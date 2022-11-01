Emulators have been around forever. These programs allow us to play all kinds of exclusive console titles directly from a PC. It is true that the more modern and advanced the console, the more complicated it becomes to be able to emulate it correctly, and the longer it takes until the first proper emulators appear. Without going any further, the Playstation 4 It is a console that has been on the market for 9 years and, until recently, there were no emulators that allowed you to play its games properly. Fortunately, this is already changing, especially when we look at one of the most advanced: fp PS4.

