Brodozer truck on I-270 in Creve Coeur purposely rams Toyota Camry into divider in an apparent act of road rage

Stolen Kia leads to gunfire outside St. Louis gas station, two teens shot
Two teens accused of stealing a woman's Kia vehicle earlier this week were shot Monday afternoon in the parking lot of a north St. Louis gas station.
advantagenews.com
Police investigate car theft from dealership
Alton Police are investigating an incident involving one stolen vehicle from Missouri and another from an Alton dealership. An alarm was fired just after 3:30am Friday at Quality Buick GMC on Homer Adams Parkway. Upon arrival, officers observed two vehicles running on the business parking lot. One had been previously...
Save-A-Lot in north St. Louis burglarized again
Police say thieves broke into a Save-A-Lot grocery store around 3:00 a.m. Thursday.
KMOV
Victim tracks down stolen car as St. Louis area police departments grapple with non-stop car thefts
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Every day police departments across St. Louis and St. Charles work to stop the onslaught of car thieves plaguing neighborhoods and gas stations. “It’s steady, it’s nonstop,” explained St. Charles County Police Chief Kurt Frisz. The problem is not unique to one area....
photonews247.com
Where Are All The Cars in Downtown St. Louis?
I was visiting Downtown St. Louis on a Tuesday around 2:00 pm as was wondering where all the cars were. Is it due to people telecommuting or is there fewer jobs downtown. On a Sunday morning, downtown is desolate, but that is understandable. But on a work day in the afternoon in the heart of a major city, no.
KMOV
1 person killed in overnight shooting north of downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An 18-year-old man was shot and killed just north of downtown St. Louis overnight. Marquis Holt, 18, was pronounced dead after police officers and EMS discovered him inside his home with gunshot wounds. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. at 1416 N. 10th Street, which...
KMOV
St. Louis Co. man sentenced to 22 years for robbing multiple stores in 2018
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man from St. Louis County has been sentenced to serve 22 years in prison for robbing four stores in 2018 and attempting to rob a fifth. On July 25, 35-year-old Demetrius Smith pleaded guilty to four counts of robbery and one count of attempted robbery.
advantagenews.com
Man killed in Alton motorcycle wreck
An Alton man lost his life in an overnight motorcycle wreck on Alby Street. Police say 29-year-old Lucas C. Chesnut was heading northbound in the 3,000 block of Alby at about 12:30am when he failed to navigate a turn, likely striking a utility pole and tree. Chestnut was pronounced dead...
KMOV
St. Louis sheriff requests upgraded equipment after deputy carjacked at gunpoint
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The St. Louis sheriff’s office is requesting that City of St. Louis leaders allocate funding to the sheriff’s office for new equipment after a sheriff deputy was carjacked at gunpoint Downtown early Tuesday morning. Sheriff Vernon Betts told News 4 he wants to allow...
southernillinoisnow.com
UPDATE 3: Centralia Police say victim of what was thought to be a hit and run apparently tried to jump onto cab of passing semi
Centralia Police say an investigation into a fatal hit and run indicates the person killed apparently lunged towards the passenger side of the cab of a semi after it had slowed before receiving a green light and proceeding through the Broadway and Locust intersection early Thursday morning. Lieutenant Steve Whritenour...
Overnight crash injures two in Midtown, St. Louis
ST. LOUIS - Two people were injured in an accident overnight in Midtown, St. Louis.
St. Louis Men Busted for Feeding the Homeless Will Appeal — Again
The suit argues being required to get a permit to hand out food to the homeless violates religious freedom
KSDK
Teenagers shot after stealing woman's Kia
Several teens were shot this week at a St. Louis gas station. This followed an apparent carjacking the teens were allegedly involved in.
5 children hurt in crash on westbound I-70 at Adelaide Avenue
ST. LOUIS — Five children were hurt in a crash at Interstate 70 and Adelaide Avenue Tuesday night. The St. Louis Fire Department said five pediatric patients were taken to St. Louis hospitals. One had serious injuries. Four had non-life-threatening injuries. The victims were described as "pediatric patients," or...
KMOV
Firefighters battled a raging fire, that started inside a camper
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Firefighters battled a raging fire, that started in a camper in Caseyville. The fire took place this morning around 3 a.m. on New Bunkum Road in Caseyville, Illinois. The flames eventually spread to a structure nearby and there are no reports of any injuries.
Police investigating fatal two-car crash Tuesday night
A man died in a two-car crash at around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night.
KMOV
Two admit to trying to bring 100 pounds of meth to St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two men pleaded guilty to trying to bring 100 pounds of methamphetamine to the St. Louis area. Demond Benard McDaniels Jr., 26, of St. Charles, and Dawuane Lamont Rhodes Jr., 25, of St. Louis, each pleaded guilty to one felony count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
KMOV
News 4 Investigates: St. Louis City making money off stolen cars
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis is profiting off stolen cars, leaving Kia and Hyundai owners furious and devastated. Thieves snatched a local woman’s Kia, but she claims the City of St. Louis profited off her pain. The city is reportedly selling stolen cars and making big bucks.
Police: Teens who stole woman's Kia get shot at gas station
ST. LOUIS — Two teenagers ended up in the hospital Monday night after police said they stole a woman's car and were shot while inside the car at a gas station. St. Louis police said a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were both hospitalized after a shooting in the parking lot of a BP gas station on West Florissant Avenue near Park Lane.
