Scripps MD Anderson starts countywide lung cancer screening program
SAN DIEGO — In an effort to improve early diagnosis for people who are at increased risk for developing lung cancer, Scripps MD Anderson Cancer Center has launched a comprehensive, multidisciplinary lung cancer screening program for residents across San Diego County. The new program is open to people who...
San Diego Business Journal
Modular Projects Planned for Four San Diego Neighborhoods
A Los Angeles modular housing developer is planning to build workforce housing projects in four San Diego neighborhoods. The projects by Impact Housing in Stockton, North Park, the College Area and Barrio Logan would include a total of 1,330 apartments and cost an estimated $350 million in total development costs, said Drew Orenstein, CEO of Impact Housing.
Did San Diegans in the 80s and 90s accurately predict the future?
SAN DIEGO — Since the beginning of humankind, people have been trying to predict the future, relying on horoscopes, crystal balls, tarot cards, the Magic 8 Ball and many other methods. Here at CBS 8, we uncovered stories from decades ago in our archives, with predictions for San Diego's...
northcountydailystar.com
Psychiatric Health Facility Groundbreaking
Tri-City Medical Center leadership joined with Supervisor Jim Desmond and San Diego County leaders to break ground on a new 16-bed adult inpatient psychiatric health facility on our campus in Oceanside. . This partnership between TCMC and the County of San Diego will be an important addition to the behavioral...
SD County Notifies Public of Tuberculosis Exposure at 2 High Schools
San Diego County’s Health and Human Services Agency is working with school districts after it was revealed that two local high schools were sites of tuberculosis infections, officials said Wednesday. The agency is collaborating with the San Diego Unified School District and the Sweetwater Union School District to notify...
San Diego native opening 10 Randy's Donuts across San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — Donut worry! World renown Randy's Donuts is coming to San Diego. You may recognize the iconic company by a gigantic donut perched atop its flagship location in the Inglewood neighborhood of Los Angeles County. The building was also featured in films like Iron Man 2, California...
Carlsbad Desalination Plant Hits Milestone: 100 Billion Gallons Served
The Claude “Bud” Lewis Carlsbad Desalination Plant has served more than 100 billion gallons of water over the past seven years — a milestone reached in late October, the San Diego County Water Authority and plant owners announced Tuesday. The plant, which produces 50 million gallons of...
kusi.com
Housing to be declared a human right in San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -Local leaders will gather Downtown on Monday, Oct. 31 with the purpose of declaring housing a human right. Rental prices have spiked in line with inflation, pushing families onto the streets. One way to push for the provision of affordable housing in San Diego is to declare housing a human right.
KPBS
Wooden high rises? San Diego hopes 'mass timber' can help with climate goals
On the western edge of Scripps Ranch, just off I-15, construction crews are assembling a 10-story building made entirely out of wood. But the building won't ever be inhabited — in fact, crews will be tearing it down next year. That's because the building, officially called the NHERI Tall...
San Diego Jury Rules in Navy’s Favor in White Engineer’s Racial Discrimination Suit
A white engineer who alleged he was racially discriminated against by the Navy when he was passed over for a promotion in favor of a Hispanic applicant lost a discrimination lawsuit in San Diego federal court, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday. A federal jury returned a unanimous verdict...
La Jolla's bluffside 'secret swing' is mysteriously replaced soon after being mysteriously removed
As quickly and mysteriously as the "secret swing" in La Jolla was removed, it has been reinstated.
Smoke shop in La Jolla raises alarm with some residents due to proximity to schools
The city of San Diego says there are no municipal code sections that specify a minimum distance a tobacco retailer must be from a school.
kusi.com
Nostalgia Coffee Roasters, best coffee in San Diego, opens storefront
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Some of the best coffee in North America is roasted at San Diego’s native Nostalgia Coffee Roasters, a local shop that started as a mobile cafe and recently upgrade to a storefront location on Nov. 1. The new sit-down café in Torrey Hills is...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
A US Army Veteran Once Took An M60A3 Patton Tank On a Rampage Around San Diego
When Shawn Nelson wandered into the California National Guard Armory in San Diego, no one expected him to leave with an M60A3 Patton tank, nor the rampage that followed. The unemployed plumber and US Army veteran was recovering from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident, the latest in a string of events that likely drove him to the armory on May 17, 1995. A divorcee drowning in debt, he was unable to find work, and his home had been foreclosed upon.
NBC San Diego
Chula Vista Considers Expanding Its City Limits
The city of Chula Vista is considering moving its city limits a couple miles to the east. On Tuesday afternoon, the city council began discussing annexing an area known as Otay Ranch Village 13, which encompasses 1,869 acres northeast of the Otay Reservoir, currently overseen by the county of San Diego.
kusi.com
Will Catherine Blakespear be promoted to State Senate after failures leading SANDAG?
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The race for California’s newly drawn 38th State Senate is expected to be close. Businessman Matt Gunderson (R) is running against Encinitas Mayor & SANDAG Chair Catherine Blakespear. Blakespear has centered her campaign around support for abortion, even though California allows abortion already, and...
NBC San Diego
SDUSD Board President Calls for Lead Testing for Students Near Police Gun Range
San Diego Unified Board of Education President Sharon Whitehurst-Payne, Ph.D. says she’s been asking the City of San Diego to shut down the police department’s outdoor gun range in the Fairmount Park neighborhood for years. Like many, she believes the sound of gunfire is harmful for children there and in the nearby Mt. Hope neighborhood.
KPBS
An algorithm may be to blame for the rise in rent
A rent-pricing software used by some of the nation's biggest property managers may have been aiding the steady rise in rent prices across the country in recent years. YieldStar, an algorithm developed by Texas-based tech firm RealPage, helps landlords set prices for their listings — often higher than the market rate.
newyorksocialdiary.com
“Godmother of Wellness” Deborah Szekely, Visionary Founder of Rancho La Puerta, Honored on her 100th Birthday!
When my dear, longtime friend Deborah Szekely, founder of the world-renowned Rancho La Puerta Wellness Resort and Spa in Tecate, Baja California, Mexico, sent an invitation to her 100th birthday celebration, I booked my flight immediately. For the occasion of Deborah’s birthday, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria proclaimed “Deborah Szekely...
NBC San Diego
Several SDG&E Customers Impacted by Power Outages Around San Diego County
Nearly 1,000 customers were without power due to several outages across San Diego County that were first reported on Wednesday, according to San Diego Gas and Electric (SDG&E). Residents in Sorrento, Kensington, Clairemont and nearly a dozen other communities in San Diego experienced outages that lasted from Wednesday to early...
