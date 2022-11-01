ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
MotorBiscuit

4 Excellent Hybrid SUVs for Less Than $30,000

When choosing a hybrid SUV, you still need to find one that gives you what you need at an affordable price. Here are four excellent hybrid SUVs for under $30,000.  The post 4 Excellent Hybrid SUVs for Less Than $30,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit

3 Used SUVs With the Best Gas Mileage

These used SUVs with the best gas mileage include the 2016 Lexus NX 300h, the Mazda CX-5, and the Toyota Highlander Hybrid. The post 3 Used SUVs With the Best Gas Mileage appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
lexusenthusiast.com

2023 Lexus ES Sedan Gets an Interior Update

The 2023 Lexus ES sedan will be getting a redesigned interior center console. In the press release, Lexus mentions “a new sunglass holder, new cup holder location and available wireless charger” — the touchscreen itself will also have a higher resolution display, better anti-glare glass, and Lexus Interface.
techunwrapped.com

Electric bike: GM presents the Hummer AWD, a powerful two-wheel drive mountain bike

The Hummer is the embodiment of all that is excessive in the automobile. Too powerful, too gluttonous, too flashy: the vehicle meets all the superlatives. The Hummer EV All-Wheel-Drive electric bike inherits the same genes, but on two wheels. General Motors, the maker of the Hummer, feels that the tide...

Comments / 0

Community Policy