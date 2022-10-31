CVS has issued a statement after one of their former employees, 50-year-old Richard Allen, was arrested for the 2017 murder of Libby German and Abby Williams. As members of the Carrol County community, we remain devastated by these murders and our hearts go out to the German and Williams families. We are shocked and saddened to learn that a store employee, who is no longer employed by CVS, was arrested as a suspect in these crimes. We stand ready to cooperate with the police investigation in any way we can.

