Berks County, PA

bctv.org

Plant Daffodils for the 275th Anniversary of the City of Reading

The first project to mark the City of Reading’s 275th Anniversary is underway! We are currently planting thousands of daffodils around the city that will bloom every spring starting next spring. Join us this weekend to help get City Park and Penn Street planted. Sign up for a volunteer...
READING, PA
bctv.org

Penn State Berks Pop-Up Restaurant Holds Annual Dinner

The annual Penn State Berks pop-up, fine-dining restaurant event is currently taking reservations for its annual dinner, set for 5:30 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, in the first-floor lobby of the Gaige Technology and Business Innovation Building on the Berks campus. Under the supervision of Chef Patrick Daley,...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire chief laid to rest in Schuylkill County

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A funeral was held for a Schuylkill Haven Fire Chief. Robert "Boat" Peel died Thursday at Lehigh Valley Medical Center in Allentown. Firefighters and community members lined the streets in his honor. Peel was an integral part of the borough and school district as a...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

These 14 Venues in Chester County Are Rated Among the Region’s Best for Hosting Weddings

Newlyweds in the Philadelphia region have chosen 14 venues in Chester County for this year’s 2022 Couples’ Choice Awards, according to WeddingWire. The WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards recognize local wedding professionals who display excellence in every aspect of their work, including quality, service, responsiveness, and professionalism. Winners are then picked based solely on the reviews provided by more than one million WeddingWire couples.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

Salvation Army Reading Corps to Host 2022 Advisory Board Annual Breakfast

The Salvation Army Reading Corps will host its 2022 Advisory Board Annual Breakfast on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 7:15 a.m. at The Double Tree by Hilton in Reading. The Salvation Army will honor Redner’s Markets, a supermarket chain headquartered in Reading, with the Spirit of Reading Award and Mary Hart, a lifetime board member of The Salvation Army Reading Corps, with the Others Award. Santander Bank will serve as the event’s breakfast sponsor.
READING, PA
bctv.org

Monica Reyes Named Vice President for Programs and Initiatives

Berks County Community Foundation announced Tuesday that it has promoted Monica Reyes to Vice President for Programs and Initiatives. Reyes previously served as the Community Foundation’s Health and Human Services Program Officer. As Vice President, Reyes will manage the Community Foundation’s team of program officers and oversee grant distributions...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Tanger Outlets in Lancaster to host Holiday Craft Market

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Tanger Outlets in Lancaster will be hosting a Holiday Craft Market this holiday season. The Holiday Craft Market, which is sponsored by MJ SQUAD, will take place on Nov. 12 at the Tanger Outlets in Lancaster. The market will feature a variety of homemade items...
LANCASTER, PA
bctv.org

Reading Theater Project Embarks On An Emotional Passage

The title selected for Reading Theater Project’s fall production, a collection of three one-act plays, is at once familiar and intriguing: “Present, Future, Past.” Two of the plays to be showcased were produced by the then-fledgling company in 2005. The third is a more recent work, written in 2018 and first presented as a staged reading for RTP in 2019.
READING, PA
MONTCO.Today

Back for 2022: A Montgomery County Holiday Event That’s Totally Tinsel

Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular Returns to Oaks beginning Black Friday evening, Nov. 25, 2022. It was about this time last year that commuters on Route 422 noticed something unusual rising in Oaks, near the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center. When its installation was complete, it was finally identified as “Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular Presented by Deitz & Watson,” a full-bore, fully interactive, family friendly, feat of food, folderol, and festivities.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
susquehannastyle.com

Talk of the Town: Coatesville

November is the perfect month for a mini day trip to Coatesville. From seeing the last bits of fall foliage in the park to prepping your skin for winter at the spa, discover why we think you should put this Chester County city on your list of spots to visit.
COATESVILLE, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster baker wins Food Network competition

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A baker from Lancaster “took the cake” on Food Network’s Halloween Baking Championship. According abc27 media partner LancasterOnline/LNP, Manheim-based baker Blayre Wright won the final challenge of the baking show. Blayre Wright is the owner of Flouretta Sweet, which is a privately...
LANCASTER, PA
bctv.org

Penn State Berks Presents Lecture by Expert on Positive Thinking

Dr. Scott Glassman, an expert in the field of positive thinking, will speak at Penn State Berks at 12:15 p.m. on November 2, 2022 in the Perkins Student Center Auditorium. This event is free and open to the public. Glassman is a licensed psychologist in Pennsylvania and the director of...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

Conquer the Night

The Library steps on 5th Street are endowed with poetry snippets that were painted during a community event in 2018. Although the majority of the verses were power washed years ago, the words “rise above” remain proudly on one of the central risers. These words came alive with lights during the recent Conquer the Night annual dance performance.
READING, PA
DELCO.Today

Delco Home to One of the Must-Visit Steakhouses in Philadelphia

Despite the growing popularity of destination restaurants, the traditional steakhouse remains a place that offers a classic meal guaranteed to satisfy your palate and sate your hunger without having to rely on unusual ingredients or flashy presentations, writes Jason Sheehan for Philadelphia magazine. Not too long ago, the steakhouse was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Family, friends remember man who died after house fire

READING, Pa. — The Berks County coroner on Tuesday identified the 24-year-old man who died after a fire at a home in the 200 block of Schuylkill Avenue in Reading early Saturday morning. Friends and family of Joshua Morganti, 24, said they are heartbroken and shocked after his death....
READING, PA
bctv.org

Premiere Marimba Quartet to Join Reading Pops for Performance at KU

The Heartland Marimba Quartet (HMQ) will join Reading Pops Orchestra for a unique performance at 7:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 7, at Schaeffer Auditorium at Kutztown University. HMQ is North America’s premiere marimba quartet and the primary performing ensemble of Heartland Marimba, a non-profit organization dedicated to developing and disseminating the classical art form in communities throughout the world. Reading Pops Orchestra is a professional 55-piece orchestra comprised of musicians throughout Pennsylvania.
KUTZTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Charges pending after student pictured with gun in school

BOYERTOWN, Pa. — A picture circulating on social media prompted concern and a police investigation at a high school that serves students in Berks and Montgomery counties. A social media post discovered Tuesday morning appeared to show a former student in a bathroom at Boyertown Area Senior High School in Berks County holding a gun, according to the Eastern Berks Regional Police Department.
BERKS COUNTY, PA

