden’s new rules on ghost guns is now suing the administration, claiming federal regulators left “mile-wide loopholes” that have “flooded the country” with untraceable, home-assembled weapons. The lawsuit, filed by the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Democratic governors have voters seeing red

With their election prospects looking grimmer by the day, Democrats are discovering that Democratic governance during and since the pandemic has not been particularly popular. According to Axios, Democratic campaign operatives working on House races are laying blame on Democratic governors for dragging down their candidates down-ballot. With races in New York, California, and Oregon shifting toward the GOP, those operatives are laying blame on their respective governors: Kathy Hochul, Gavin Newsom, and Kate Brown.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy