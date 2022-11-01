Read full article on original website
AMD presents (live) its new and powerful graphics cards
After a long wait, accelerated by the recent launch of the NVIDIA RTX 4090, finally AMD introduces the first models of the RX 7000 graphics cardsbased on the RDNA3 architecture and being the first disaggregated GPU in PC history, which are colloquially known as chiplets. Join us as we reveal all the details of the new generation of Radeon brand gaming GPUs, both the first models and the details that surround them.
What games are coming to GeForce NOW in November?
The list of games supported by GeForce NOW, NVIDIA’s cloud gaming service, is getting bigger and bigger month after month. Already comfortably surpassed the 1,400 titles that can be played on the platform, the technology does not take its foot off the accelerator, making the milestone of 1,500 ever closer, which at the current rate will take quite a while to reach. They are not all that are, but without a doubt they are all that are… and every day there are more.
Gaming laptops are going to stop being gaming (and weighing 3 kilos)
Today the most popular computers are gaming laptops, on the one hand, and ultra-thin ones, on the other. This has led to the appearance of a new category of computer with which all the component manufacturers have agreed to create a new category, which is that of ultra-thin gaming laptops, that is, with less height. The trick of these teams is in the use of NVMe SSD memories in storage and not using optical readers, but there is another element that they have in common, which is memory.
Heads and tails in AMD: crash in PC sales and good news in video games and cloud computing
Few companies are spared the current economic slowdown that according to most experts will not subside until early 2024, as is the case of the American semiconductor company AMD. It is true that in the case of companies like this and even in the case of the big tech companies, they have come from huge results in the last two years.
RX 7800 XT, RX 7900 XT and RX 7900 XTX aim to be unveiled tonight
Amd will present today RadeonRX7000its next generation of dedicated graphics based on the RDNA 3 architecture. The company has worked hard to avoid leaks, but for a few days it seems that things are beginning to be known. In the absence of whether or not what we are going to...
This PS4 emulator for PC already emulates 39 games, and it does it better than PlayStation
Emulators have been around forever. These programs allow us to play all kinds of exclusive console titles directly from a PC. It is true that the more modern and advanced the console, the more complicated it becomes to be able to emulate it correctly, and the longer it takes until the first proper emulators appear. Without going any further, the Playstation 4 It is a console that has been on the market for 9 years and, until recently, there were no emulators that allowed you to play its games properly. Fortunately, this is already changing, especially when we look at one of the most advanced: fp PS4.
PS5 CPU only has 6.5 free cores for gaming
DigitalFoundry has confirmed, through performance analysis of Gotham Knights, that PS5 reserves 1.5 cores of its CPU to the operating system and applications. We have known for a long time that Xbox Series X also reserves a core of its CPU and 2.5 GB of unified memory for the operating system and basic applications, but with the Sony console we still did not have that information clear.
What is the price of the laptop that is needed to play the remake of Resident Evil 4?
Practically at the same time that Konami came back to life to give us good news about Silent HillCapcom did the same to remind us that they have been for some time restoring the luster to one of its most iconic franchises how is that of Resident Evil. And once we have gone through the process of enjoying the remakes Of the first three, why not do it with the fourth that will arrive in early 2023?
Nintendo emulators for NES, SNES, GameCube, Wii and Switch
As we said, the list of Nintendo systems compatible with RetroArch is very extensive. So much so that sometimes you will have cores to choose. NES/Famicom: Mesen, FCEUmm, Nestopia UE, QuickNES, bsnes. SNES/Super Famicom: Snes9x, Mesen-S. Game Boy and Game Boy Color: Gambatte, Gearboy, SameBoy and TGB Dual. GameBoy Advance:...
With these 1 TB external SSDs you will not lose any photos of your trips
The first solution is the 1TB capacity Crucial X6 that offers great transfer speeds in a compact format. We also have the 1TB SandDisk Portable SSD which has a rectangular design and offers good transfer speeds. Finally, there’s the 1TB WD My Passport SSD, which relies on a heavy-duty external case.
Can I play Bayonetta 3 on PC? This is how you do it at 4K and 60 FPS
A few days ago one of the most anticipated releases for the Nintendo Switch hit the market: Bayonetta 3. This title continues the saga of the witch 8 years after the launch of the second installment, which has caused great expectation among the followers of this Platinum Games saga. However, not everything is as good news as one might expect, because, as we feared, the game has been released exclusively for the latest Nintendo console, leaving console and PC users unable to play it. At least officially.
Do you want to be a successful writer? This is Wordcraft, Google’s AI that makes it easy for you
It must be recognized that the aforementioned artificial intelligence applied to different software sectors is sometimes extremely useful to us. A clear example of all this can be found in those AI functions that are currently applied to photo or video editing programs. While this sector of software in particular was limited to a few professionals only a few years ago, today it is within the reach of the majority.
These are the games coming to Game Pass in November… and the ones leaving
Game Pass has become a more than profitable alternative for all those users who want to have a permanent collection of video games always available, for a price that is nowhere near what we would have to invest to acquire them one by one. And on top of that, for a few months now, we have included in the price the alternative cloud in case we want to play from a mobile, a tablet, a computer or an old Xbox One.
Galaxy S23: Samsung probably won’t use the Exynos 2300, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for everyone?
Everything suggests that in 2023, all Galaxy S23 will run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processors, even in France. Indeed the information concerning the hypothetical Exynos 2300 is rare, far too rare if we are to believe the rumors of the corridor. Leaker Ice Universe popped the question on Twitter:...
The new Monkey Island arrives on Series X | S and PS5, but not on Xbox One and PS4
Ron Gilbert’s latest canon and pirate adventure is finally coming to next-gen consoles. Return to Monkey Island will land on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S the next November 8th, thus completing its presence on current platforms after being available for PC and Nintendo Switch. If you haven’t played this great adventure yet, you probably don’t have any excuses for not doing it.
Someone wants to overtake Intel in the processor market and it’s not AMD
For years we have become accustomed to the struggle between Intel and AMD to lead the processor market. Currently, Intel dominates this market without any problem, despite the good AMD Ryzen processors. Well, the Qualcomm companymanufacturer of snapdragon chip ensures that in 2024 they are going to go for intel in the PC segment.
the gaming monitor you dream of in your setup
Whether for work or play, one of the most important things we connect to our computer is the display. This means that the choice of this important component is something that we must carefully assess. Hence, now we are going to talk about this more than interesting model and also at a very low price.
Elgato Facecam Pro, new webcam with 4K resolution and 60 FPS
Corsair has launched the Elgato Facecam Pro, a webcam aimed primarily at streamers and content creators that can work with a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels and is capable of maintaining 60 frames per second. This means that it achieves a very high resolution, which translates into a outstanding sharpnessand its high frame rate per second will allow us to stream and record video with a high level of fluency.
What’s new in Microsoft Teams in October
Microsoft Teams is one of the collaborative work platforms most important of the moment, and it is also one of the ones that has received the most improvements so far this year. This is due to the strategy that the Redmond giant has been adopting, which has not hesitated to release regular updates with which it has reinforced the security, stability and performance of said platform, and has also introduced new functions.
portable printer on sale for less than 60 euros
Years ago we took our photos to specialized stores to be developed once we had finished the corresponding reel of our analog camera. Needless to say, things have changed a lot these days. Now we can print our photos on paper whenever we need it, even if we are traveling. Is xiaomi printer which we will talk about, proves it.
