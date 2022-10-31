Read full article on original website
Nevada State Police Conduct Sex-Offender Compliance Checks in Operation Scarecrow
From October 24, 2022, through October 31, 2022, the Nevada State Police Parole and Probation Division in Reno and Las Vegas conducted Operation Scarecrow. Operation Scarecrow is conducted annually during the Halloween season to ensure sex offenders are in compliance with Nevada sex offender registration laws by verifying they are residing at their registered address.
Community Clean-Up Happening Soon in Ward 3
The community is invited to join Reno Vice Mayor and Councilmember Devon Reese and Ward 3 Councilmember Miguel Martinez for a Community Clean Up on Saturday, November 5, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (or until bins are full) at Vaughn Middle School. Residents are invited to participate by...
Bear Prompts Precautionary Code Yellow Lockdown at Galena High School
A bear near Galena High School prompted a temporary precautionary code yellow lockdown. The Washoe County School District posted the alert on its website at 11:30 a.m. Just after 11:45 a.m. WCSD announced that the school was no longer on the lockdown and that school operations continued as normal. There's...
Reno Police Locate, Reunite Missing, Endangered Woman with Family
Reno Police have located Nga Thi Dao and reunited her with family. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Reno Police need your help finding a missing and endangered woman who was last seen walking on Plumb Lane Tuesday afternoon. Police say 70-year-old Nga Thi Dao was last seen wearing an army green colored jacket, bright...
Douglas County Deputies Seek Man in Construction Site Theft Case
Douglas County Deputies need your help finding a man they say broke into a fenced area of a construction site and later stole a battery from a backhoe. The man, who was captured on surveillance video, first went to the construction site on August 10th and then returned to the same North Sunridge site one day later.
Latest Snow Totals
It’s been a cold and messy week with snow falling in the mountains and valley floor. Some spots got more than others, but it’s better than nothing. Places like Fernley also saw lake effect snow with this storm. This wasn’t a huge storm but places like the Sierra Snow Lab got over a foot of snow.
Carson City Sheriff's Office asks for Public Assistance in Locating Runaway
(November 1, 2022) The Carson City Sheriff's Office Investigations Division is requesting the public's assistance with locating 14-year-old Kaci Furtado. Police say Kaci was last seen in the area of Sherman and Bel Aire Way in Carson City at about 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31, 2022. Kaci was wearing a black sweatshirt and black pants.
Fire Restrictions Lifted starting Monday in Incline Village & Crystal Bay
With the arrival of moisture, higher humidity, and winter weather conditions; effective Monday, November 7th, 2022, North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District has lifted the suspension of the use of solid-fuel and charcoal barbeques that has been in place in Incline Village and Crystal Bay. In addition, effective November 7th,...
TSA Recruiting Security Screening Officers at RNO
(November 2, 2022) The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is hosting a two-day hiring event to recruit full- and part-time Transportation Security Officers (TSOs) to work at Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO). The hiring event will be held Friday, November 4 from noon to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday, November 5 from 9...
Police Identify Body Found in Reno, Ask For Help With Investigation
Reno Police have released the name of the woman found dead near Shale Court and Talus Way in north Reno earlier this week. They say Carol Herrera was found on Halloween in Lower Evans Canyon. Police say the circumstances leading up to her death are still being investigated by the...
Power Restored to Sparks Customers, Cause Under Investigation
-- (November 1, 2022) 1,485 NV Energy customers are awaiting restoration of power near Disc Drive in Sparks. The cause is currently unknown. 6,807 were without power in Sparks when the outage began at 7:54 p.m. Tuesday night. This is in the area of Wedekind Regional Park. NV Energy says...
Respiratory Infections Increase in Washoe County
The Washoe County Health District is seeing an increase in respiratory infections in Washoe County. In regards to COVID-19, health officials say COVID-19 cases are steady, but they anticipate more cases in the coming weeks. According to Health District, officials the 7-day moving average for new cases per day sits...
Ramp, Lane Closures Begin Tonight in Reno and Sparks for Road Repair Projects
(November 3, 2022) – Overnight ramp and lane closures start tonight on Interstate 80 in downtown Reno and in Sparks as the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) undertakes two separate road repair projects. Drivers will see the following overnight closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on November 3...
Police Investigate Suspicious Death Near Shale Court in Reno
Police say they're investigating a suspicious death near Shale Court and Talus Way in north Reno. Scene photos show several officers and forensic officials walking on a hillside near a home. Police say they called out to Lower Evans Canyon where someone found human remains. Due to darkness, Washoe County...
RSV Cases Rising in Washoe County
While it usually shows up later in the season, doctors in our area say they’re seeing early signs of Respiratory Syncytial Virus… or RSV. Washoe County Health District officials say RSV numbers have increased dramatically in the last three weeks with cases doubling each week - 54 cases were reported last week, for a total of 107 cases reported.
Man Arrested After Hours-Long Standoff in Sun Valley
A man is facing kidnapping, assault, battery and burglary charges after an alleged hours-long standoff with deputies in Sun Valley. Deputies say they were originally called to Renown Regional Medical Center on the report of a battery. Deputies say they later found the suspect's car in the 5600 block of...
Habitual Criminal Sentenced to Life in Prison With Possibility of Parole
The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office has announced that a Reno man was adjudicated as a Habitual Offender and sentenced to Life in Prison, with the possibility of parole set to begin after a minimum of 10 years has been served. At the sentencing hearing, Chief Deputy District Attorney...
Cat Dies After Knocking Over Space Heater, Starting Fire Inside Trailer in Wadsworth
A space heater that was left on inside a trailer sparked a fire and killed a family cat in Wadsworth Thursday morning. Pyramid Lake Fire Rescue and North Lyon County Fire Protection District responded to the fire in the Smoke Shop RV Park after 9:15 a.m. Firefighters say the fire...
Early Voting Ends Friday; Election Day Next Tuesday
More than 105,000 Washoe County residents have so far early voted for Tuesday's General Election. Early voting ends on Friday across Nevada. Most poll locations say they will stay open until 7 p.m. to give early voters a little more time. There are more than a dozen spots to cast...
Rollover Crash Near La Posada, Cordoba Under Investigation
Emergency crews had to cut a driver out of a pickup truck after it ended up in a ditch along La Posada Drive in Sparks Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday. Sparks Police tell us the driver was headed east near Cordoba when for some reason...
