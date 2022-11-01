ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego Business Journal

Modular Projects Planned for Four San Diego Neighborhoods

A Los Angeles modular housing developer is planning to build workforce housing projects in four San Diego neighborhoods. The projects by Impact Housing in Stockton, North Park, the College Area and Barrio Logan would include a total of 1,330 apartments and cost an estimated $350 million in total development costs, said Drew Orenstein, CEO of Impact Housing.
northcountydailystar.com

Psychiatric Health Facility Groundbreaking

Tri-City Medical Center leadership joined with Supervisor Jim Desmond and San Diego County leaders to break ground on a new 16-bed adult inpatient psychiatric health facility on our campus in Oceanside. ﻿. This partnership between TCMC and the County of San Diego will be an important addition to the behavioral...
Times of San Diego

SD County Notifies Public of Tuberculosis Exposure at 2 High Schools

San Diego County’s Health and Human Services Agency is working with school districts after it was revealed that two local high schools were sites of tuberculosis infections, officials said Wednesday. The agency is collaborating with the San Diego Unified School District and the Sweetwater Union School District to notify...
kusi.com

Housing to be declared a human right in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -Local leaders will gather Downtown on Monday, Oct. 31 with the purpose of declaring housing a human right. Rental prices have spiked in line with inflation, pushing families onto the streets. One way to push for the provision of affordable housing in San Diego is to declare housing a human right.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

A US Army Veteran Once Took An M60A3 Patton Tank On a Rampage Around San Diego

When Shawn Nelson wandered into the California National Guard Armory in San Diego, no one expected him to leave with an M60A3 Patton tank, nor the rampage that followed. The unemployed plumber and US Army veteran was recovering from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident, the latest in a string of events that likely drove him to the armory on May 17, 1995. A divorcee drowning in debt, he was unable to find work, and his home had been foreclosed upon.
NBC San Diego

Chula Vista Considers Expanding Its City Limits

The city of Chula Vista is considering moving its city limits a couple miles to the east. On Tuesday afternoon, the city council began discussing annexing an area known as Otay Ranch Village 13, which encompasses 1,869 acres northeast of the Otay Reservoir, currently overseen by the county of San Diego.
NBC San Diego

SDUSD Board President Calls for Lead Testing for Students Near Police Gun Range

San Diego Unified Board of Education President Sharon Whitehurst-Payne, Ph.D. says she’s been asking the City of San Diego to shut down the police department’s outdoor gun range in the Fairmount Park neighborhood for years. Like many, she believes the sound of gunfire is harmful for children there and in the nearby Mt. Hope neighborhood.
KPBS

An algorithm may be to blame for the rise in rent

A rent-pricing software used by some of the nation's biggest property managers may have been aiding the steady rise in rent prices across the country in recent years. YieldStar, an algorithm developed by Texas-based tech firm RealPage, helps landlords set prices for their listings — often higher than the market rate.
newyorksocialdiary.com

“Godmother of Wellness” Deborah Szekely, Visionary Founder of Rancho La Puerta, Honored on her 100th Birthday!

When my dear, longtime friend Deborah Szekely, founder of the world-renowned Rancho La Puerta Wellness Resort and Spa in Tecate, Baja California, Mexico, sent an invitation to her 100th birthday celebration, I booked my flight immediately. For the occasion of Deborah’s birthday, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria proclaimed “Deborah Szekely...
