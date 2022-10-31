ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creve Coeur, MO

Brodozer truck on I-270 in Creve Coeur purposely rams Toyota Camry into divider in an apparent act of road rage

By Paulo Acoba
 4 days ago
Related
advantagenews.com

Police investigate car theft from dealership

Alton Police are investigating an incident involving one stolen vehicle from Missouri and another from an Alton dealership. An alarm was fired just after 3:30am Friday at Quality Buick GMC on Homer Adams Parkway. Upon arrival, officers observed two vehicles running on the business parking lot. One had been previously...
ALTON, IL
photonews247.com

Where Are All The Cars in Downtown St. Louis?

I was visiting Downtown St. Louis on a Tuesday around 2:00 pm as was wondering where all the cars were. Is it due to people telecommuting or is there fewer jobs downtown. On a Sunday morning, downtown is desolate, but that is understandable. But on a work day in the afternoon in the heart of a major city, no.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

1 person killed in overnight shooting north of downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An 18-year-old man was shot and killed just north of downtown St. Louis overnight. Marquis Holt, 18, was pronounced dead after police officers and EMS discovered him inside his home with gunshot wounds. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. at 1416 N. 10th Street, which...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Man killed in Alton motorcycle wreck

An Alton man lost his life in an overnight motorcycle wreck on Alby Street. Police say 29-year-old Lucas C. Chesnut was heading northbound in the 3,000 block of Alby at about 12:30am when he failed to navigate a turn, likely striking a utility pole and tree. Chestnut was pronounced dead...
ALTON, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

UPDATE 3: Centralia Police say victim of what was thought to be a hit and run apparently tried to jump onto cab of passing semi

Centralia Police say an investigation into a fatal hit and run indicates the person killed apparently lunged towards the passenger side of the cab of a semi after it had slowed before receiving a green light and proceeding through the Broadway and Locust intersection early Thursday morning. Lieutenant Steve Whritenour...
CENTRALIA, IL
KMOV

Firefighters battled a raging fire, that started inside a camper

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Firefighters battled a raging fire, that started in a camper in Caseyville. The fire took place this morning around 3 a.m. on New Bunkum Road in Caseyville, Illinois. The flames eventually spread to a structure nearby and there are no reports of any injuries.
CASEYVILLE, IL
KMOV

Two admit to trying to bring 100 pounds of meth to St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two men pleaded guilty to trying to bring 100 pounds of methamphetamine to the St. Louis area. Demond Benard McDaniels Jr., 26, of St. Charles, and Dawuane Lamont Rhodes Jr., 25, of St. Louis, each pleaded guilty to one felony count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Police: Teens who stole woman's Kia get shot at gas station

ST. LOUIS — Two teenagers ended up in the hospital Monday night after police said they stole a woman's car and were shot while inside the car at a gas station. St. Louis police said a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were both hospitalized after a shooting in the parking lot of a BP gas station on West Florissant Avenue near Park Lane.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

