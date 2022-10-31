Read full article on original website
Related
bctv.org
Plant Daffodils for the 275th Anniversary of the City of Reading
The first project to mark the City of Reading’s 275th Anniversary is underway! We are currently planting thousands of daffodils around the city that will bloom every spring starting next spring. Join us this weekend to help get City Park and Penn Street planted. Sign up for a volunteer...
bctv.org
Penn State Berks Pop-Up Restaurant Holds Annual Dinner
The annual Penn State Berks pop-up, fine-dining restaurant event is currently taking reservations for its annual dinner, set for 5:30 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, in the first-floor lobby of the Gaige Technology and Business Innovation Building on the Berks campus. Under the supervision of Chef Patrick Daley,...
Fire chief laid to rest in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A funeral was held for a Schuylkill Haven Fire Chief. Robert "Boat" Peel died Thursday at Lehigh Valley Medical Center in Allentown. Firefighters and community members lined the streets in his honor. Peel was an integral part of the borough and school district as a...
These 14 Venues in Chester County Are Rated Among the Region’s Best for Hosting Weddings
Newlyweds in the Philadelphia region have chosen 14 venues in Chester County for this year’s 2022 Couples’ Choice Awards, according to WeddingWire. The WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards recognize local wedding professionals who display excellence in every aspect of their work, including quality, service, responsiveness, and professionalism. Winners are then picked based solely on the reviews provided by more than one million WeddingWire couples.
bctv.org
Salvation Army Reading Corps to Host 2022 Advisory Board Annual Breakfast
The Salvation Army Reading Corps will host its 2022 Advisory Board Annual Breakfast on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 7:15 a.m. at The Double Tree by Hilton in Reading. The Salvation Army will honor Redner’s Markets, a supermarket chain headquartered in Reading, with the Spirit of Reading Award and Mary Hart, a lifetime board member of The Salvation Army Reading Corps, with the Others Award. Santander Bank will serve as the event’s breakfast sponsor.
bctv.org
Monica Reyes Named Vice President for Programs and Initiatives
Berks County Community Foundation announced Tuesday that it has promoted Monica Reyes to Vice President for Programs and Initiatives. Reyes previously served as the Community Foundation’s Health and Human Services Program Officer. As Vice President, Reyes will manage the Community Foundation’s team of program officers and oversee grant distributions...
abc27.com
Tanger Outlets in Lancaster to host Holiday Craft Market
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Tanger Outlets in Lancaster will be hosting a Holiday Craft Market this holiday season. The Holiday Craft Market, which is sponsored by MJ SQUAD, will take place on Nov. 12 at the Tanger Outlets in Lancaster. The market will feature a variety of homemade items...
bctv.org
Reading Theater Project Embarks On An Emotional Passage
The title selected for Reading Theater Project’s fall production, a collection of three one-act plays, is at once familiar and intriguing: “Present, Future, Past.” Two of the plays to be showcased were produced by the then-fledgling company in 2005. The third is a more recent work, written in 2018 and first presented as a staged reading for RTP in 2019.
Back for 2022: A Montgomery County Holiday Event That’s Totally Tinsel
Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular Returns to Oaks beginning Black Friday evening, Nov. 25, 2022. It was about this time last year that commuters on Route 422 noticed something unusual rising in Oaks, near the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center. When its installation was complete, it was finally identified as “Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular Presented by Deitz & Watson,” a full-bore, fully interactive, family friendly, feat of food, folderol, and festivities.
susquehannastyle.com
Talk of the Town: Coatesville
November is the perfect month for a mini day trip to Coatesville. From seeing the last bits of fall foliage in the park to prepping your skin for winter at the spa, discover why we think you should put this Chester County city on your list of spots to visit.
abc27.com
Lancaster baker wins Food Network competition
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A baker from Lancaster “took the cake” on Food Network’s Halloween Baking Championship. According abc27 media partner LancasterOnline/LNP, Manheim-based baker Blayre Wright won the final challenge of the baking show. Blayre Wright is the owner of Flouretta Sweet, which is a privately...
bctv.org
Penn State Berks Presents Lecture by Expert on Positive Thinking
Dr. Scott Glassman, an expert in the field of positive thinking, will speak at Penn State Berks at 12:15 p.m. on November 2, 2022 in the Perkins Student Center Auditorium. This event is free and open to the public. Glassman is a licensed psychologist in Pennsylvania and the director of...
bctv.org
Conquer the Night
The Library steps on 5th Street are endowed with poetry snippets that were painted during a community event in 2018. Although the majority of the verses were power washed years ago, the words “rise above” remain proudly on one of the central risers. These words came alive with lights during the recent Conquer the Night annual dance performance.
myphillyalive.com
Marines Birthday Celebration Nov 10 at Tankie’s Tavern Formerly Known As Cookie’s Tavern In South Philly!
On November 10, 1775, the Continential Marines were established by the Second Continental Congress. Research indicates that the birthplace of the Corps, as the first place where Marines enlisted, was Tun Tavern in Philadelphia!. In 1781, the Tun Tavern burned down. Its former structure stood at a location now occupied...
Mehmet Oz draws rebuke for holding rally at Pa. venue that bans gay weddings
The Stone Gables Estate in Elizabethtown has long been an iconic wedding venue. The sprawling 275-acre farm scenic venue - which includes the historic Star Barn and Ironstone Ranch - has long been a favorite for nuptials.
Delco Home to One of the Must-Visit Steakhouses in Philadelphia
Despite the growing popularity of destination restaurants, the traditional steakhouse remains a place that offers a classic meal guaranteed to satisfy your palate and sate your hunger without having to rely on unusual ingredients or flashy presentations, writes Jason Sheehan for Philadelphia magazine. Not too long ago, the steakhouse was...
WFMZ-TV Online
Family, friends remember man who died after house fire
READING, Pa. — The Berks County coroner on Tuesday identified the 24-year-old man who died after a fire at a home in the 200 block of Schuylkill Avenue in Reading early Saturday morning. Friends and family of Joshua Morganti, 24, said they are heartbroken and shocked after his death....
bctv.org
Premiere Marimba Quartet to Join Reading Pops for Performance at KU
The Heartland Marimba Quartet (HMQ) will join Reading Pops Orchestra for a unique performance at 7:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 7, at Schaeffer Auditorium at Kutztown University. HMQ is North America’s premiere marimba quartet and the primary performing ensemble of Heartland Marimba, a non-profit organization dedicated to developing and disseminating the classical art form in communities throughout the world. Reading Pops Orchestra is a professional 55-piece orchestra comprised of musicians throughout Pennsylvania.
WFMZ-TV Online
Charges pending after student pictured with gun in school
BOYERTOWN, Pa. — A picture circulating on social media prompted concern and a police investigation at a high school that serves students in Berks and Montgomery counties. A social media post discovered Tuesday morning appeared to show a former student in a bathroom at Boyertown Area Senior High School in Berks County holding a gun, according to the Eastern Berks Regional Police Department.
Upcoming TV Episode of ‘Pawn Stars’ Filmed in West Chester
Pawn Stars at American Helicopter Museum and Education Center in West Chester.Image via American Helicopter Museum and Education Center. An episode of the popular History Channel reality television program, Pawn Stars, was filmed at a West Chester location, according to a staff report from The Daily Local News.
Comments / 0