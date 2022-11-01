ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
huntnewsnu.com

Op-ed: Northeastern transfer students aren’t treated like other students

Transferring colleges is a stressful process as it is — students have to deal with transferring credits, making new friends and being in a new environment — but it is an adjustment that is only made harder with a lack of resources offered to newcomers at Northeastern, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Students that transfer to Northeastern do not receive the same experiences and opportunities as those who started as first-years do. Once the acceptance letter excitement wears off, transfers are hit with the harsh reality of finding housing, independently navigating campus and simply meeting friends.
BOSTON, MA
miltonscene.com

Milton superintendent to resign effective Nov. 4

Effective Friday, November 4th, James Jette will resign from his position as superintendent of Milton Public Schools. Jette was put on paid administrative in July after his May arrest in Stoughton for a domestic violence charge. The charge was dropped in August after Jette’s girlfriend declined to testify, with Jette remaining on paid leave.
MILTON, MA
Harvard Crimson

With Harvard Square Darwin’s Location Set to Close, Workers Gather at Owners’ House

Darwin's workers gathered at Cambridge City Hall Sunday to protest the closure of the coffee shop chain's Harvard Square location. By Brandon L. Kingdollar. The popular Boston-area coffee chain Darwin’s Ltd. announced plans to close the store’s original Harvard Square location at the end of the month, prompting some workers to stage a protest at Cambridge City Hall on Sunday denouncing the move.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
whdh.com

Boston Children’s Hospital to scale back elective surgeries

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Children’s hospital is planning to scale back elective surgeries to manage a large rise in cases, the hospital announced Wednesday. Administrators said a combination of RSV, seasonal illness, and behavioral health issues are causing patient numbers and wait times to skyrocket. “We review elective procedures...
BOSTON, MA
high-profile.com

Cambridge Affordable Housing Receives Financing

Boston – MassHousing has closed on $8.5 million in affordable housing financing to the nonprofit Just A Start for the development of 24 new affordable apartments on its Rindge Tower property in Cambridge. Just A Start will construct a new 6-story, wood-framed building, containing the new affordable rental homes,...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
high-profile.com

Suffolk Announces Leadership Promotions

Boston – Suffolk announced it has strengthened its executive leadership team by promoting Katy O’Neil to chief marketing officer and Jackie Lewis to chief people officer. O’Neil joined Suffolk in 2018 as the vice president of business development and client relations in the Northeast region, and was soon promoted to senior vice president of client services. In her new role, O’Neil will continue to oversee the pursuit management team as well as the corporate marketing team, where she will strengthen the organization’s marketing function, implement a strategic brand vision and align marketing with Suffolk’s business development and work acquisition functions as it pursues its ambitious growth vision.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

My daily walk through Boston’s suffering and wealth

I’d heard before I moved to Boston that the city had a segregated past. I knew the Red Sox were the last team to integrate, 12 years after Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier. I heard that fans yelled racial slurs at Bill Russell, even though he led the Celtics to 10 championships. I read about the riots and protests of the 1970s and 1980s in response to the desegregation of public schools.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Boston Police Department recruits complete traditional run to headquarters

BOSTON — Members of the Boston Police Department's newest recruit class completed a traditional run through the city on Monday. As the 103-member class arrived at police headquarters, they were greeted by Commissioner Michael Cox and each placed their hand on the badge of the fallen officer's memorial. "It's...
BOSTON, MA
baystatebanner.com

Wu, Sudders clash on Mass & Cass

Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. Two weeks ago, Mayor Michelle Wu made a public appeal to the administration of Gov. Charlie Baker asking for the state’s partnership in responding to the crisis of homelessness and addiction and seeking a commitment of 1,000 state-funded units of supportive housing outside Boston.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

I-Team: Wedding vendor accused of jilting couples is back in business

BOSTON - Rebecca and Justin Avery have been married for years, but they feel a lot like the couples WBZ's I-Team exposed after they were jilted on their big day by a now defunct wedding vendor. "We were going to have roses and climbing flowers go over," explained Rebecca walking through her Southborough patio. She planned to transform it into an English country style dining area. "Rebecca came to me and was like, 'I found these people that make the type of furniture that we want,'" said Justin. It was an Instagram business, Free.Range.Farmhouse. A few messages later, the company agreed to...
