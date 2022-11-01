Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading Pride names 1st executive director
READING, Pa. — Reading Pride Celebration has promoted a familiar face to be its first executive director. Enrique Castro is being elevated after serving as the president of organization's board of directors for the last two years. He started volunteering with the nonprofit in 2019. Castro said he has...
bctv.org
Plant Daffodils for the 275th Anniversary of the City of Reading
The first project to mark the City of Reading’s 275th Anniversary is underway! We are currently planting thousands of daffodils around the city that will bloom every spring starting next spring. Join us this weekend to help get City Park and Penn Street planted. Sign up for a volunteer...
lebtown.com
Brian’s Model Trains to celebrate 20th anniversary with free community event
Myerstown store Brian’s Model Trains will celebrate its 20th anniversary on Saturday, Dec. 3, with a combination of the retail outlet’s founding locomotive passion and local art. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lebanon Valley artist Katie Trainer will carve out a “caboose-themed” ice sculpture from a massive...
WFMZ-TV Online
Proposed STEM academy gets preliminary OK in Reading
READING, Pa. — The Reading Planning Commission voted 3-1 Tuesday to grant conditional preliminary approval for the Reading School District's proposed STEM High School Academy. William Cinfici, who is a former school board member, cast the dissenting vote. The district plans to construct a 95,000-square-foot school on a 2.42-acre...
abc27.com
Lancaster baker wins Food Network competition
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A baker from Lancaster “took the cake” on Food Network’s Halloween Baking Championship. According abc27 media partner LancasterOnline/LNP, Manheim-based baker Blayre Wright won the final challenge of the baking show. Blayre Wright is the owner of Flouretta Sweet, which is a privately...
bctv.org
Salvation Army Reading Corps to Host 2022 Advisory Board Annual Breakfast
The Salvation Army Reading Corps will host its 2022 Advisory Board Annual Breakfast on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 7:15 a.m. at The Double Tree by Hilton in Reading. The Salvation Army will honor Redner’s Markets, a supermarket chain headquartered in Reading, with the Spirit of Reading Award and Mary Hart, a lifetime board member of The Salvation Army Reading Corps, with the Others Award. Santander Bank will serve as the event’s breakfast sponsor.
sanatogapost.com
Montgomery County Featured in New Maps Exhibit
PENNSBURG PA – An exhibit that includes never-before displayed maps which illustrate southeastern Pennsylvania, and historical events in the region from the colonial period to the early 1900s, are featured in a new exhibit at the Schwenkfelder Library & Heritage Center, 105 Seminary St. Original historical and large-reproduction maps...
Mehmet Oz draws rebuke for holding rally at Pa. venue that bans gay weddings
The Stone Gables Estate in Elizabethtown has long been an iconic wedding venue. The sprawling 275-acre farm scenic venue - which includes the historic Star Barn and Ironstone Ranch - has long been a favorite for nuptials.
U.S. News Names Lancaster as Its No. 1 Place in the U.S. to Retire
Four fully appealing seasons was one justification for U.S. News and World Report to recommend Lancaster as the No. 1 retirement destination in the U.S. U.S. News and World Report has chosen nearby Lancaster, Pa., as its top pick as a retirement location, citing it as the most desirable post-career setting in the nation. Emily Brandon listed the reasons why in her story.
WFMZ-TV Online
New, expanded Christmas Village going up in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Halloween just passed, but it's already looking like Christmas in Bethlehem. "Since we are the Christmas City, USA, we have to start early and get prepared for all of our wonderful guests that come in," said Kelly Smith, the Downtown Bethlehem Association Manager. She is working on...
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton Co. budget includes grants for non-profits that promote tourism
Northampton County's proposed 2023 budget includes dozens of grants to non-profit groups that are funded by a tax on hotel stays. Some of the recipients have an obvious connection to tourism, such as Celtic Fest, due to receive $40,000; the State Theatre, up for $25,000, and the Bach Choir of Bethlehem, allocated $20,000 in the spending plan prepared by the administration of County Executive Lamont McClure.
4 Fun Events Happening in Lancaster, PA, This Weekend
There's a little bit of everything this weekend. Have you always wanted to see an alpaca, up close? Eastland farm has an open house. Want to chat with local artists and photographers? First Friday in downtown Lancaster is the place to be. Read on to see some of the events that are happening in Lancaster, PA, this weekend.
Lehigh Valley represented in new list from U.S. News of best places to retire
A new ranking revealed the best places to retire in the U.S. and Pennslyvania shows up multiple times in the top 10. U.S. News & World Report, a leader in rankings, ranked the 2022-2023 Best Places to Retire, based on desirability, healthcare, housing affordability, and overall happiness. The leader in rankings evaluated data from the 150 most populous metropolitan areas within the country. Hence, four new places made it into the top five, and Pennslyvania shows up multiple times in the top 10.
foxwilmington.com
Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Ranked the Top Place to Retire in America
A new U.S. News and World Report ranking has named Lancaster, Pennsylvania, as the top place to retire in America, according to CBS News. The city in the Keystone State was voted No.1 by the publication for its quality health care for seniors, retiree tax rates and overall happiness of residents, CBS News reported.
susquehannastyle.com
A Voice for the Voiceless
From its inception a decade ago, the Pet Pantry of Lancaster County has grown into a transformative animal welfare organization that serves hundreds of families and thousands of animals each year. The Pet Pantry was founded on three core services: to feed, fix, and rescue animals in need. Food insecurity...
Dauphin County service club’s idea for aiding food pantry yields first bounty
The Penbrook Leo Club, established in 2009, is a youth service organization of Lions Clubs International sponsored by the Penbrook Lions Club. The Penbrook Leos have had a long-standing relationship with their local food bank, the Manna Food Pantry. The Leos have supported Manna for more than 10 years through...
WFMZ-TV Online
Former Allentown nightclub to get $1M worth of renovations
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A former Allentown train station and nightclub that's been sitting empty for more than 14 years is getting a facelift. Real Star Properties LLC, which now owns the site of the old Banana Joe's nightclub, is set to receive $1 million. The building, located in the 300...
abc27.com
Tanger Outlets in Lancaster to host Holiday Craft Market
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Tanger Outlets in Lancaster will be hosting a Holiday Craft Market this holiday season. The Holiday Craft Market, which is sponsored by MJ SQUAD, will take place on Nov. 12 at the Tanger Outlets in Lancaster. The market will feature a variety of homemade items...
‘Our patients will suffer’: Pennsylvania doctors and elected officials criticize Mehmet Oz’s abortion comments
“They want to have their doctors and themselves be the only people that are involved in making their medical decisions.”. Dr. Lisa Perreira, the chief medical director of the Women’s Centers, took a moment in the middle of her work day to respond directly to U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz.
Coatesville Lights Festival fills the night sky with messages of hope, dreams
Lights festival turns the night sky into a dream world filled with light and hopes.
